PZ Lopez Channel

This multi-timeframe indicator identifies the market's tendency to trade within a narrow price band.

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It is easy to understand

Finds overbought and oversold situations

Draws at bar closing and does not backpaint

The calculation timeframe is customizable

The red line is the overbought price

The green line is the oversold price

It has straightforward trading implications.

Look for buying opportunities when the market is oversold

Look for selling opportunities when the market is overbought

The indicator is calculated using a three-day moving average of the last two true highs minus ATR to derive the lower channel and a three-day moving average of the last two true lows plus ATR to derive the lower channel.





Input Parameters

Timeframe: Timeframe to calculate the bands from



Indicator Period: Amount of bars to look back to calculate the channel





Author



Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.