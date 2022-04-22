Clear current currency

Currency trading offers a challenging and profitable opportunity for well-educated investors. However, it is also a risky market, and traders must always remain alert to their positions—after all, the success or failure is measured in terms of the profits and losses (P&L) on their trades.

It is important for traders to have a clear understanding of their P&L because it directly affects the margin balance they have in their trading account. If prices move against you, your margin balance reduces, and you will have less money available for trading.