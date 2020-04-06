BRA EA Bollinger Rsi Adx

Bollinger RSI ADX V3 - Professional Trading Solution

Bollinger RSI ADX V3 is a sophisticated and highly customizable Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the power of Bollinger Bands, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average Directional Index (ADX) to deliver precise and strategic trading decisions. This EA is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated trading system with advanced risk management, flexible trade settings, and time-based filters to optimize performance across various market conditions.

Key Features

Advanced Trading Logic

  • Multi-Indicator Strategy: Combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX for precise entry signals.
    • Buy Signal: Triggered when the price touches or falls below the lower Bollinger Band, RSI indicates oversold conditions, and ADX confirms a strong trend.
    • Sell Signal: Triggered when the price touches or exceeds the upper Bollinger Band, RSI indicates overbought conditions, and ADX confirms a strong trend.
  • Customizable Indicator Parameters:
    • Bollinger Bands: Adjustable period and standard deviation.
    • RSI: Configurable period, overbought, and oversold levels.
    • ADX: Adjustable period and trend strength threshold.

Flexible Position Management

  • Stop Loss (SL) Options:
    • Fixed Pips: Set a fixed pip distance for Stop Loss.
    • ATR-Based: Dynamically calculate Stop Loss using the Average True Range (ATR) with a customizable multiplier.
  • Take Profit (TP) Options:
    • Fixed Pips: Define a fixed pip distance for Take Profit.
    • Middle Band: Close positions when the price reaches the Bollinger Bands' middle band.
    • Opposite Band: Close positions when the price reaches the opposite Bollinger Band (e.g., upper band for buys, lower band for sells).
  • Risk/Reward Ratio: Enforce a minimum risk/reward ratio (e.g., 1:1.5) to ensure profitable trade setups.
  • Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop with configurable start and step distances in pips. Optionally move the Take Profit alongside the trailing Stop Loss for dynamic profit locking.

Lot Size Management

  • Fixed Lot: Trade with a predefined lot size for consistent position sizing.
  • Risk-Based Lot: Automatically calculate lot size based on a percentage of account balance and Stop Loss distance, ensuring controlled risk exposure.

Time and Session Filters

  • Session Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., London or New York sessions) to avoid low-volatility periods.
  • Day Filter: Trade only on selected days of the week (e.g., Monday to Friday).
  • Month Filter: Enable trading in specific months to align with seasonal market patterns.

Trade Control and Safety

  • Spread Filter: Avoid trading during high-spread conditions by setting a maximum allowable spread.
  • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier to track EA trades separately from manual trades or other EAs.
  • Buy/Sell Toggle: Enable or disable buy and sell trades independently to suit your trading strategy.

Benefits

  • Highly Configurable: Tailor the EA to your trading style with extensive input parameters for indicators, risk management, and trading hours.
  • Robust Risk Management: Protect your capital with flexible Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing options.
  • Trend-Focused Trading: Leverage ADX to ensure trades are taken in strong trending markets, reducing false signals.
  • Time-Optimized Trading: Avoid unfavorable market conditions with customizable time, day, and month filters.
  • User-Friendly: Clear input groups and intuitive settings make it accessible for both novice and experienced traders.

Recommended Use

  • Markets: Suitable for forex pairs, indices, commodities, and other instruments available on MT5.
  • Timeframes: Optimized for any timeframe, with best results on H1 or higher for stable signals.
  • Broker Requirements: Use with brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution for optimal performance.
  • Testing: Backtest thoroughly in the MT5 Strategy Tester and use a demo account to validate settings before live trading.

Input Parameters

  • General Configuration:
    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades.
    • Lot Mode: Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing.
    • Risk Percent: Percentage of balance to risk (if risk-based).
    • Lot Size: Fixed lot size (if fixed lot).
    • Maximum Spread: Maximum allowable spread in points.
  • Trade Activation: Enable/disable buy and sell trades.
  • Bollinger Bands: Period and standard deviation.
  • RSI: Period, overbought, and oversold levels.
  • ADX: Period and trend strength threshold.
  • Stop Loss: Fixed pips or ATR-based with period and multiplier.
  • Take Profit: Fixed pips, middle band, or opposite band.
  • Risk/Reward Ratio: Enable and set minimum ratio.
  • Trailing Stop: Enable, set start and step distances, and optionally move Take Profit.
  • Time Filters: Enable session, day, or month filters with customizable hours, days, and months.

Why Choose EA Bollinger RSI ADX V3?

This EA combines technical precision with flexible risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders aiming to automate their strategies while maintaining full control over trade parameters. Whether you're a trend-following trader or prefer mean-reversion strategies, this EA adapts to your needs with its versatile configuration options.

Start trading smarter with EA Bollinger RSI ADX V3 today!


