ZAR Wave

ZAR Wave EA

Ride the Market Waves with ZAR Wave EA.

ZAR Wave EA is a cutting-edge, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, harnessing the power of the FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) indicator, created and owned by Serghey Magalà, to deliver a sophisticated multi-currency trading strategy. This EA combines FOTSI’s advanced currency strength analysis with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to trade across 28 major Forex pairs with precision and efficiency. Equipped with robust risk management, customizable lot sizing, and intelligent trade execution, ZAR Wave EA empowers traders to conquer the Forex market with confidence.

Key Features

  • Multi-Currency Trading: Seamlessly trades 28 Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) for effortless portfolio diversification.
  • FOTSI-Powered Strategy: Leverages the proprietary FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) by Serghey Magalà to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on currency strength trends.
  • EMA-Based Trade Management: Utilizes 50-period and 100-period EMAs to confirm trade entries and exits, optimizing performance in dynamic markets.
  • Flexible Lot Sizing:
    • Fixed Lot: Set a consistent lot size for predictable trading.
    • Balance Percentage: Allocate a percentage of your account balance for dynamic lot sizing.
    • Risk-Based: Calculate lot sizes based on stop loss and risk percentage for precise risk control.
  • Advanced Risk Management:
    • Stop Loss Options: Choose between pip-based or ATR-based stop losses for adaptive risk management.
    • Take Profit: Secure profits with predefined take profit levels.
    • Trailing Stop: Protect gains with dynamic trailing stops triggered at user-defined levels.
  • Daily Loss Protection:
    • Configurable daily loss limits (fixed amount or percentage) to safeguard your capital.
    • Consecutive loss day protection pauses trading after a set number of loss-making days, ensuring long-term account preservation.
  • Customizable Parameters: Tailor FOTSI levels, EMA periods, risk settings, and pair selection to match your trading style.
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports brokers with custom pair suffixes for seamless integration.
  • Informative Dashboard: Displays real-time metrics, including FOTSI values, open positions, and daily P&L, for complete transparency.

Why Choose ZAR Wave EA?

  • Powered by FOTSI: Integrates the proprietary FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) by Serghey Magalà, a powerful indicator for analyzing currency strength, with a fully automated EA for efficient trade execution.
  • Scalable for All Traders: Suitable for beginners and seasoned traders alike, with flexible settings to accommodate various risk profiles and trading goals.
  • Robust Risk Controls: Protect your capital with advanced features like daily loss limits and consecutive loss day protection.
  • Multi-Pair Efficiency: Trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously while adhering to user-defined position limits per pair.
  • User-Friendly Design: Easy-to-configure inputs and an optional dashboard make trade monitoring and management intuitive.

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1 (default) for optimal signal accuracy and trade frequency.
  • Currency Pairs: Supports 28 pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.) with customizable pair selection.
  • Account Size: Suitable for accounts starting from $500 (micro accounts) to larger balances.
  • Broker: Compatible with any MT5 broker (ECN, STP, or Market Maker) supporting the listed pairs.
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation and maximum performance.

How It Works

  1. Signal Detection: The proprietary FOTSI indicator, developed by Serghey Magalà, identifies overbought/oversold conditions and currency strength differentials to generate high-probability buy/sell signals.
  2. Trade Confirmation: EMA50 and EMA100 crossovers, combined with price action, confirm trade entries and exits for enhanced precision.
  3. Position Management: Opens positions with calculated lot sizes and applies stop loss, take profit, or trailing stops based on user settings.
  4. Risk Control: Monitors daily profit/loss and enforces user-defined limits, pausing trading if necessary to protect capital.
  5. Partial Closures: Closes 50% of a position when price exceeds EMA50 and the remaining position at EMA100 for optimized profit-taking.

Installation & Setup

  1. Ensure the FOTSI indicator by Serghey Magalà is installed on your MetaTrader 5 platform (available separately).
  2. Download and attach the ZAR Wave EA to any chart (H1 recommended).
  3. Configure input parameters, including:
    • FOTSI settings (OverBought/OverSold levels, Absolute Difference).
    • Currency pairs to trade (enable/disable specific pairs).
    • Risk management settings (lot type, stop loss, take profit, etc.).
    • Daily loss limits and consecutive day protection.
  4. Enable AutoTrading and ensure a stable internet connection or VPS.

Why ZAR Wave EA Stands Out

ZAR Wave EA combines the proven strength of Serghey Magalà’s FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) with a fully automated trading system, offering a unique blend of multi-currency analysis, trend-following precision, and robust risk management. Its ability to trade multiple pairs while maintaining strict capital protection makes it ideal for traders seeking diversification and safety. Backtested and optimized for real-world conditions, ZAR Wave EA adapts to dynamic market environments while prioritizing account preservation.

Start Trading Smarter Today!

Elevate your Forex trading with ZAR Wave EA, powered by the proprietary FOTSI indicator by Serghey Magalà. Whether you're targeting consistent profits or diversifying across multiple currency pairs, this EA delivers the tools you need to succeed. Download now and ride the wave of automated multi-currency trading!

Note: The FOTSI indicator is the intellectual property of Serghey Magalà and must be acquired separately for use with this EA. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading, and ensure you understand the risks involved in Forex trading.


