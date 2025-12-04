ETH High Ratio

Important notice: after installing ETH High Ratio M30 you must load the optimized .set file, which is located in the Discussion or Comments section of this product. The default configuration is only a template and is not suitable for working with compound interest or for the ATR based lot size calculations.

ETH High Ratio is an algorithm for ETH on the M30 timeframe, designed to target high reward to risk ratios by focusing on strong trend legs and filtering most of the intraday noise. Position size is calculated dynamically with ATR, so lot size adapts to the real market volatility: when the range expands, risk per trade is reduced, and when the range contracts the system can use proportionally larger lots. This helps compound growth to be more consistent while keeping drawdown under control relative to the accumulated profit.

Backtest statistics with an initial deposit of 200.00:

  • Total net profit: 10 126.67

  • Gross profit: 15 795.27

  • Gross loss: -5 668.60

  • Profit factor: 2.79

  • Recovery Factor: 6.75

  • Maximum equity drawdown: around 19 percent

  • Total trades: 119

  • Winning trades: 82 (about 69 percent of total)

  • Losing trades: 37 (about 31 percent of total)

  • Net profit is more than 50 times the initial deposit over the tested period, with an average profit close to 85 per trade.

ETH High Ratio is aimed at accounts looking for aggressive growth with a clear statistical control of risk, supported by ATR and several internal filters for volatility and trend. It is strongly recommended to use the provided .set file, run your own backtests and optimizations on your trusted broker before going live, and remember that past performance does not guarantee future results.


Recommended products
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold Overview BlackBox XAU is a carefully engineered trading system built to capture profit in the Gold market while keeping drawdown firmly under control. Instead of chasing every move, it applies a disciplined, rules-based approach that adapts to volatility and isolates only high-probability opportunities . The EA continuously evaluates market conditions in real time, filtering out weak or low-quality signals and waiting patiently until the balance be
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Experts
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
STAR 160 in One
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
STAR 160 in One (MT5 EA) — 160-Strategy Multi-Market Scalper/Trader All-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor for Forex, Indices & Commodities — 160 built-in strategies, anti-martingale risk, and full automation. No grid. No martingale. No indicator dependency (pure price-action core). STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Live Signals & Other Products What is STAR 160 in One? STAR 160 in One is a Swiss-army MT5 EA that packs 160 unique strategies —from breakouts and momentum pushes to regressions,
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Introducing Hedging Star - a robust Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your investments with built-in stop loss protection. Before deploying in live trading, it's advisable to conduct thorough testing in a demo environment. Start with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to gauge its performance. This EA is optimized for trading on GBPUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.  One of the standout features of Hedging Star is its trailing stop functionality, which allows for dynamic adjustments to maximize pr
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Exponential Miracle
Suwanon Kosiri
Experts
Exponential Miracle LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER: PRICE INCREASING SOON! Current Price: $500 (Early Adopter) Next Week: $1,500 Final Price: $2,000 Note: To protect the strategy's liquidity and exclusivity, I will strictly follow this pricing schedule. "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it." Exponential Miracle is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed with one solitary goal: Mathematical Wealth Accumulation. Unlike generic EAs that try to t
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
PrimeTrend bot
Andrei Moldovan
Experts
PrimeTrend EURUSD EA: Intelligence at the Service of Your Trading! Have you ever wanted a trading system capable of working 24/5, making precise decisions, and minimizing risk? PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is the solution you've been searching for! Designed to dominate the EUR/USD market with advanced trend-based strategies and technical analysis, this Expert Advisor is here to revolutionize the way you trade. Why Choose PrimeTrend EURUSD EA? 1. Excellent Performance Based on a proven strategy that le
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wit
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Experts
Nasdaq Quant NAS100  OBS : If you have any problems doing the backtest, please contact us at check and we will help you configure an optimized setup for your OBS broker Expert Nasdaq is a Dynamic and Optimized Scalper Trading System Designed to Profit Safely Complete system with risk management based on neural networks optimization and smart lot increase system based on balance profit is suitable for beginners and traders experienced. Use Mobile Pending Orders And Take Advantage Of Market Pullb
Hammer Curl
Prabhsimran Singh
Experts
This EA Trades the market structure. You can test it for a monthly rental cost of only 40 dollars. It works on 3 different currency pairs; AUDUSD, NZDUSD AND NZDCAD on 1 minute Time frame. Please backtest first on your account as it can give different results with different brokers. I will post only one screenshot as you can backtest it yourself and can live test for only 40 dollars a month. Settings for Currencies: AUDUSD: Timeframe: 1 minute Equity MM: 0.5 Take Profit: 15 Start time: 00:00
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies AI , Mr Bitcoin AI   is based on carrying out purchase and sale operations of financial assets in very short periods of time, seeking to obtain profits from small   fluctuations   in   prices . When applied to   Bitcoin , a   scalper uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of cryptocurrency market data and make fast and accurate tr
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.13 (15)
Experts
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Aether Loom MT5
Fahril Zainal Arifin
Experts
Aether Loom Limited-Time Offer:  Copies left at 599 USD: ( 4 /5) ,  Next price:   857. Gift :   After you buy, contact me to claim a complimentary EA. Test on Live? :  Contact me for a demo-ready evaluation version. Setting File: For proper backtesting send me a PM so I send you the setting(.ini) file ready for backtesting. Telegram   :   Message us after your purchase to get access to our private Telegram channel. Setup Instructions:   Full blog guide available for smooth installation and conf
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
More from author
BTC American Session
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC American Session is a bot designed to trade the American session on BTC in H1 , focusing on the most volatile windows of the day. It is optimized on Vantage (UTC+2) and can be easily re-optimized for any other broker that works on UTC+2 , by loading or fine-tuning the set file to match your broker’s server time and trading conditions. The system behaves like a high-precision model: it concentrates most entries between 14:00 and 23:00 (US session) , keeps an equity curve that grows steadily a
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Stable – Automated Trading Strategy for BTCUSD (M30) BTC Stable is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, with a focus on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy prioritizes high-probability entries and controlled exits, maintaining a smooth and steady equity curve. The system is fully optimized for Exness, where spreads and execution quality tend to be highly favorable. It can also be used on brokers with reduced spreads and relia
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Experts
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
ETH Now
Angel Torres
4 (1)
Experts
ETH Now v1.6 – ETH M15 (English) New optimized version of the ETH bot on M15 timeframe, now with an interpretative algorithm that reads volatility and session structure more accurately. It will receive weekly or bi-weekly updates, tuning its parameters to adapt to new market movements without losing the core strategy. Average backtest stats (100 USD initial deposit): Net profit: +1 177.01 USD (about +1 177 % on initial capital). Profit Factor: 2.47 Recovery Factor: 18.48 Average growth per trade
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Experts
Savage Gold H1 Important: before running the backtest or trading live, load the .set file provided in the comments/discussion. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 5.0 (fixed risk per trade). This setup reproduces the test results and keeps risk management consistent for XAUUSD on H1. Description Savage Gold H1 is a fully automated system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It blends a trend filter with EMA and momentum confirmation, exits via TakeProfit/StopLoss plus a dynamic t
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Fx Vol 20 WinRate
Angel Torres
Experts
Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 Brokers: Weltrade Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually. Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation. Description Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a full
Gold Epic
Angel Torres
Experts
Gold Epic H1 Important: Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth. General description Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions. It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirm
Step Deriv Apex
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv) . Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management. Technical Overview Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control. It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy , combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled dr
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review