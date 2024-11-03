NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |

Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA!





GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years.

Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757

Introductory Price! As First 8 Copies are sold Price will increase to $249, Final Price being $1949.

This EA uses a balanced 1:1 risk-reward ratio, unlike many systems that can risk too much, making GOLD Ranger a secure choice for consistent growth without risking account balance on large stop-losses. GOLD Ranger focuses on quality trades with fewer entries, helping protect your capital and allowing room for other EAs to run on the same account.





Each trade is set with both stop-loss and take-profit levels, allowing you to lock in profits while keeping risks controlled. GOLD Ranger’s strategy revolves around current macroeconomic patterns and gold’s post-COVID relationship with global markets, allowing it to stay relevant and effective in today’s trading environment.

This EA has been tested extensively to ensure stability, with a clear growth curve, reliable performance, and stress-tested stability across broker platforms. It’s a real, honest system based on sound trading principles—no “perfect straight-line” results, just practical, achievable growth.

With GOLD Ranger EA, you have a dependable partner for long-term, low-risk gold trading.





Key Features:

Optimal for Low-Volatility Markets: Specifically designed for use when markets are stable and ranging, minimising risk in unpredictable high-volatility conditions.

Risk-to-Reward Ratio of 1:1: Balanced risk-to-reward structure (1:1).

Long-Term Focus (H4 Timeframe): Uses the H4 timeframe, allowing for well-timed trades and reducing the noise of shorter timeframes, making it a reliable option for long-term performance.

No Martingale or Grid Trading: GOLD Ranger avoids high-risk techniques, protecting your capital from compounding risks common with grid or martingale methods.

Less Frequent, High-Quality Trades: This EA prioritises quality over quantity, trading less frequently to ensure better outcomes.

CAPTURING NEW GOLD, AFTER COVID: After COVID lockdown, and new industrial trends and new Gold interest of Banks and Investers in the Gold started which gave new technical opportunities.

Specifications

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : H4

: H4 Account Type : Any, lower spread preferred

: Any, lower spread preferred Minimum Balance: $400

Back test

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H4

Modelling/ Data- Every Tick (It gives accurate and Reliable Results.)

(It gives accurate and Reliable Results.) Back test Balance: $1000

Risk: Select Risk as 1%, 1.5% or 2%.

For same Back Test Results use IC Markets and 99% to 100% History quality.

Real Account Setup Strategy 1 & 2; Keep both the Gold 1 and 2 TRUE

Keep both the Gold 1 and 2 TRUE FIXED LOTS: FALSE (BOTH STRATEGIES)

RISK PERCENTAGE: for Low Risk 0.5%, Medium 1% and High 2%.

Minimum Balance: preferably 500$ or more, can work with 200$-300$ with higher drawdowns.

Recommended Leverage 1:100.

DM me for Help.



What Makes GOLD Ranger Unique

Nine Years of Trading Experience

We as a team traded and helped people create successful strategies. Now, we have shifted one new strategy to EA. 1:1 Risk-Reward Protection

Many EAs seem profitable at first, showing quick returns, but they risk much more than they can gain. This approach may give steady profits for a few days, but one big loss can erase all gains—or even wipe out the account. GOLD Ranger’s 1:1 risk-reward ratio avoids this, balancing risk for each trade to keep your account protected from sudden, large losses. Strong Technical and Fundamental Strategy

GOLD Ranger EA combines technical precision with a solid understanding of macroeconomic trends, focusing on gold’s unique post-COVID market behavior to find steady, reliable trades. Transparent Backtesting

GOLD Ranger provides honest backtest results, relying solely on proper optimization techniques without artificial manipulation, giving you a true picture of its performance. Safe Trading, No Grid or Martingale

Unlike high-risk systems, GOLD Ranger avoids Grid and Martingale strategies, instead using a balanced, controlled approach that prioritizes capital preservation and stable growth.



Compatible with Other EAs

GOLD Ranger trades only a few times a month, so you can easily add other EAs in the future. This low-frequency trading leaves balance available for other strategies, helping you use your account efficiently for more diverse growth.































































































































































































































































































































































