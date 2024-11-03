GOLD Ranger EA

NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT | 

Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA!


GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years.

Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757


Introductory Price! As First 8 Copies are sold Price will increase to $249, Final Price being $1949.

This EA uses a balanced 1:1 risk-reward ratio, unlike many systems that can risk too much, making GOLD Ranger a secure choice for consistent growth without risking account balance on large stop-losses. GOLD Ranger focuses on quality trades with fewer entries, helping protect your capital and allowing room for other EAs to run on the same account.


Each trade is set with both stop-loss and take-profit levels, allowing you to lock in profits while keeping risks controlled. GOLD Ranger’s strategy revolves around current macroeconomic patterns and gold’s post-COVID relationship with global markets, allowing it to stay relevant and effective in today’s trading environment.

This EA has been tested extensively to ensure stability, with a clear growth curve, reliable performance, and stress-tested stability across broker platforms. It’s a real, honest system based on sound trading principles—no “perfect straight-line” results, just practical, achievable growth.

With GOLD Ranger EA, you have a dependable partner for long-term, low-risk gold trading.


Key Features:

  • Optimal for Low-Volatility Markets: Specifically designed for use when markets are stable and ranging, minimising risk in unpredictable high-volatility conditions.

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio of 1:1: Balanced risk-to-reward structure (1:1).

  • Long-Term Focus (H4 Timeframe): Uses the H4 timeframe, allowing for well-timed trades and reducing the noise of shorter timeframes, making it a reliable option for long-term performance.

  • No Martingale or Grid Trading: GOLD Ranger avoids high-risk techniques, protecting your capital from compounding risks common with grid or martingale methods.

  • Less Frequent, High-Quality Trades: This EA prioritises quality over quantity, trading less frequently to ensure better outcomes.

  • CAPTURING NEW GOLD, AFTER COVID: After COVID lockdown, and new industrial trends and new Gold interest of Banks and Investers in the Gold started which  gave new technical opportunities.

Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Account Type: Any, lower spread preferred
  • Minimum Balance: $400

Back test

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Modelling/ Data- Every Tick (It gives accurate and Reliable Results.)
  • Back test Balance: $1000
  • Risk: Select Risk as 1%, 1.5% or 2%.
  • For same Back Test Results use IC Markets and 99% to 100% History quality.

Real Account Setup

  • Strategy 1 & 2; Keep both the Gold 1 and 2 TRUE
  •  FIXED LOTS: FALSE (BOTH STRATEGIES)
  • RISK PERCENTAGE: for Low Risk 0.5%, Medium 1% and High 2%.
  • Minimum Balance: preferably 500$ or more, can work with 200$-300$ with higher drawdowns.
  • Recommended Leverage 1:100.
  • DM me for Help.

What Makes GOLD Ranger Unique

  1. Nine Years of Trading Experience
    We as a team traded and helped people create successful strategies. Now, we have shifted one new strategy to EA.

  2. 1:1 Risk-Reward Protection
    Many EAs seem profitable at first, showing quick returns, but they risk much more than they can gain. This approach may give steady profits for a few days, but one big loss can erase all gains—or even wipe out the account. GOLD Ranger’s 1:1 risk-reward ratio avoids this, balancing risk for each trade to keep your account protected from sudden, large losses.

  3. Strong Technical and Fundamental Strategy
    GOLD Ranger EA combines technical precision with a solid understanding of macroeconomic trends, focusing on gold’s unique post-COVID market behavior to find steady, reliable trades.

  4. Transparent Backtesting
    GOLD Ranger provides honest backtest results, relying solely on proper optimization techniques without artificial manipulation, giving you a true picture of its performance.

  5. Safe Trading, No Grid or Martingale
    Unlike high-risk systems, GOLD Ranger avoids Grid and Martingale strategies, instead using a balanced, controlled approach that prioritizes capital preservation and stable growth.

  6.  Compatible with Other EAs
    GOLD Ranger trades only a few times a month, so you can easily add other EAs in the future. This low-frequency trading leaves balance available for other strategies, helping you use your account efficiently for more diverse growth.

























































































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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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