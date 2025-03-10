BTC Stable

BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD

Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes.

Advanced Logic and Statistics

BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditions. This EA manages risk intelligently, using a fixed amount of money per trade (X, which can be 1% or 10% depending on the configuration). This amount is dynamically distributed in the stop loss (SL), which in turn is calculated by the volatility detected by the ATR indicator. Essentially, the lot size is variable and adjusts automatically: the tighter the SL, the higher the lot size of the operation, and the wider it is, the smaller the lot size will be. With a positive mathematical expectation and solid projections, this EA is ideal for prop firms, large funds, or small capitals seeking precise and consistent risk management.

Detailed Metrics Analysis

The statistics demonstrate the robustness of BTC Stable:

  • Total Net Profit ($12,426.32): Significant growth that validates the EA's profitability.

  • Profit Factor ($25.33): An exceptionally high value, indicating that profits far exceed losses.

  • Gross Profit (12,494.85)vs.GrossLoss(-5,069.03): The profit-to-loss ratio shows a clear advantage.

  • Total Trades ($584): A robust sample to validate the EA's consistency.

  • Winning Percentage: With 80.32% winning short trades and 78.03% winning long trades, the EA shows high precision in its decisions.

Support and Community

We are committed to your success. If you lack the knowledge to perform a backtest or adapt the EA to your preferred broker (Exness, Vantage, IC Markets, Fusion Markets, among others), our support team is ready to assist you. With your purchase, you will not only get the EA but also access to:

  • Constant Updates: Notifications and optimized configuration sets for current market conditions.

  • Free Trials: Access to trials of our new EAs and exclusive benefits as a client.

  • Partnerships and Opportunities: We manage accounts and offer partnerships for passive income through copy trading. Contact us to explore these options.

Warning and Recommendations

It is crucial to understand that algorithmic trading is based on replicating past patterns. While BTC Stable is designed to be highly effective, there are moments of volatility where it is essential to remain calm. Never close trades manually, as this desynchronizes the EA's logic and reduces its mathematical expectation. Let the EA do its job, providing it with the optimal conditions for its performance.

Important: To fully leverage the potential of the risk management strategy, adequate working capital is recommended. A small initial capital may represent a high risk for this product presentation.























Reviews 2
amd1321
29
amd1321 2025.08.06 16:07 
 

目前还在测试中，回测来看还不错，用完了再评，就是每次持单时间太长了，忍不住想看，怕手工操作

Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena
209
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:08 
 

buen robot, haya que seguirlo puliendo con actualizaciones ya que el mercado es muy cambiante, recibes mucho apoyo del vendedor por Telegram

Reply to review