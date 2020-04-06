Fx Vol 20 WinRate

Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30

Brokers: Weltrade

Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually.
Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation.

Description

Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a fully automated trading system for the FX Vol 20 index on the M30 timeframe. It was developed and optimized using 100% real tick data. The logic combines momentum-based entries, dynamic trailing stops, and proportional breakeven control to deliver stable growth without compounding or grid methods.

Test period: March to October 2025
Initial deposit: 20 USD
Total net profit: 2,433 USD
Profit factor: 3.54
Sharpe ratio: 27.09
Recovery factor: 11.77
Maximum drawdown: 9.97%
Total trades: 247
Winning percentage: 87.04%
Largest profit trade: 91.29 USD
Largest loss trade: -199.58 USD
Average profit per trade: 9.85 USD
Average consecutive wins: 7

Performance without compounding

Average daily return: 2.1 %
Average weekly return: 14.3 %
Average monthly return: 61.3 %

These are linear averages calculated from the total profit over seven months using fixed risk management.

Behavior and frequency

Trades every week, with higher activity from Wednesday to Saturday.
Most efficient trading hours are between 15:00 and 23:00 GMT.
Average holding time per position: around 1 hour.

Growth curve

The balance curve shows a steady and controlled upward trend with low drawdowns, demonstrating solid money management and high operational consistency.

Technical requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: FX Vol 20
Timeframe: M30
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Maximum spread: 1.0 point
Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

Support and advisory

You are welcome to share your experience in the comments.
We also provide personalized advisory to help you create and sell your own EAs, set up copy trading systems, and build your automated business to increase productivity within the MQL5 ecosystem.


