GainX 400 Weltrade
- Angel Torres
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 5 ноября 2025
- Активации: 5
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15)
Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD
GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker.
It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve over time.
Performance Highlights (Verified Backtest)
|Metric
|Result
|Initial Deposit
|200 USD
|Total Net Profit
|5,958.41 USD
|Profit Factor
|2.97
|Recovery Factor
|6.61
|Total Trades
|135
|Win Rate
|17.04% (typical for High Ratio systems)
|Max Consecutive Losses
|12 trades (-631 USD)
|Max Consecutive Profit Run
|+3,300 USD in one cycle
|Maximum Drawdown (Equity)
|27.34%
|Expected Profit per Trade
|+44.14 USD
|Sharpe Ratio
|12.21 (high consistency & stability)
Trading Behavior
-
Broker: Weltrade (exclusive configuration)
-
Assets: Synthetic Indices (GainX 400 model)
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Moderate trade frequency (not scalping)
-
No aggressive martingale or uncontrolled grid averaging
-
Dynamic position sizing based on internal risk control
-
Designed to exploit strong impulse movements in volatility cycles
Who Is This EA For?
Ideal for traders who:
-
Understand "small losses, big wins" asymmetric payoff systems
-
Prefer cycle-based capital growth rather than constant frequency
-
Use manual compound growth / staged reinvestment
-
Want consistent performance without emotional interference
Capital Recommendations
|Setup
|Capital
|Notes
|Minimum to operate
|50 USD
|Higher volatility curve
|Balanced / Stable
|100–200 USD
|Smoother growth behavior
|Optimal for compounding
|300+ USD
|Best long-term equity trajectory
Conclusion
The GainX 400 – Weltrade EA for Synthetic Indices (M15) delivers a high-return, controlled-risk strategy optimized for long-term growth.
It is built for traders and investors seeking real scalability, structured discipline, and strong performance through high-momentum market cycles.