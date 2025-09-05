GainX 400 Weltrade

GainX 400 — Weltrade (Synthetic Indices, M15)

GainX 400 is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for synthetic indices on Weltrade, operating on the M15 timeframe. The strategy seeks high-probability directional moves and manages exits with fixed take-profit/stop-loss levels, prioritizing a stable equity curve and low average trade duration.

Backtest Results (real ticks, M15)

  • History quality: 100% (real ticks)

  • Trades: 281 (562 deals)

  • Win rate: 80.78% profitable trades

  • Profit Factor: 2.49

  • Recovery Factor: 16.39

  • Sharpe Ratio: 16.32

  • Expected Payoff (per trade): 4.93

  • AHPR / GHPR: 1.0108 (1.08%) / 1.0096 (0.96%)

  • Best winning streak: 24 consecutive trades (+258.51 units)

  • Worst losing streak: 3 consecutive trades (-44.41 units)

  • Max. balance drawdown: 9.22% (approx.)

  • Max. equity drawdown: 9.82% (approx.)

  • Largest profit trade: 22.87 — Largest loss trade: -41.20

  • Total net profit: 1 384.75 (initial deposit 100.00; equity/balance curve with steady upward slope and contained drawdowns)

Tests were performed with Weltrade on M15 for the target synthetic index, using real tick data and EA settings optimized for this broker.

What makes GainX 400 different?

  • High consistency on M15: frequent signals with ~38 min average trade duration (fast risk recycling).

  • Disciplined risk management: fixed SL/TP; no grid, no martingale.

  • Clean equity curve: moderate drawdowns with strong risk/reward ratio (PF 2.49).

  • Fast recovery: Recovery Factor 16.39, designed to quickly return to equity highs after normal market pullbacks.

Key Parameters (recommended)

  • Timeframe: M15 (mandatory).

  • Symbol: synthetic index on Weltrade (optimized for this broker).

  • TakeProfit / StopLoss: included in the set file.

  • Capital management: fixed lots or compound growth (mmRiskPercent = TRUE).


