AuRatio Master H1

AuRatio Master EA — XAUUSD H1

IMPORTANT NOTICE — Please read before getting started

The default parameters of the EA are not the optimal operating values. The EA comes with a base configuration for technical reference purposes only. To operate correctly, you must load the SET FILE corresponding to your broker, which includes:

  • Risk management calibrated according to your capital and broker profile

  • ATR (Average True Range) application to dynamically adapt to current market volatility

  • Updated and optimized parameters based on real XAUUSD market conditions

Set files are available in the product comments section (public sets for all buyers) and in our exclusive Telegram channel for clients (advanced sets and priority updates).

Running the EA with default parameters may produce results significantly different from those shown in the statistics. Always load the updated set file before activating the EA.

The expert advisor designed to capitalize on gold with intelligence, discipline, and a high risk/reward ratio.

AuRatio Master is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively to trade XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, optimized by default for IC Markets — one of the most reputable brokers worldwide for its ultra-low spreads and ECN execution. Custom set files for Exness, RoboForex, and VT Markets will also be shared, adapting parameters to the liquidity and spread conditions of each platform.

Performance Statistics — IC Markets Backtest (20% DD reference configuration)

The following results correspond to the base example configuration. Multiple configurations with different risk/reward profiles will be available.

Initial Deposit: $1,000
Total Net Profit: $166,415.67
Gross Profit: $314,752.27
Gross Loss: -$148,336.60
Profit Factor: 2.12
Recovery Factor: 4.75
Sharpe Ratio: 5.94
Expected Payoff: $364.95 per trade
AHPR: 1.31% per trade
GHPR: 1.13% per trade
Balance Drawdown Maximum: 17.84%
Equity Drawdown Maximum: 19.55%
Total Trades: 456
Margin Level: 9,805.94%

This is an example configuration with a moderate risk profile (~20% DD). More conservative and more aggressive configurations will also be available.

Why AuRatio Master

Most EAs on the market operate with low ratios, winning many small trades while losing large ones. AuRatio Master reverses that logic. Its edge is built on asymmetry of results, not win rate frequency.

  • For every $1 risked, the system generates $2.12 in net profit (Profit Factor 2.12)

  • Each trade carries a highly positive expected value of $364.95

  • A Sharpe Ratio of 5.94 represents extraordinary risk-adjusted performance, far above the market standard where anything above 1.0 is considered strong

  • Recovery Factor of 4.75 means the system recovers drawdown efficiently and consistently

  • ATR-based volatility management allows the EA to automatically adjust entries and stop levels in response to real-time gold volatility conditions

  • Largest winning trade: $26,742 versus largest losing trade: -$2,263, reflecting a strong asymmetry in outcome per operation

Available Configurations

Set files are distributed through two channels. Public sets for all buyers are available in the product comments section. Advanced sets, early updates, live system testing, and priority support are available exclusively through our private Telegram channel for clients.

Community and Support

Purchasing AuRatio Master gives you access to an active development ecosystem. We share live test results of new configurations and systems in progress, continuous EA updates and improvements, real-time analysis and market condition adjustments through the private Telegram channel, and genuine collaborative support — not just a product delivery.

Recommended Requirements

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Default broker: IC Markets (ECN / Raw Spread)
Additional set files: Exness, RoboForex, VT Markets
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000 USD


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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