



PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength, it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions.

Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whether you’re trading short bursts of volatility or looking for stable long-term moves, PulseTrader Pro gives you the tools to succeed.

Core Strategy

PulseTrader Pro is based on a multi-layered adaptive framework that analyzes price behavior, volatility, and trend structure. It integrates classic price action with modern indicator confirmation, making it suitable for both trending and ranging markets.

Scalping Mode : Targets rapid opportunities in lower timeframes (M1–M15) with strict entry/exit conditions.

Swing Mode : Captures extended moves on higher timeframes (H1+) with trend-following logic.

Adaptive Filtering: Ensures entries are only taken in favorable conditions, filtering out noise.

Built-in Risk & Money Management

Risk management is at the core of PulseTrader Pro, making it suitable for both personal and prop-firm trading:

Fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on balance, equity, or percentage risk.

Breakeven and trailing stop functions to lock in profits automatically.

Partial Take-Profit and scaling features for flexible exit strategies.

Daily equity protection: stop trading once a daily loss or profit target is reached.

Compliance with broker restrictions and MQL5 Market requirements.

Advanced Filters & Trade Logic

Moving Average Filter : Confirms market direction.

Bollinger Bands : Identifies volatility squeezes and expansions.

RSI Divergence : Filters out overbought/oversold conditions.

Session Control : Define trading hours for London, New York, or Asian sessions.

Manual Override: Optional “Force Entry” toggle for testing or manual confirmation trades.

User-Friendly GUI Dashboard

PulseTrader Pro comes with an integrated on-chart panel that provides a clear overview of the system’s status:

Current symbol, spread, lot size, and risk level.

Active trade management status (breakeven, trailing, session filter, etc.).

Easy access to enable/disable filters without reloading the EA.

Why Choose PulseTrader Pro?

Adaptability : Works across pairs, gold, and indices, in both trending and ranging markets.

Scalability : Suited for personal accounts, funded challenges, and professional trading setups.

Transparency : No hidden strategies, martingale, or grid risk — pure adaptive trade logic.

Reliability: Structured to handle market volatility while maintaining risk discipline.

Recommended Settings

Pairs : XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major/liquid symbols.

Timeframes : M1–M15 for scalping, H1 and higher for swing trading.

Accounts: ECN, standard, and prop firm environments.

Important Note: Always test the EA in a demo account before going live. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



