OrderFlow Vision

OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer

OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart.
It identifies and marks Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and timeframes, providing a clean, accurate representation of market structure used by institutional traders.

Core Features

1. Automatic Order Block Detection

  • Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on swing structure and Fibonacci validation.

  • Draws clean visual boxes on the chart to mark institutional demand and supply zones.

2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Detects price imbalances between consecutive candles and highlights unfilled gaps.

  • Helps traders identify potential retracement or mitigation zones.

3. Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH)

  • Recognizes structural breaks and character changes automatically.

  • Displays clear chart markers to signal trend continuation or reversal points.

4. Configurable Inputs

  • Adjustable swing period for structure confirmation.

  • Option to enable or disable BOS, CHOCH, and FVG detection individually.

  • Customizable color settings for all elements.

  • Fibonacci retracement validation to filter out weaker order blocks.

  • User-defined maximum number of bars to scan for optimized performance.

5. Clean Visual Output

  • Draws non-intrusive rectangles and markers directly on the price chart.

  • Maintains a clutter-free and professional appearance suitable for all chart styles.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
SwingPeriod Defines how many bars are used to confirm swing points.
Fib_Trade_Level Sets the Fibonacci retracement level used to validate order blocks.
BullOB_Color Color of bullish order block zones.
BearOB_Color Color of bearish order block zones.
FVG_Color Color used to highlight Fair Value Gaps.
BOS_Color Color for Break of Structure markers.
CHOCH_Color Color for Change of Character markers.
Show_FVG Enables or disables Fair Value Gap detection.
Show_BOS Enables or disables Break of Structure detection.
Show_CHOCH Enables or disables Change of Character detection.
MaxBarsToScan Limits the number of bars processed for better performance.


How to Use

  1. Attach OrderFlow Vision to any chart and timeframe.

  2. Adjust swing period and visual settings to your preference.

  3. Observe automatically drawn structure elements:

    • Order Blocks (green/red rectangles)

    • Fair Value Gaps (gold zones)

    • BOS and CHOCH labels (blue/orange lines)

  4. Use these zones and structure shifts to determine institutional bias, retracement areas, and potential reversals.

Practical Applications

  • Identify institutional demand and supply zones for entries and exits.

  • Confirm structural breaks before placing trades.

  • Spot potential liquidity grabs and smart money reversals.

  • Combine with your own confirmation logic such as candle patterns or volume analysis.

Why Choose OrderFlow Vision

  • Implements true Smart Money Concepts structure logic.

  • Visualizes institutional price movement clearly and accurately.

  • No repainting after structure is confirmed.

  • Lightweight and stable, suitable for multi-timeframe analysis.

  • Provides traders with a complete picture of market flow without the need for manual drawing.

OrderFlow Vision gives traders the same structural clarity institutions use to manage liquidity and trend transitions.
It is designed for serious traders who want to see real market intent, not just price movement.


Recommended products
Intrade Sentinel Bos Assistant
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant – Smart Market Structure Execution Engine Precise market structure. Automated BOS logic. The Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. It is specifically designed for the S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) , combining smart-money logic with controlled risk management and full manual control via the chart panel. The EA can be used in both fully automated and semi-automated modes. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and re
DMJ Magical AVWAP
Dominic Minguy Jean
Indicators
Automated Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price You set a period, and the indicator will find the highest and lowest price point in the period and derive a AVWAP from there. It also prints out a median line. You can use the generated VWAP lines as a channel, as S/R levels or as a volatility indicator. It's based on tick volume to be compatible with most CFD brokers. Happy trading!
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Session Momentum Dashboard – Futuristic Trading Analytics A professional dashboard analyzing trading sessions (Asian/London/NY) with Kill Zone detection, Asian range breakouts, and real-time momentum scoring. Session Momentum Dashboard An all-in-one dashboard for ICT/Smart Money traders who monitor market sessions and Kill Zones. Main Features: Analysis of the 3 major sessions Asian, London, and New York with real-time status. Kill Zone Detection London Kill Zone (7 AM – 9 AM) New York Kill Zone
Callidus EA
Mate Patrik Toth
Experts
I am Callidus. I am Your Adaptive Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am not like the other Expert Advisors you have used. They follow one rigid set of rules, breaking the moment the market changes. I was designed differently. I was engineered to   think, adapt, and evolve  and to give You a powerful tool without breaking the bank. My core purpose is not just to place trades, but to first understand the very personality of the market, every single moment. How I See the Market: My Thought Proces
Flammable
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Indicators
This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend , the candle sticks patterns it uses are harami Bull harami Bear Bullish Engulf Bearish Engulf this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you. the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts 
TrendFactor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend Factor is an indicator based on the calculation of price values ​​to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. By launching the Trend Factor indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The trader uses the Trend Factor indicator to determine the market situation. This is a tre
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Trade Results By Magic Number
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Indicators
Do Youe use Multi Epert Advisor? You need this Indicator ... TradeResultsByMagic Overview This indicator creates a detailed trading report in a separate window, displaying performance metrics for trades grouped by magic numbers across multiple symbols. It shows various metrics including deal counts, lot sizes, prices, profits, win rates, and exposure percentages. Key Features Tracks multiple magic numbers (up to 1024) Supports multiple symbols per magic number (up to 100 per magic) Displays cus
Cluster Intervals MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT4 version   —   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70972 With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart. Settings : refreshEveryTick  —   updates every tick. sym1   —   The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored. numberOfIntervals   —       number of intervals. i ndicatorMode   —   display mode. Sets the value of each interval:  by4h       (4 hours),  by6h    (6 hours), etc. Mode  byDeep  
AIS Moving Pseudo Median MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The arithmetic mean or median can be used to determine the measure of the central trend of a time series. Both methods have some disadvantages. The arithmetic mean is calculated by the Simple Moving Average indicator. It is sensitive to emissions and noise. The median behaves more steadily, but there is a loss of information at the boundaries of the interval. In order to reduce these disadvantages, pseudo-median signal filtering can be used. To do this, take the median of a small length and rec
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicators
Scalper Pro – Advanced XAUUSD, EURUSD & JPY Scalping Indicator (M1/M5/M15) with Volume Spike + Market Structure Breakouts Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro is a high-performance Meta Trader 5 scalping indicator designed for professional traders who specialize in XAUUSD scalping, EURUSD day trading, and JPY breakout strategies . Built for M1 chart precision and supported by M5 and M15 multi-timeframe confirmation , Scalper Pro gives you accurate, real-time BUY and S
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicators
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicators
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Haven HTF Candle
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven HTF Candle — The Power of the Higher Timeframe on Your Chart Introducing Haven HTF Candle — a powerful tool that displays candles from a higher timeframe (HTF) directly on your main chart. Stop constantly switching between windows and start seeing the true market context, which is the foundation for making well-informed trading decisions. Other products -> HERE . Key Features and the "Power of 3" Concept Analysis based on the "Power of 3" (AMD) concept: The indicator clearly displays the
FREE
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Indicators
Four MA on OBV - Your Ultimate Guide to Successful Trading! Unleash the true potential of your trades with the Four MA on OBV indicator. Exclusively designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this powerful indicator combines four moving averages with the On-Balance Volume (OBV) to provide precise and reliable signals. Technical Features: Four Moving Averages: Integration of simple, exponential, smoothed, and linear moving averages for detailed trend monitoring. OBV Analysis: Utilizes OBV to detect
HTF Moving Average MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MOVING AVERAGE for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF MA Indicator for MT5. HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - HTF MA Indicator allows you to attach Moving Average from Higher time frame to your current chart in order to follow the main trend direction. - Indicator shows the trend from higher time frame --> this is always profitable method. - HTF MA Indicator gives opp
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Introducing:   Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! The Quant Fleet operates on the USDJPY using five independent strategies for a broad diversification. The difference to Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 is, that there are six sub-strategies supporting the performance. Launch Promo: The price will increase after the first 20 copies are sold. Public group:  Join Documentation and presets:  click here Signal:  click here Key Features: Easy Installation:   Ready in just a few steps—drag the EA onto the USDJPY chart and
OrbitronAI
Robert James Poulin
Experts
ORBITRON AI-X Precision in Motion Description Orbitron AI-X is a precision-engineered trading system built to capture directional momentum with disciplined risk control. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it blends multi-timeframe momentum analysis and Parabolic SAR confirmation into a clean, powerful decision engine that adapts dynamically to market conditions. Every trade is guided by price energy, confirmed by structure, and protected by intelligent trade management — making Orbitron AI-X a tru
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars to
Trend histogram Mefistofel
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
Calculates pivot levels. It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels. Parameter values: style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow) price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level pivot line intersection color - the color
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review