Trend Reversal Candles

Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart.
It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching.

Detected Patterns

  • Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

  • Hammer and Hanging Man

  • Shooting Star

  • Doji variations

  • Other widely used reversal setups

Features

  • Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart

  • Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)

  • Supports multiple timeframes

  • Does not repaint signals after a bar closes

Usage

  • Patterns can be combined with trend analysis or support/resistance for confirmation

  • Applicable on lower timeframes (M1–H4) for intraday trading, or higher timeframes (D1 and above) for longer-term analysis

This indicator is intended as a visual analysis tool. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically.


