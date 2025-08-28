Gold Rush Helios

DESCRIPTION

The GoldRush Trading EA  is an automated trading system for gold markets on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses trend analysis, candlestick pattern recognition, and momentum signals to generate trading opportunities on XAUUSD.

KEY FEATURES

  • Trend-Based Trading

The EA analyzes higher timeframe trends to filter trade direction. Trades can be configured to align with the dominant trend or to operate in both directions. The trend analysis helps avoid counter-trend positions during strong directional moves.

  • Signal Generation

The EA generates signals using momentum analysis and candlestick pattern detection. Patterns include common reversal formations such as hammers and engulfing patterns. Each signal receives a quality rating that can be used to filter entries.

  • Position Management

The EA includes partial profit taking that closes a portion of the position at an intermediate target and moves the stop loss to reduce risk. The remaining position targets a larger profit objective. Both automatic and manual trading modes are available.

  • Dashboard Control Panel

An on-chart interface displays market conditions, active signals, position status, and performance metrics. Lot sizing can be adjusted during operation. Trading can be toggled between automatic and manual modes without removing the EA.

  • Risk Controls

Daily loss limits halt trading after a configurable drawdown threshold. Daily profit limits stop trading after reaching a target gain. Both limits reset automatically at the start of each trading day. Maximum concurrent positions can be limited. Trading hours can be restricted to specific times.

CONFIGURATION

The EA includes settings for trend timeframe selection, signal filtering thresholds, pattern detection toggles, profit target ratios, risk management limits, trading hour restrictions, and notification preferences. Lot sizing can be configured globally or adjusted dynamically through the dashboard.

OPERATING MODES

  • Automatic Mode

The EA scans for signals, validates trade criteria, and opens positions when conditions are met. Position management including partial profit taking and stop loss adjustment occurs automatically.

  • Manual Mode

The EA displays signals with calculated entry and exit levels. The user reviews signals and executes trades using dashboard buttons. Manual trades receive the same position management as automatic trades.

REQUIREMENTS

  1. Platform: MetaTrader 5
  2. Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD or broker equivalent)
  3. Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
  4. Account Types: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread
  5. Minimum Capital: $500 recommended
  6. VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading gold and foreign exchange on margin carries substantial risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits and past performance does not indicate future results. The EA should be tested thoroughly on a demo account before live use. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Market conditions vary and results may differ significantly across different periods.

SUPPORT

Support is provided through the mql5.com product comments section or private messaging system.

FEATURES SUMMARY

This EA provides trend-filtered signal generation, candlestick pattern recognition, partial profit management, daily risk limits, trading hours filtering, automatic and manual operation modes, and on-chart dashboard control.


Mercy Misiko
18
Mercy Misiko 2025.11.04 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review