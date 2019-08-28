Fast operation
- Utilities
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Yong Tan每天都在研究黄金自动化交易开发，成功开发过两周稳定盈利的EA。现在正在用大数据回测试优化程序，感兴趣的欢迎投资。
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation.
Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty.
Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified.
Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful.
Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and sale orders.
Provide quick operation, default size, profit point and stop-loss point can find me alone, customized development.
The chart can set the variety and time period by itself.