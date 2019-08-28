Fast operation

  • Utilities
  • Yong Tan
    Yong Tan

    Yong Tan

    • 15年资深程序员 at  重庆
    • China
    • 174
    每天都在研究黄金自动化交易开发，成功开发过两周稳定盈利的EA。现在正在用大数据回测试优化程序，感兴趣的欢迎投资。
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation.



Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty.



Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified.



Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful.



Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and sale orders.



Provide quick operation, default size, profit point and stop-loss point can find me alone, customized development.



The chart can set the variety and time period by itself.
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Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Utilities
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Supreme RSI Divergence Scanner
Eveline Van Neyghem
Utilities
As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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