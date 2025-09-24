Gold Rush Helios

GoldRush Pro EA - Advanced Gold Trading System with Pattern Recognition

🏆 TRANSFORM YOUR GOLD TRADING WITH INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

GoldRush Pro EA v6.0 is a sophisticated automated trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Combining advanced pattern recognition with intelligent trend analysis, this EA delivers professional-grade trading automation with exceptional risk management.

⚡ KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

🎯 Dual Signal Technology

  • Basic Entry System: Trend-following signals based on momentum, volatility, and market direction
  • Pattern Recognition Engine: Identifies 6 high-probability candlestick patterns for enhanced entries
  • Signal Strength Rating: Each signal rated 1-3 for quality assessment
  • Smart Entry Filtering: Combines multiple confirmation factors for optimal trade timing

📊 Professional Dashboard Interface

  • Real-Time Control Panel: Fully interactive dashboard with direct lot size editing
  • Live Performance Metrics: Track balance, equity, daily P&L, and win rate instantly
  • Signal Monitor: Visual display of all pending and active signals with pattern indicators
  • One-Click Trading: Manual buy/sell buttons with customizable lot sizes
  • Status LEDs: Instant visual feedback on EA status and market conditions

💰 Advanced Target Management

  • Intelligent Partials: Automatically closes 50% at 1.5x risk-reward
  • Dynamic Stop Management: Moves stop to breakeven after partial profit secured
  • Pattern Bonus System: Enhanced targets for pattern-confirmed trades (3.5x vs 3.0x)
  • Customizable Targets: Adjustable risk-reward ratios from 1:1 to 1:5

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Protection

  • Daily Loss/Profit Limits: Automatic shutdown at configurable thresholds (default 5%/10%)
  • Maximum Spread Filter: Prevents entries during unfavorable spread conditions
  • Position Limiting: Controls maximum concurrent trades (default 3)
  • Smart Lot Calculation: Risk-based or fixed lot sizing options
  • Session Time Filter: Trade only during optimal market hours

📈 TRADING METHODOLOGY

Pattern Recognition System Detects:

  • Hammer - Bullish reversal at market bottoms
  • Shooting Star - Bearish reversal at market tops
  • Bullish/Bearish Engulfing - Strong reversal patterns
  • Morning/Evening Star - Three-candle reversal formations

Entry Signal Generation:

  1. Trend Analysis using configurable MA period
  2. Momentum Calculation across multiple timeframes
  3. Volatility Measurement via ATR indicator
  4. Pattern Confirmation for enhanced signals
  5. Signal Strength Scoring for quality filtering

💻 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3800+)
  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (works on all Gold symbols)
  • Timeframe: All timeframes supported (M15/H1 recommended)
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+)
  • Account Type: All types supported (Standard, ECN, Raw)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

🎛️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Trading Controls:

  • Auto Trading Enable/Disable
  • Risk Percentage per Trade
  • Default/Maximum Lot Sizes
  • Maximum Concurrent Positions
  • Custom Magic Number

Entry Configuration:

  • Basic/Pattern Entry Toggles
  • Trend Period Settings
  • ATR Multipliers
  • Signal Strength Requirements
  • Individual Pattern Enable/Disable

Risk Management:

  • Daily Loss/Profit Limits
  • Stop Loss Buffer Points
  • Maximum Spread Tolerance
  • Trading Hours Filter
  • Partial Profit Ratios

📊 WHAT'S INCLUDED

GoldRush Pro EA v6.0 - Main trading algorithm
Comprehensive User Guide - 20+ pages of detailed documentation
Quick Start Guide - Get trading in under 5 minutes
Recommended Settings - Optimized presets for different account sizes
Free Updates - Lifetime algorithm improvements
Email Support - Direct developer assistance

🚀 WHY CHOOSE GOLDRUSH PRO EA?

Unique Advantages:

  • Gold-Specific Optimization: Every parameter fine-tuned for XAUUSD volatility
  • No Martingale/Grid: Safe, sustainable trading approach
  • Transparent Logic: Clear entry/exit rules, no black box
  • Active Development: Regular updates based on market conditions
  • Professional Support: Direct access to Helios Technologies team

📈 Performance Features:

  • Typical Win Rate: 55-65%
  • Risk:Reward: 1:3 average (1:3.5 with patterns)
  • Maximum Drawdown Control: Via daily limits
  • Average Trades: 3-8 per day
  • All Sessions Trading: London, New York, Asian

🎯 IDEAL FOR

  • Beginners: Simple setup with comprehensive guide
  • Experienced Traders: Advanced customization options
  • Prop Firm Challenges: Built-in risk management
  • Long-term Investors: Sustainable approach
  • Busy Professionals: Full automation capabilities

⚙️ INSTALLATION (3 Minutes)

  1. Download EA file
  2. Copy to MT5 Experts folder
  3. Attach to XAUUSD chart
  4. Configure your risk settings
  5. Enable AutoTrading
  6. Start earning!

    🏅 CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS

    "The pattern recognition is incredible. Finally, an EA that actually understands market structure!" - Michael T.

    "Best gold EA I've used. The partial profit feature alone has transformed my trading." - Sarah L.

    "Outstanding support from Helios team. They helped optimize settings for my account size." - David K.

    💎 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER

    First 50 Customers Receive:

    • 🎁 20% Discount on list price
    • 🎁 Bonus Settings Pack for different market conditions
    • 🎁 Priority Support status
    • 🎁 Free Strategy Guide for gold trading

    ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

    Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading, consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You should be aware of all risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have doubts.

    🔒 LICENSE & USAGE

    • License Type: Single account activation
    • Activations: 5 installations included
    • Updates: Free lifetime updates
    • Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee*

    *Terms and conditions apply

    📌 TAGS

    #GoldEA #XAUUSD #AutomatedTrading #PatternRecognition #MT5EA #ForexRobot #GoldTrading #RiskManagement #ProfitManagement #AlgorithmicTrading #ExpertAdvisor #DayTrading #ScalpingEA #TrendFollowing #HeliosTechnologies

    🛒 GET GOLDRUSH PRO EA TODAY AND REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING!

    © 2025 Helios Technologies - Empowering Traders Worldwide

    Version History:

    • v6.0 (Current) - Direct lot editing, enhanced signal system
    • v5.0 - Pattern confirmation system added
    • v4.0 - Dashboard redesign
    • v3.0 - Partial profit implementation
    • v2.0 - Risk management upgrade
    • v1.0 - Initial release

    Frequently Asked Questions:

    Q: Does it work on other pairs?
    A: Optimized specifically for Gold but can be adapted.

    Q: Required VPS?
    A: Recommended but not required. Works on home PC.

    Q: Can I backtest it?
    A: Yes, fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester.

    Q: How often are updates?
    A: Monthly performance reviews, updates as needed.

    Q: Can I use multiple instances?
    A: Yes, with different magic numbers.

    Order now and start your journey to consistent gold trading


