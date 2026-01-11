Apollo Signals

 APOLLO SIGNALS EA - PROFESSIONAL COPY TRADING SYSTEM
Automatically Broadcast Your Trading Signals to Telegram

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Apollo Signals is an Expert Advisor that monitors your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and automatically broadcasts professional signal messages to your Telegram channel or group. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, Apollo Signals captures every trade with precision timing and formats them into professional signals for your followers.

LICENSING & ACTIVATION

Activation Policy: Your purchase includes a specific number of activations that allow installation on different hardware + OS configurations. Even if the seller modifies activation limits after your purchase, your original activation count remains valid for your purchase.

Version Updates: The seller may release updated versions with different functionality than originally described. Updates are manual and at your discretion - the EA does not auto-update. Previous versions are not preserved during updates, so create backup copies if needed. New activations always install the latest version; older versions cannot be installed.

Market Availability: The administration may temporarily remove this product for review or if the seller becomes unresponsive. All existing buyers retain download and installation rights within their available activations.

HOW THE EA WORKS

Real-Time Trade Monitoring
- Monitors ALL currency pairs from a single chart attachment
- Detects trades with 100ms refresh rate for instant capture
- Works with manual trades and other Expert Advisors
- Captures entry price, volume, stop loss, take profit, and trade direction

Signal Broadcasting Process
1. Trade Detection: EA identifies new positions immediately when opened
2. Data Processing: Extracts complete trade information
3. Message Formatting: Creates professional signal template
4. Telegram Delivery: Sends formatted signal to your configured channel/group

Signal Output Format

🚀 APOLLO SIGNAL #1 🚀

📈 BUY - EURUSD
💰 ENTRY PRICE: 1.08450
📊 VOLUME: 0.50 lots
🛑 STOP LOSS: 1.08250
🎯 TAKE PROFIT: 1.08850

📋 Trade Source: Manual Trade
🎫 Ticket: 123456789
⏰ Time: 2025.06.11 14:30

⚡ APOLLO SIGNALS
✨ Divine Trading Precision
🎯 Never Miss Your Target
📡 Professional Signal Broadcasting

INSTALLATION REQUIREMENTS

Software Prerequisites
- MetaTrader 5 platform (any broker)
- Telegram account
- Stable internet connection
- Apollo Signals EA file (.ex5)

MetaTrader 5 Setup
1. WebRequest Setting: Enable "Allow WebRequest" in MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
2. Chart Attachment: Attach EA to ANY single chart (symbol doesn't matter)
3. Single Instance: Run only ONE instance to prevent duplicate signals

TELEGRAM CONFIGURATION

Step 1: Create Telegram Bot
1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather
2. Send command: /newbot
3. Enter bot name: "Apollo Trading Signals" (or your preference)
4. Enter username: Must end with "bot" (example: "ApolloTradingBot")
5. Save the bot token (format: 1234567890:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz)

Step 2: Create Signal Channel/Group

For Channel (Recommended):
1. Create new Telegram channel
2. Name it "Apollo Trading Signals" (your choice)
3. Set as public or private
4. Add your bot as administrator
5. Grant "Post Messages" permission

For Group:
1. Create new Telegram group
2. Add your bot to the group
3. Make bot admin with messaging rights

Step 3: Obtain Chat ID
1. Search for @userinfobot in Telegram
2. Start the bot and send any message
3. Forward a message from your channel to @userinfobot
4. Copy the Chat ID (channels start with -100)

EA PARAMETERS CONFIGURATION

Input Parameters
- Bot Token: Enter your Telegram bot token
- Chat ID: Enter your channel/group Chat ID
- Company Name: Your trading company signature
- Minimum Lot Size: Filter trades below this size
- Auto Mode: Enable/disable automatic signal broadcasting
- Time Filter: Set active hours for signal broadcasting

Dashboard Controls
- Real-time trade monitoring display
- Manual mode toggle switch
- Performance statistics viewer
- Signal broadcasting status indicator

OPERATIONAL MODES

Auto Mode
- Automatically broadcasts all detected trades
- Filters based on configured parameters
- Operates continuously during market hours

Manual Mode
- Allows selective signal broadcasting
- Dashboard shows detected trades for approval
- Full control over which signals to send

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

Optimization
- Memory-efficient algorithms
- High-performance trade detection
- Minimal MT5 resource usage
- Error handling and recovery systems

Monitoring Capabilities
- Multi-symbol surveillance from single chart
- Real-time performance metrics
- Signal delivery confirmation
- Trade capture statistics

TROUBLESHOOTING

Common Setup Issues
- WebRequest disabled: Enable in MT5 Expert Advisor settings
- Multiple instances: Use only one EA instance per account
- Bot permissions: Ensure bot has posting rights in channel/group
- Chat ID format: Channel IDs must start with -100

Signal Delivery Issues
- Verify internet connection stability
- Confirm Telegram bot token accuracy
- Check Chat ID format and permissions
- Ensure channel/group is accessible to bot

BEST PRACTICES

For Signal Providers
- Use descriptive channel names
- Set clear trading disclaimers
- Monitor signal delivery confirmation
- Maintain consistent posting schedule

For Performance
- Attach to major pair chart for stability
- Monitor EA status regularly through dashboard
- Keep MT5 platform running continuously
- Use VPS for 24/7 operation

All parameter names, output messages, and interface elements are displayed in English.
