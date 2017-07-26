Corporate Report MT5

5

The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from investing.com:

  • Report date
  • Profit per share (EPS)
  • Revenue
  • Market capitalization
  • Amount of dividends
  • Date of payment of dividends
  • Dividend income
The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet).

Before launching: Add 2 URL https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData and https://ru.investing.com/dividends-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData to the list of allowed URLs. Options -> Expert Advisors -> enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".


The program works the following way:

  • Searches for information on the ticker on which the program is running.
    If the data is not found, it offers to use the search.
    Search by ticker - the ticker must be written in quotation marks, for example: "BA" or "ba".
    Search by company name - the company name should be written without quotation marks, for example: Apple or ford.
    All found options are displayed in the "Experts" tab.
    To display data on the chart, you need to enter the found number from the Experts tab (which is in square brackets) with the sign # for example: № 241 or #241.
    The numbers you have entered are remembered.
    if you want to change the previously selected number, then when the program asks "is this the right company?", you need to click no, and then find and enter a new number.
    to clear all pinned numbers, delete the "Custom Ticker List" file at the path "MQL5\Files\Corporate Report".
  • While searching for information, the background of the graph changes color to blue.
  • Plotting vertical lines corresponding to dates of the published reports about a dividends.
  • Plotting vertical lines corresponding to dates of the published corporate reports. The tooltip of each of the lines contains data on the appropriate corporate report.
    • The E and $ marks are assigned to vertical lines:
    • if EPS value exceeds the forecast, the green E mark is used,
    • if expectations are not met, the red one is used;
    • if Revenue exceeds the forecast, the green $ mark is used,
    • if expectations are not met, the red one is used.
  • The table at the bottom left displays: the ticker (on which the program has been launched) and company name (corresponds to the one downloaded from the website),
    date and info on the expected report as well as the one published not earlier than 5 days ago.
    (5 days after releasing the report, it is moved to the chart as a vertical line and a search for the next report date starts.)
  • The +, - and ! marks at the report date specify the report issue time as follows:
    • Report issue:
    • - Before the market opening,
    • + After the market closure,
    • ! No data.
  • Company indicator graphs are displayed on the chart (EPS and Revenue $). The graphs are plotted based on the downloaded reports and data present in the downloaded reports. If some report is missing on the website, the graph is based on available ones. If some indicator is missing in the downloaded report, its value is assumed to be zero on the graph. The graphs can be moved or deleted. Reports located in the table at the bottom left are not considered by the graphs. Only the ones displayed as horizontal lines on the chart are considered instead.
  • The program works in English and Russian.

List of instruments (shares, stock, CFD, ADR) the program works with: 18 054 tickers; The list contains tickers of 80 countries.
The monitor vertical resolution of 900 or more is recommended when using the program for more comfortable trading.

The program and all the information used in it depend on the site investing.com and they work as long as it is possible to get information programmatically from the specified links.
For more convenience, assign a hotkey to the script: right-click "Corporate Report" in the Navigator window -> Set hotkey -> select a suitable combination.


Reviews 2
all2me
66
all2me 2021.03.10 00:41 
 

Удобный и простой в использовании инструмент для тех кому важна информация об отчетах и нет желания тратить время на ее изучение в других приложениях. Автор быстро и информативно отвечает на вопросы, при этом оказывает содействие в дополнительных настройках.

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News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
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Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
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Harold Alonso Hernandez
Utilities
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
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Eveline Van Neyghem
Utilities
As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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Utilities
As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
Supreme OBV Divergence Scanner
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Utilities
As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
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Utilities
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The indicator draws support and resistance lines on an important part of the chart for making decisions. After the trend line appears, you can trade for a breakout or rebound from it, as well as place orders near it. Outdated trend lines are deleted automatically. Thus, we always deal with the most up-to-date lines. The indicator is not redrawn . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_extremum  - the number of candles on each side of the extremum. Type_Arrow
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The indicator shows key volumes confirmed by the price movement. The indicator allows you to analyze volumes in the direction, frequency of occurrence, and their value. There are 2 modes of operation: taking into account the trend and not taking into account the trend (if the parameter Period_Trend = 0, then the trend is not taken into account; if the parameter Period_Trend is greater than zero, then the trend is taken into account in volumes). The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_S
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Indicators
This trading system is based on market impulses of varying complexity.   To generate a signal, the indicator uses the moments when the direction of the pulse and the necessary section of the trend coincide. The indicator also takes into account the current market volatility. Stop_loss tags can be set with the parameter "0" or "1", then Stop_Loss will take into account market volatility.   Take_Profit tags can be set with the parameter "0", then Take_Profit will take into account market volatil
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Utilities
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
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The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
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Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
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Indicators
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
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Indicators
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
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Indicators
The trading system is designed to work with gold on time periods: 30M, 1H. The indicator allows you to adjust to the market situation. Parameters for 1H :   PERIOD=9F ,   FILTER=300 .   Parameters for  30M :   PERIOD=22B ,   FILTER=450 .   A small adjustment to a specific broker is allowed .   If you change the amount of history displayed, you may also need to adjust the parameters. The indicator is not redrawn.     "Gold n XAU" uses different rules for entering a trade and different rules fo
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Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator builds "psychological levels": levels of round numbers and intermediate levels of round numbers. Round numbers play an important role in forming support and resistance levels. There is a pattern in which the decline or growth of the price can stop at round numbers. The level whose price ends at 0 is the level of a round number of the first order. Intermediate level, this is the level between two round levels, for example, between 10 and 20 this is level 15. In the " Num_Zeros "
Ichimoku Map
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
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Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator displays a stock chart of a non-standard type, in which the price and time have the same value. The usual chart of Japanese candlesticks does not take into account all the information that the time analysis can give. Renko charts do not use all the information that price can give in relation to time. The "Chart Price and Time" indicator takes into account price and time equally and shows the predominance of price or time. Taking into account price and time equally gives an idea
Volatility Locator
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator tracks sharp volatility (moments when the market has shown increased activity and movement may occur), on the selected instruments and time periods. The information is displayed as colored rectangles. Thus, it is possible to assess at a glance which tool should be given priority attention. The indicator will be useful for scalpers when they need a quick reaction or for traders working with a large number of instruments. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator displays 8 degree
Alert Creator
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The Alert Creator indicator is designed to create alerts for selected conditions. You can select one or several indicators for the notification. If several conditions are selected, the alert is triggered when all the selected conditions are met. The signals can be configured separately for buying and separately for selling. Example, a buy alert: the closing price is above the moving average, the RSI is below 20. (In this example, 2 indicators are used to generate an alert: MA and RSI) At the
Trend Arithmetic
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator determines the strength of the trend and its possible reversal points, based on the author's arithmetic approach . Each new peak or trough is a trend development. Such peaks and troughs are numbered so that the strength of the trend development can be seen. Attempts to change the trend are also numbered. This gives an understanding of a possible change in the direction of the trend. Indicator signals are generated when trying to change the trend . In the settings, it is possible
Level Predictor
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator draws potential levels that may become significant support and resistance levels in the future. The longer the line, the higher the probability of a price reversal or an increase in price movement after the breakdown of this level. With a decrease in the probability of the formation of a level, the length of the line is reduced. The indicator does not require adjustment. In the settings, you can change the design of the indicator. The "L ine_Length " button is placed on the ch
Jumping along Levels
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
Jumping along Levels is dedicated to the most important aspect of trading: support and resistance levels. This indicator is built using a unique technology based on proprietary development and testing algorithms. The indicator has a built-in intelligent market situation assessment system. It can automatically adjust to varying market volatility. Jumping along Levels simultaneously displays levels from different time periods on the current chart. It has a graphical table for working with comple
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mambobody
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mambobody 2022.05.04 01:45 
 

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all2me
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all2me 2021.03.10 00:41 
 

Удобный и простой в использовании инструмент для тех кому важна информация об отчетах и нет желания тратить время на ее изучение в других приложениях. Автор быстро и информативно отвечает на вопросы, при этом оказывает содействие в дополнительных настройках.

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