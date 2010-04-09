Super Wall Street Index Us30


**WALL STREET INDEX US30**

**RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:**


**TIME FRAME**: M1 or M5  

**MAX SPREAD**: 50  

**BROKER TYPE**: HEDGE  

**DIGIT**: 1  

**INITIAL DEPOSIT**: 500 USD  

**RECOMMENDED BROKERS**: PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW


The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in the United States. This EA is designed to execute scalping strategies, looking for short-term opportunities in the market, taking advantage of the rapid and frequent movements that occur in the asset.


The Expert is flexible regarding its operational mode, allowing the user to choose one of three options by simply changing the “false” option to “true.” Below are some optimized pre-settings for each function that can be chosen, ranging from the most conservative to the most aggressive, including a high-frequency strategy:


**NOTE**: IT WILL BE NECESSARY TO MAKE SOME ADJUSTMENTS ACCORDING TO THE MAXIMUM SPREAD OF YOUR BROKER.


---


**Dear Determined Trader,**


If you're ready to leave behind the days of uncertainty and enter a world of intelligent and profitable trading, you're in the right place. We present to you the US30 Expert Advisor – your ultimate tool for mastering the Dow Jones index (US30) and reaping consistent rewards.


Imagine opening your charts every morning with confidence, knowing your trades are in safe hands. The US30 Expert Advisor is the tool that turns this vision into reality. It is designed to analyze the market, identify promising trends, and execute trades with the precision of a master trader, while you focus on other important activities in your life.


Developed by a team of financial and programming experts, the US30 Expert Advisor is not just software – it's a smart solution. With cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analysis, it can make informed and strategic decisions, maximizing profits and minimizing risks.


We’re not just talking about empty promises. The US30 Expert Advisor has already earned the trust of traders worldwide, turning modest investments into remarkable returns. Past results are a solid testament to its ability to overcome market challenges and deliver consistent profits. Imagine having the freedom to live life on your own terms, with the financial peace of mind you've always desired. The US30 Expert Advisor is your tool to achieve this goal. Let it work for you, allowing you to enjoy the fruits of your success without being chained to your computer. Don’t let the opportunity pass you by. The US30 Expert Advisor could be the missing piece in your trading success puzzle.


The perfect conditions for a positive change lie ahead, waiting for you to take action. If you want to achieve real, consistent, and lasting results in the market, the US30 Expert Advisor is the tool that will take you there. Take advantage of this opportunity to transform your trading approach and achieve the success you deserve.


---


**KEY FEATURES OF THE WALL STREET US30 EXPERT:**


1. **High-Precision Scalping**: The Wall Street US30 is programmed to execute high-precision scalping trades at speed. It uses advanced algorithms to identify profitable opportunities on short-term charts, typically on smaller timeframes.

  

2. **Advanced Technical Analysis**: The EA employs a combination of technical indicators and price pattern analysis to make informed trading decisions. This allows the Wall Street US30 to identify optimal entry and exit points based on specific market conditions.


3. **Intelligent Risk Management**: Risk management is an essential part of the Wall Street US30. The EA is designed to automatically manage position sizes and stop-loss levels to protect the trader’s capital in case of adverse market movements.


4. **Fast and Automated Trades**: As a fully automated Expert Advisor, the Wall Street US30 eliminates the need for manual intervention. It executes buy and sell orders automatically, ensuring that all opportunities are seized without delay.


5. **Reliable Backtesting**: Before being made available for use, the Wall Street US30 underwent rigorous backtesting on historical data to verify its effectiveness and consistency. This helps ensure that the EA is optimized for different market conditions.


6. **Support for Multiple Platforms**: The Wall Street US30 is compatible with multiple trading platforms, allowing traders to use it with different brokers as long as they support the EA's specific programming language.


In summary, the Wall Street US30 is an Expert Advisor specialized in scalping, trading the US30 asset, aiming to profit from the market's rapid movements. Its advanced algorithm, precise technical analysis, and intelligent risk management are designed to give traders a competitive edge when exploring short-term trading opportunities in the Dow Jones index.


---


**RISK MANAGEMENT APPLIED TO THE EXPERT (RYAN JONES):**


The Ryan Jones Risk Management approach is a well-known and widely used strategy to protect a trader's capital during trading operations. This strategy was developed by the legendary trader Ryan Jones and primarily aims to preserve capital while seeking to maximize returns consistently. This approach is applied to the Wall Street US30 Expert Advisor to ensure that the EA operates prudently and minimizes the risk involved in its trades.


---


**Main Features of Ryan Jones Risk Management Include:**


1. **Position Size Based on Risk**: Instead of risking a fixed amount of money on each trade, Ryan Jones's Risk Management suggests determining position size based on a fixed percentage of the account’s total capital. For example, Jones recommended a maximum risk of 2% of capital on any single trade. This means that, in case of loss, the impact on the account is limited, and in case of a gain, the account can grow more consistently.


2. **Tracking Position Size**: As the account capital increases or decreases, position size is adjusted to reflect the defined risk percentage. This allows the trader to benefit from growing profits as the account increases but also reduces risk proportionally if the account suffers losses.


3. **Protection Against Significant Losses**: By limiting position size based on the defined risk, Ryan Jones's Risk Management prevents a series of consecutive losses from causing significant reductions in account capital. This method of risk management is especially important when using high-risk strategies such as scalping, which can involve many fast trades with small profit margins.


4. **Dynamic Adjustment of Positions**: With Ryan Jones's Risk Management, position sizes are adjusted dynamically as the account capital fluctuates. This allows the trader to be more conservative during volatility or negative performance periods and more aggressive during times of higher confidence in the trades.


By applying Ryan Jones's Risk Management, the Wall Street US30 Expert Advisor can operate more safely and consistently, adapting to real-time market conditions and protecting the trader's capital. This helps avoid large losses that could significantly damage the account and, instead, enables the EA to pursue consistent and sustainable returns over time.


---


**SPECIAL FUNCTIONS APPLIED TO THE EXPERT ADVISOR:**


- **HFT (High-Frequency Trading) Function**: The HFT function is one of the special features of the Wall Street US30, allowing the Expert Advisor to trade at high frequency. HFT is a trading style involving a large number of trades over short periods of time, often in milliseconds or microseconds. This extremely fast trading approach is possible thanks to the efficiency and execution speed of the Wall Street US30 algorithm.


- **Hedger Order Function**: The Hedger Order function is another special feature of the Wall Street US30, designed to offer risk protection and help mitigate potential losses. This function acts as a hedging mechanism and is activated when the EA detects adverse market conditions or signs of potential reversal.


- **Neural Network Function**: The Neural Network function is an advanced machine learning technology embedded in the Wall Street US30 to enhance its analysis and decision-making ability. A neural network is a computational model inspired by the human brain’s structure and functioning, capable of learning complex patterns from data and historical information.


---


**Trading Strategy, Indicators, and Use in Strategy:**


| Indicator | Description | Use in Strategy |

|-----------|-------------|-----------------|

| RSI (Relative Strength Index) | Measures the speed and change of price movements. Values above 70 indicate overbought, below 30 indicate oversold. | Use RSI as a filter to avoid buying when overbought (above 70) and selling when oversold (below 30). |

| Envelopes | Draw bands around a moving average to identify support and resistance levels. | Use Envelopes to identify overbought when the price closes above the upper band and oversold when the price closes below the lower band. |

| Predictor | Trend forecasting indicator that helps identify the future price direction. | Use the Predictor together with other indicators to confirm trends and make buy/sell decisions. |

| Bull/Bear Power | Measures the strength of bulls (buyers) and bears (sellers) relative to a moving average. | Use Bull Power to assess buyers' strength and Bear Power to assess sellers' strength. Combine with other indicators to confirm entry/exit points. |


---


