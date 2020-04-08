ICT Time Cycle

📌 ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window

ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease.
It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart.

With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional way.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Market Sessions (Asia, London, New York)
    Automatically highlights the main trading sessions with customizable colors.

  • Killzones
    Plots ICT Killzones so you can easily focus on the most important trading hours.

  • Silver Bullet Time Window
    Marks both AM & PM Silver Bullet windows, ensuring you never miss these high-probability time setups.

  • ICT Macros Time
    Includes London Macros and New York Macros, fully aligned with ICT methodology.

  • Full Customization

    • Adjust background, line, and text colors.

    • Set broker timezone offsets.

    • Choose how many historical days to display.

  • Optimized for Lower Timeframes
    Best used on M5 and below (M1, M5) for accurate intraday ICT analysis.

🎯 Benefits for Traders:

✔ No more manual session marking.
✔ Stay focused on the best trading hours defined by ICT.
✔ Makes ICT backtesting simple and efficient.
✔ Clean, lightweight, and beginner-friendly.

📌 Conclusion

ICT Market Time Cycle is a must-have charting tool for traders following the ICT methodology.
It helps you trade with discipline, structure, and confidence by aligning your chart with the true market rhythm.

💡 Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to fully understand and trade around ICT Market Sessions & Killzones.


--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Change Instate Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147715

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT5 Version is Coming Soon ---


