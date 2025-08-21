RiskView

RiskView - Visual Risk/Reward Management Tool

Product Description:
RiskView is an essential tool for serious traders who want to maximize their precision and efficiency in risk/reward analysis. Designed by traders for traders, our Expert Advisor transforms complex mathematical calculations into intuitive visual representations with a single click.

Key Features:

  • Smart Position Sizing: Automatically calculates position size based on your account's percentage risk or a fixed amount, supporting multiple account currencies.

  • Advanced Visualization: Instantly draws color-coded Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels on your chart with fully customizable styles.

  • Discrete & Intuitive Floating Panel: A user-friendly, customizable interface with adaptive themes (Light, Dark, Professional, Minimalist, Neon).

  • Multi-Asset Support: Optimized configurations for Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and Commodities.

  • Customizable Hotkeys: Assign keyboard shortcuts for drawing tools, locking levels, and toggling visibility for ultra-fast operation.

  • Commission & Swap Calculator: Includes the cost of commissions and swaps in the risk calculation for ultimate accuracy.

  • Pending Order Mode: Automatically generates pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Stop, etc.) in your trading platform with your defined levels.

  • Integrated Currency Converter: Converts your risk exposure into major world currencies (USD, GBP, EUR, RUB, ARS, COP, etc.) in real-time.

Exclusive Benefits:

  •  Saves 5-7 minutes per trade on manual calculations and drawing.

  •  Reduces human error in critical position sizing math.

  •  Improves your risk/reward ratio with precise, visual feedback before you enter a trade.

  •  Adapts to any trading strategy, from scalping to swing trading.

  •  Ideal for Journaling & Review: Easily save a screenshot of your chart with the visual risk/reward setup for your trading journal. This creates a powerful visual record to analyze your strategy's performance and decision-making process over time.

📊 Technical Functionality

Input Parameters:

  • Risk Calculation Mode (Percentage of Equity / Fixed Amount)

  • Fully Customizable Risk/Reward Levels (R:R)

  • Commission & Swap Cost Settings per Lot

  • Fully Customizable Hotkeys

  • Visual Themes & Label Display Settings

Why Choose RiskView?

Tired of manually calculating position sizes? Frustrated with limited tools that don't adapt to your trading style? RiskView eliminates these barriers by performing precise calculations and providing professional, real-time visualization.

Capture Your Strategy. Perfect Your Execution.


Tanapon Sanguanrat
439
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.09.21 23:25 
 

good indicator

Alex Orozco
762
Reply from developer Alex Orozco 2025.09.29 00:13
Thank you very much for your purchase, I am happy that the tool makes your work easier; I am at your disposal for any questions you may have.
Reply to review