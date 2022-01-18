VoTradeFx

VoTradeFx (Voting Based Forex Trading Expert Advisor)

VotradeFx incorporates principles of democracy of indicators in trading. All configured technical indicators in all timeframes cast their votes to suggest the ongoing and upcoming trend in the market.

Key Features

  • Effectively work on all Instruments/Symbols/Contracts.
  • No candle pattern searching or strategy. Only algorithm of price movement and various technical indicators.
  • Entry at right time and management of trade in effective and efficient manner after its execution.
  • Run various instances of EA on different Instruments/Symbols from same account.
  • Allocate funds amongst various instances of EA for trading different Instruments/Symbols from same account.
  • Be in full control over all the internal decision making process of EA.
  • Fully transparent internal decision making process.
  • Detailed Log File.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.

Functioning

VoTradeFx (Expert Advisor) is a trend based trading expert advisor. In order to determine the ongoing and upcoming trend in the market for the selected instrument/symbol, unique scoring system has been implemented in VoTradeFx (EA) by using price movement and various technical indicators. Even after execution of the trade, mechanism has been provisioned in VoTradeFx (EA) for effective and efficient handling of trade by continously managing stop loss etc and to book profit as per parameter settings provided by the trader. VoTradeFx (EA) is available for MT4 and MT5 platform.

A Word of Caution:- No system is perfect and every system has its own shortcomings and limitations. Wrong inputs or adverse circumstances can render even most successful system as a failure. VoTradeFx (EA) is no exception to this principle.  For effective functioning of the VoTradeFx (EA), trader should optimize the various parameter values using the account, trader wants to use of trading. Since, the scoring process is dependent on a number of things and can be adversly effected by different account settings, such as Server Time, OHLC, Spread, Leverage and even a slight difference in price of the given instrument/symbol, therefore, it is allways advisable to not to rely on optimization result conducted on the terminal of other broker or using account with different speficiations. However, it is also always better to remember that "Past performance is no guarantee of future results."

Live Performance Signals

1. VoTradeFx 1 (AVA Trade).

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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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