VoTradeFx (Voting Based Forex Trading Expert Advisor)





VotradeFx incorporates principles of democracy of indicators in trading. All configured technical indicators in all timeframes cast their votes to suggest the ongoing and upcoming trend in the market.



Key Features

Effectively work on all Instruments/Symbols/Contracts.

No candle pattern searching or strategy. Only algorithm of price movement and various technical indicators.

Entry at right time and management of trade in effective and efficient manner after its execution.

Run various instances of EA on different Instruments/Symbols from same account.

Allocate funds amongst various instances of EA for trading different Instruments/Symbols from same account.

Be in full control over all the internal decision making process of EA.

Fully transparent internal decision making process.



Detailed Log File.

Available for MT4 and MT5.

Functioning

VoTradeFx (Expert Advisor) is a trend based trading expert advisor. In order to determine the ongoing and upcoming trend in the market for the selected instrument/symbol, unique scoring system has been implemented in VoTradeFx (EA) by using price movement and various technical indicators. Even after execution of the trade, mechanism has been provisioned in VoTradeFx (EA) for effective and efficient handling of trade by continously managing stop loss etc and to book profit as per parameter settings provided by the trader. VoTradeFx (EA) is available for MT4 and MT5 platform.

A Word of Caution:- No system is perfect and every system has its own shortcomings and limitations. Wrong inputs or adverse circumstances can render even most successful system as a failure. VoTradeFx (EA) is no exception to this principle. For effective functioning of the VoTradeFx (EA), trader should optimize the various parameter values using the account, trader wants to use of trading. Since, the scoring process is dependent on a number of things and can be adversly effected by different account settings, such as Server Time, OHLC, Spread, Leverage and even a slight difference in price of the given instrument/symbol, therefore, it is allways advisable to not to rely on optimization result conducted on the terminal of other broker or using account with different speficiations. However, it is also always better to remember that "Past performance is no guarantee of future results."

Live Performance Signals

