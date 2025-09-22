Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0)

Short Description

Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring six distinct analysis modules, including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a major architectural overhaul, the scanner delivers unmatched performance and a flawless user experience on any monitor. Receive instant visual alerts for price patterns, divergences, and market-moving events, then jump to the relevant chart with a single click.

Key Features

Time-saving: One panel covers the whole market—no more manual chart switching.

Comprehensive analysis: Six fully-configurable scanning modules, including an Economic News Calendar and Momentum Scanner.

Unmatched Stability & Performance: The data sync engine has been rebuilt from the ground up. The indicator now proactively requests historical data , leading to significantly faster initialization. The per-cell architecture means a single problematic data feed will never freeze or slow down the dashboard.

DPI-Aware Interface (New in v3.0): The dashboard is now fully DPI-aware. It automatically detects your Windows display scaling and perfectly adjusts the entire UI, ensuring a crisp, correctly proportioned display on high-resolution monitors (e.g., 4K).

Instant reaction: One click switches the target chart to the correct symbol and timeframe.

Full customization: Adjust symbols, indicator parameters, panel style, and alert channels.

Rock-Solid Stability: Each dashboard instance runs with a unique ID, eliminating conflicts when using multiple scanners on the same terminal.

Intelligent Performance & Auto-Recovery: The scanner uses an asynchronous-style, per-cell data initialization. If a cell fails to sync, it simply waits and will automatically recover and resume scanning once data is available, without requiring a manual reload.

Well-tested for large-scale monitoring: Proven in real-time with 32 symbols × 12 timeframes (384 charts) and supports even more instruments and timeframes depending on your setup.

Live & Strategy Tester ready: Works smoothly in both environments.

Advanced alerts: Supports on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications; signals are automatically consolidated to avoid spam.

Scanning Modules Overview

Economic News Calendar

Stay ahead of market-moving events with a fully integrated news module. Automatic Event Scanning: Fetches upcoming economic events directly from the MQL5 calendar and displays them in a dedicated, on-screen panel. Instrument Highlighting: The main dashboard grid will automatically highlight symbols that are about to be impacted by a news release, with a user-defined time window (e.g., 30 minutes before). Customizable Filtering: Filter news by impact (Low, Medium, High) and control how many hours into the future the scanner should look for events.

Momentum Scanner

Identify instruments with explosive price movement using a professional-grade momentum analysis module. ATR-Normalized Momentum: Measures momentum as a factor of the Average True Range (ATR), providing a standardized value that can be compared across different symbols and timeframes. Customizable Thresholds: Define your own thresholds for "Strong" and "Weak" momentum to precisely filter for the market conditions you want to trade. At-a-glance Readings: The dashboard displays the calculated momentum value directly, allowing you to instantly gauge the strength of the current price move.

IB/OB Breakouts & Formations

Detects Inside Bar and Outside Bar price patterns forming at key swing levels, then signals breakouts. The "Period to define Swing High/Low" parameter (default 31) requires the mother bar to be the highest high or lowest low within the last 31 bars (or your chosen value). Breakouts are classified visually as either continuation or reversal.

MACD Divergence & Convergence

Monitors for both bullish and bearish signals: Divergence: Classic signal where price makes a new extreme but MACD does not, indicating potential reversal. Convergence: Confirms trend strength when both price and MACD make higher highs/lows (bullish) or lower highs/lows (bearish). You can enable/disable Divergence and Convergence signals independently and set unique colors for each. The "Max Past Swings to Check" parameter (default 6) focuses the search on more recent and relevant setups.

MACD Pivot

Identifies possible trend exhaustion and turning points by detecting MACD pivots after a defined sequence. The "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot" parameter (default 5) specifies the number of consecutive rising/falling MACD histogram bars required before a pivot qualifies as significant. Helps you spot the earliest loss of momentum in impulsive moves.

MACD Bias

Shows trend strength and direction at a glance using MACD’s current state. Get granular control by choosing to display any combination of the four bias states (e.g., only show "Rising & Below Zero" and "Falling & Above Zero"). Background color instantly shows the selected bias conditions.



How to Use – Quick Setup

Initial settings: Enter your desired symbols into the InpSymbolList_FX and/or InpSymbolList_Other fields, and your chosen timeframes in TimeframeList . Target chart: Open a blank chart and copy its Chart ID from the “Experts” log tab (Ctrl+T).

Paste this number into the Target_ChartID input in the indicator's settings.

Fully customize the target chart: load your favorite template, add other indicators. Whenever you click a dashboard signal, only the symbol and timeframe will change—your layout remains intact. Signal analysis: Simply click any dashboard button to jump instantly to the detected setup.

Important Note

The indicator does not draw extra objects (such as divergence lines) and does not execute trades. Alerts are primarily visual (icon, color, red border). Push and e-mail notifications are optional—configure them in the ALERTS section.

Advanced Features

An optional red border clearly marks each new, unviewed signal.

Robust Input Validation: The indicator checks all critical user inputs for logical errors upon loading, preventing unexpected behavior from misconfigured settings.

After clicking a signal, the indicator places an object with the signal comment on the target chart – making it easily accessible for your EA or trading automation.

Three-Phase Operation (New in v3.0): A seamless startup sequence featuring a non-blocking UI build, a rapid proactive data sync, followed by adaptive live scanning.

All new signals from the current scan cycle are consolidated into a single notification to avoid alert noise.

Full Control Over Settings

General: Set scan frequency and manage two separate symbol lists for better organization.

Modules: Enable or disable any of the six scanning modules.

Parameters: Fine-tune all logic, including MACD periods, IB/OB conditions, and the Momentum and News Calendar settings.

Panel: Choose between Light and Dark color modes, or set custom colors. Adjust position, fonts, and the "syncing" state color.

Alerts: Fully configure on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications as you prefer.

All scanner modules within Integrated Dashboard Scanner are designed to work in harmony, following the principles and framework of Dariusz Dargo’s trading strategy.

If you are able to open and monitor 384 charts at once—one for every symbol and timeframe—you probably don't need this scanner at all. For everyone else, the Integrated Dashboard Scanner lets you control the whole market with a single, clear panel.

Take command of the market with the Integrated Dashboard Scanner and reclaim hours of manual chart watching!