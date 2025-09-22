Integrated Dashboard Scanner

Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0)

Short Description

Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring six distinct analysis modules, including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a major architectural overhaul, the scanner delivers unmatched performance and a flawless user experience on any monitor. Receive instant visual alerts for price patterns, divergences, and market-moving events, then jump to the relevant chart with a single click.

Key Features

  • Time-saving: One panel covers the whole market—no more manual chart switching.

  • Comprehensive analysis: Six fully-configurable scanning modules, including an Economic News Calendar and Momentum Scanner.

  • Unmatched Stability & Performance: The data sync engine has been rebuilt from the ground up. The indicator now proactively requests historical data, leading to significantly faster initialization. The per-cell architecture means a single problematic data feed will never freeze or slow down the dashboard.

  • DPI-Aware Interface (New in v3.0): The dashboard is now fully DPI-aware. It automatically detects your Windows display scaling and perfectly adjusts the entire UI, ensuring a crisp, correctly proportioned display on high-resolution monitors (e.g., 4K).

  • Instant reaction: One click switches the target chart to the correct symbol and timeframe.

  • Full customization: Adjust symbols, indicator parameters, panel style, and alert channels.

  • Rock-Solid Stability: Each dashboard instance runs with a unique ID, eliminating conflicts when using multiple scanners on the same terminal.

  • Intelligent Performance & Auto-Recovery: The scanner uses an asynchronous-style, per-cell data initialization. If a cell fails to sync, it simply waits and will automatically recover and resume scanning once data is available, without requiring a manual reload.

  • Well-tested for large-scale monitoring: Proven in real-time with 32 symbols × 12 timeframes (384 charts) and supports even more instruments and timeframes depending on your setup.

  • Live & Strategy Tester ready: Works smoothly in both environments.

  • Advanced alerts: Supports on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications; signals are automatically consolidated to avoid spam.

Scanning Modules Overview

  • Economic News Calendar
    Stay ahead of market-moving events with a fully integrated news module.

    • Automatic Event Scanning: Fetches upcoming economic events directly from the MQL5 calendar and displays them in a dedicated, on-screen panel.

    • Instrument Highlighting: The main dashboard grid will automatically highlight symbols that are about to be impacted by a news release, with a user-defined time window (e.g., 30 minutes before).

    • Customizable Filtering: Filter news by impact (Low, Medium, High) and control how many hours into the future the scanner should look for events.

  • Momentum Scanner
    Identify instruments with explosive price movement using a professional-grade momentum analysis module.

    • ATR-Normalized Momentum: Measures momentum as a factor of the Average True Range (ATR), providing a standardized value that can be compared across different symbols and timeframes.

    • Customizable Thresholds: Define your own thresholds for "Strong" and "Weak" momentum to precisely filter for the market conditions you want to trade.

    • At-a-glance Readings: The dashboard displays the calculated momentum value directly, allowing you to instantly gauge the strength of the current price move.

  • IB/OB Breakouts & Formations
    Detects Inside Bar and Outside Bar price patterns forming at key swing levels, then signals breakouts.

    • The "Period to define Swing High/Low" parameter (default 31) requires the mother bar to be the highest high or lowest low within the last 31 bars (or your chosen value).

    • Breakouts are classified visually as either continuation or reversal.

  • MACD Divergence & Convergence
    Monitors for both bullish and bearish signals:

    • Divergence: Classic signal where price makes a new extreme but MACD does not, indicating potential reversal.

    • Convergence: Confirms trend strength when both price and MACD make higher highs/lows (bullish) or lower highs/lows (bearish).

    • You can enable/disable Divergence and Convergence signals independently and set unique colors for each.

    • The "Max Past Swings to Check" parameter (default 6) focuses the search on more recent and relevant setups.

  • MACD Pivot
    Identifies possible trend exhaustion and turning points by detecting MACD pivots after a defined sequence.

    • The "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot" parameter (default 5) specifies the number of consecutive rising/falling MACD histogram bars required before a pivot qualifies as significant.

    • Helps you spot the earliest loss of momentum in impulsive moves.

  • MACD Bias
    Shows trend strength and direction at a glance using MACD’s current state.

    • Get granular control by choosing to display any combination of the four bias states (e.g., only show "Rising & Below Zero" and "Falling & Above Zero").

    • Background color instantly shows the selected bias conditions.

How to Use – Quick Setup

  1. Initial settings: Enter your desired symbols into the  InpSymbolList_FX  and/or  InpSymbolList_Other  fields, and your chosen timeframes in  TimeframeList .

  2. Target chart:

    • Open a blank chart and copy its Chart ID from the “Experts” log tab (Ctrl+T).

    • Paste this number into the  Target_ChartID  input in the indicator's settings.

    • Fully customize the target chart: load your favorite template, add other indicators. Whenever you click a dashboard signal, only the symbol and timeframe will change—your layout remains intact.

  3. Signal analysis: Simply click any dashboard button to jump instantly to the detected setup.

Important Note

The indicator does not draw extra objects (such as divergence lines) and does not execute trades. Alerts are primarily visual (icon, color, red border). Push and e-mail notifications are optional—configure them in the ALERTS section.

Advanced Features

  • An optional red border clearly marks each new, unviewed signal.

  • Robust Input Validation: The indicator checks all critical user inputs for logical errors upon loading, preventing unexpected behavior from misconfigured settings.

  • After clicking a signal, the indicator places an object with the signal comment on the target chart – making it easily accessible for your EA or trading automation.

  • Three-Phase Operation (New in v3.0): A seamless startup sequence featuring a non-blocking UI build, a rapid proactive data sync, followed by adaptive live scanning.

  • All new signals from the current scan cycle are consolidated into a single notification to avoid alert noise.

Full Control Over Settings

  • General: Set scan frequency and manage two separate symbol lists for better organization.

  • Modules: Enable or disable any of the six scanning modules.

  • Parameters: Fine-tune all logic, including MACD periods, IB/OB conditions, and the Momentum and News Calendar settings.

  • Panel: Choose between Light and Dark color modes, or set custom colors. Adjust position, fonts, and the "syncing" state color.

  • Alerts: Fully configure on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications as you prefer.

All scanner modules within Integrated Dashboard Scanner are designed to work in harmony, following the principles and framework of Dariusz Dargo’s trading strategy.

If you are able to open and monitor 384 charts at once—one for every symbol and timeframe—you probably don't need this scanner at all. For everyone else, the Integrated Dashboard Scanner lets you control the whole market with a single, clear panel.

Take command of the market with the Integrated Dashboard Scanner and reclaim hours of manual chart watching!

Produits recommandés
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
SyntheticaFX Boom and Crash Multi Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
The SyntheticaFX Boom & Crash Multi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced trading tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by detecting potential spikes and analyzing market trends across various timeframes. This indicator is specifically tailored for the Crash and Boom indices, providing timely alerts and essential trend information to help you make informed trading decisions. Key Features: 1. Spike Detection:     - Identifies potential spikes on the following indices and timeframe
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Upper and Lower Reversal - Système de prévision précoce des moments d'inversion. Vous permet de trouver les points d’inflexion des prix aux limites des canaux de mouvement des prix supérieur et inférieur. L'indicateur ne recolorera jamais ni ne changera la position des flèches de signal. Les flèches rouges sont un signal d'achat, les flèches bleues sont un signal de vente. S'adapte à tous les délais et instruments de trading L'indicateur ne se redessine pas, il ne fonctionne que lorsque la bou
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur BOOM SELL ALERT est spécialement conçu pour prendre des bougies sur BOOM 1000, BOOM 500 est un outil optimisé pour la période M1 (1 minute), vous garantissant de recevoir des informations opportunes et exploitables. L'indicateur est une combinaison de plusieurs indicateurs. - Oscillateur AO - Stochastique COMMENT UTILISER CET INDICATEUR Pour bien utiliser cet indicateur, il faut utiliser SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OU M5) SI la tendance SCHAFF RSX est VERTE et que vous avez un sig
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicateurs
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro: See the Market's True Momentum Unlock a new level of market insight with the Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro, an advanced momentum indicator designed for the discerning trader who demands more than what traditional oscillators can offer. Are you tired of the lag, false signals, and whipsaws produced by standard momentum indicators? The Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro was built to solve this problem. It moves beyond simple price change calculations to measure the
Trending Volatility System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - est un système commercial qui fournit des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessin ni délai. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de p
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
Indicateurs
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
Entry Market Position MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator has a unique support and resistance calculation program, which is a unique trading system. Index characteristics Imagine if you can accurately determine the important trading support and resistance areas and points in advance, how will your trading improve? Based on a unique calculation method, the indicator analyzes the trend, analyzes the current support and resistance, and obtains the current important support resistance and single direction, the calculated stop profit and sto
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator on MetaTrader 5 The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator applies a mathematical model to outline precise horizontal levels that represent balance points within market pricing on the MetaTrader 5 platform. These plotted levels range from +2/8 down to -2/8, each carrying a specific function within the market framework. Acting as adaptive zones, they often serve as potential turning points, active support/resistance lines, or indicators of overbought and oversold market
FREE
Binary Absorption
Bogdan Kupinsky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свечей одного цвета (тренда) до образования паттерна. Присутствует панель для отображения точности си
Volatility Scanner Multi TF
Federico Quintieri
Indicateurs
The volatility scanner indicator is a tool that helps traders identify and analyze  volatility in all the market timeframes for the current chart. This way you can find potentially profitable trades on every timeframe for the current symbol. What It Does? Scan all timeframes to find a volatility contraction. Color the button yellow if there is a volatility squeeze at that timeframe. Clicking on the button instantly changes timeframe. How To Use It? Just put it on the chart and click on the yel
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
Alien Scalper MTF
Gianfranco Piccolo
Indicateurs
Rivoluziona il Tuo Trading con l'Indicatore di Segnali Scalping su Timeframe Multipli   Scopri il segreto del successo nel trading con il nostro esclusivo indicatore di SEGNALI scalping su timeframe multipli. Questo strumento avanzato è progettato per trovare segnali efficienti e precisi, aiutandoti a massimizzare i profitti e a ridurre i rischi associati al trading veloce L'indicatore di segnali Alien Scalper MTF è uno strumento di analisi tecnica altamente efficace, progettato per identificare
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
Indicateurs
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Powerful Hidden Cross Signal
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
The latest most requested Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line is now on MT5! Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place yo
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicateurs
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Buy Sell Storm
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple, Blue arrow to buy , Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the Period parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any questions
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Moyenne Mobile Multi-Périodes Débloquez une compréhension plus approfondie des tendances du marché avec l'indicateur de moyenne mobile multi-périodes. Cet outil MQL5 puissant vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles de cinq périodes différentes simultanément sur un seul graphique. Obtenez des informations complètes sur la dynamique des prix sous diverses perspectives sans encombrer votre espace de travail avec plusieurs instances d'indicateur. Caractéristiques Clés : Analyse
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicateurs
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Indicateur de scalping qui donne des signaux directionnels pour l'ouverture de positions le long de la tendance. L'indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé pour le Forex et les options binaires. Le système d'algorithmes vous permet de reconnaître des mouvements de prix intenses sur plusieurs barres consécutives. L'indicateur fournit plusieurs types d'alertes pour les flèches. Fonctionne sur tous les instruments de trading et délais
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicateurs
BigPlayerRange – Meilleur indicateur pour MT5 BigPlayerRange est considéré comme le meilleur indicateur pour le Mini Indice et le Mini Dollar sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil met en évidence les zones stratégiques d’action des gros acteurs du marché, offrant une analyse technique institutionnelle d’une grande précision. Comment utiliser BigPlayerRange : Cet indicateur trace des zones d’achat (ligne verte) et de vente (ligne rouge). Lorsque le prix clôture en dehors de ces zones, une tendance
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicateur pour l'analyse graphique. Marque les principaux modèles de chandeliers japonais sur le graphique. À l'heure actuelle, l'ensemble de modèles suivant est disponible pour le commerçant :  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hangi
Meta Cipher B
SILICON HALLWAY PTY LTD
Indicateurs
Meta Cipher B: The All-in-One Oscillator Suite for MT5 Meta Cipher B brings the popular Market Cipher B concept to MetaTrader 5, optimised for speed and precision. Built from the ground up for performance, it delivers professional-grade signals without lag or sluggish scrolling. What it does A unified oscillator stack that visualises Wave momentum, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI and Stochastic. Clean Buy and Sell dots appear when conditions align. Use it on small timeframes for timing, and on high
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez les zones d'évasion ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Évasion quantique PRO       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours commercial vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa stratégie de zone de discussion innovante et dynamique. Quantum Breakout Indicator vous donnera des flèches de signalisation sur les z
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicateurs
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Plus de l'auteur
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "The First Red", basé sur la stratégie créée par Dariusz Dargo, est conçu pour identifier et marquer les chandeliers sur le graphique qui répondent aux conditions de la stratégie "The First Red" et de ses extensions, telles que "Second Red", "First Green" et "Second Green". La stratégie se concentre sur l'analyse des extrêmes locaux et les signaux de l'oscillateur MACD. Premier chandelier rouge (First Red Candle):   Un chandelier est marqué comme "First Red" lorsqu'il établit un max
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur offre un moyen efficace de surveiller simultanément plusieurs paires de devises et différents horizons temporels. En affichant visuellement les divergences entre le prix et le MACD dans un tableau clair et facile à lire, il permet aux traders d’identifier d’éventuels points de retournement du marché sans avoir à changer constamment de graphique. Les divergences peuvent signaler un passage d’une dynamique haussière à une dynamique baissière, ou inversement. Par exemple, une diverge
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur identifie les divergences en analysant les pentes des lignes reliant les sommets ou creux du prix et de l'histogramme MACD. Divergence Haussière (Convergence) :   Elle se produit lorsque les lignes reliant les creux du MACD et les creux correspondants sur le graphique des prix ont des pentes opposées et convergent. Divergence Baissière :   Elle se produit lorsque les lignes reliant les sommets du MACD et les sommets correspondants sur le graphique des prix ont des pentes opposées et
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Supply Demand FVG
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout MT5 Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
Symbol
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Utilitaires
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
FREE
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
The First Red MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "The First Red", basé sur la stratégie créée par Dariusz Dargo, est conçu pour identifier et marquer les chandeliers sur le graphique qui répondent aux conditions de la stratégie "The First Red" et de ses extensions, telles que "Second Red", "First Green" et "Second Green". La stratégie se concentre sur l'analyse des extrêmes locaux et les signaux de l'oscillateur MACD. Premier chandelier rouge (First Red Candle):   Un chandelier est marqué comme "First Red" lorsqu'il établit un max
MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On th
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis