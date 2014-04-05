Integrated Dashboard Scanner

Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74)

Short Description
The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently.
New in v3.74: Link up to four target charts simultaneously, use the new Memo system, and toggle alerts instantly by clicking module titles.

Key Features
  • Time-saving: Monitor all instruments from one panel—no more manual chart switching.
  • Four core strategy modules: IB/OB, MACD Divergence/Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias based on Dariusz Dargo's methodology.
  • Five supplementary modules: Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo to validate and time core signals.
  • NEW (v3.74) Multi-Chart Synchronization: Link up to 4 separate charts to the scanner. Clicking a signal updates your entire workspace (e.g., M15, H1, H4, and D1 charts) instantly.
  • NEW (v3.74) Memo System: Save and recall up to 10 custom setups or notes directly on the dashboard. Your notes are saved to a file and persist after restarts.
  • NEW (v3.74) Interactive Alert Control: Toggle alerts for any module instantly by simply clicking the module's title on the dashboard.
  • NEW (v3.74) EA Integration: Improved signal output for external Expert Advisors reading the scanner's comments.
  • Market Structure Scanner: Advanced analytical tool tracking trend direction and retracement depth.
  • Daily ATR Usage: Shows how much of the daily volatility range has been consumed.
  • DPI-Aware Interface: Automatically adjusts to your display scaling for crisp visuals on any monitor.
  • Flexible Alerts: On-screen, push, and email notifications with automatic consolidation.

Scanning Modules Overview

Core Strategy Modules (Based on Dariusz Dargo's Methodology)

IB/OB Breakouts & Formations
Detects Inside Bar (consolidation) and Outside Bar (expansion) patterns at important price levels, then signals when price breaks out.
  • Inside Bar: A smaller bar completely contained within the previous bar—indicates consolidation. When price breaks out of this pattern at a swing high/low, it often leads to strong moves.
  • Outside Bar: A larger bar that engulfs the previous bar—indicates expansion and volatility increase.
  • Swing Level Filter: "Period to define Swing High/Low" (default: 31) filters IB/OB setups to show only those forming at local extremum points. The mother bar must be the highest high or lowest low within the last 31 bars to qualify as a valid setup.
What this actually does: This filter ensures patterns form at swing highs/lows, not just anywhere on the chart. It eliminates random IB/OB patterns forming during sideways consolidation where price isn't making clear swings. In a strong trend, you'll still see regular signals as price makes new highs or lows—the filter just makes sure each pattern is at a local turning point.
Higher values (e.g., 50) = stricter filter, fewer signals, only at major swings. Lower values (e.g., 20) = looser filter, more frequent signals.
  • Breakout Classification: The scanner visually shows whether a breakout is continuation (same direction as prevailing trend) or reversal (opposite direction).
  • Formation Signals: Optionally highlight when a pattern forms, even before breakout occurs.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes in "Timeframes for IBOB Scanner". Adjust "Period to define Swing High/Low". Enable/disable formation alerts.

MACD Divergence & Convergence
Detects mismatches (divergence) or alignments (convergence) between price movement and the MACD indicator momentum.
  • Divergence: Price makes a new high but MACD doesn't (bearish divergence) or price makes a new low but MACD doesn't (bullish divergence). Often precedes reversals.
  • Convergence: Price and MACD both make higher highs (bullish) or both make lower lows (bearish). Confirms trend strength.
  • Independent Control: Enable/disable Divergence and Convergence signals separately. Set unique colors for each type.
  • Lookback Window: "Max Past Swings to Check" (default: 6) limits how far back the scanner looks for patterns.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes. Set MACD periods (Default 12, 26). Adjust "Max Past Swings to Check".

MACD Pivot
Identifies potential trend exhaustion by detecting when MACD momentum suddenly reverses after a sustained move.
  • How It Works: The scanner looks for situations where MACD histogram has been consistently rising (or falling) for several bars, then suddenly reverses direction.
  • Trend Requirement: "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot" (default: 5) means MACD must have been moving in one direction for at least 5 consecutive bars before a reversal counts.
  • Pivot Validation Options: You can choose how strictly to validate pivots:
    • "Require MACD to be > 0 (for sell) or < 0 (for buy)": Bullish pivot only if MACD was below zero; bearish only if above zero.
    • "OR: Pivot is a local extremum": Pivot counts if MACD histogram reaches a local high/low at the reversal point.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, configure timeframes. Set MACD periods. Adjust "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot". Configure validation options.

MACD Bias
Shows the current momentum state of each symbol at a glance using MACD position and direction.
  • Four Possible States: Rising & Above Zero, Rising & Below Zero, Falling & Above Zero, Falling & Below Zero.
  • Selective Display: Choose which states to show based on your trading style.
  • Color Coding: Background color instantly shows the current bias.

Supplementary Filter & Utility Modules

Economic News Calendar
Displays upcoming economic events and highlights symbols that will be affected.
  • Automatic Event Scanning: Fetches upcoming economic events from the MQL5 calendar.
  • Symbol Highlighting: Automatically highlights symbols in the main grid when they're about to be affected by news.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, choose "Panel Position Mode". Select impact levels to monitor.

Market Structure
This is an advanced analytical tool provided as a supplementary feature.
  • Tracks market structure: Analyzes trend direction and measures how deeply price has retraced into recent swings.
  • Trend Direction: Shows whether each symbol is in an Uptrend or Downtrend.
  • Retracement Highlighting (default: 75%): Highlights cells when price pulls back deeply (e.g., >75% into the Discount Zone).
  • Swing Sensitivity (default: 3.0): Controls which price moves are significant enough to track using ATR.
  • Quick Setup: Enable the module, set timeframes. Adjust swing sensitivity and retracement threshold.

Momentum Scanner
Identifies instruments with unusually strong price movements by comparing current price change to typical volatility.
  • How It Works: The scanner measures how much price has moved compared to its Average True Range (ATR).
  • Thresholds: Set what counts as "Strong" (default: 1.5) and "Weak" (default: 1.1) momentum.
  • Direct Display: Shows the momentum value in each cell.

Daily ATR Usage
Shows how much of the daily volatility range has already been used up on intraday timeframes.
  • How It Works: Compares current price movement on lower timeframes against the average daily range.
  • Visual Highlighting: Highlights symbols with low usage (<50%, expansion potential) or high usage (>100%, exhaustion potential).

Memo System (NEW in v3.70)
A dedicated workspace tool for your personal notes and setups.
  • Workspace Organization: Save up to 10 different notes or dashboard configurations.
  • Persistent Storage: Notes are saved to a hard file and remain safe even if you restart the platform.
  • Quick Setup: Enable "InpEnableMemo" in the inputs.

How to Use – Quick Setup
  1. Add Symbols: Enter symbols into "List of instruments no 1" and "List of instruments no 2".
  2. Configure Timeframes: Each module has its own timeframe list.
  3. Set Up Target Charts (NEW Multi-Chart Command):
    • Open up to 4 charts you want to control.
    • Press Ctrl+T (Experts tab) to find the Chart ID for each.
    • Paste these IDs into "Target Chart ID" fields in the scanner settings.
    • Result: Clicking a signal switches ALL linked charts instantly.
  4. Enable Alerts & Interactive Control:
    • Choose which modules should send alerts.
    • NEW: Toggle alerts instantly by clicking the module title on the dashboard.
  5. Scan Speed: Set "Scan Interval" (default: 10 seconds).

Strategy Integration
The scanner includes four core modules implementing Dariusz Dargo's trading methodology and five supplementary modules designed to help validate and time entries.
Recommended approach: Use the core modules to identify trading opportunities, then cross-reference with the filter modules to improve entry timing.

Important Note
The scanner displays information and alerts—it does not draw lines on charts and does not execute trades. Alerts are primarily visual. Push notifications and emails are optional.

Performance Note
When using all modules simultaneously with a large number of symbols, initial data loading may take some time depending on your broker's historical data delivery speed. Once synchronized, the scanner operates in real-time with minimal resource usage.
作者のその他のプロダクト
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
インディケータ
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
インディケータ
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
インディケータ
「The First Red」インジケーターは、ダリウシュ・ダルゴ（Dariusz Dargo）が考案した戦略に基づき、「The First Red」戦略および「Second Red」、「First Green」、「Second Green」などの拡張条件を満たすローソク足をチャート上で特定してマークするために設計されています。この戦略は、局所的な極値の分析とMACDオシレーターのシグナルを中心に展開されています。 第一の赤いローソク足（First Red Candle）：   ローソク足が局所的な最高値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムが下降方向に転じたときに「First Red」としてマークされます。 チャート上のシンボル：ローソク足の上に赤い下向きの矢印。 第二の赤いローソク足（Second Red Candle）：   「First Red」に続く第二の下降ローソク足で、方向転換を確認します。 チャート上のシンボル：ローソク足の上に赤い数字「2」。 第一の緑のローソク足（First Green Candle）：   ローソク足が局所的な最安値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムが上昇方向
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
インディケータ
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout MT5 Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
インディケータ
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
Symbol
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
ユーティリティ
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
FREE
Supply Demand FVG
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
3 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
インディケータ
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、複数の通貨ペアと異なる時間足を同時に監視する効率的な方法を提供します。価格とMACDのダイバージェンスを、わかりやすい表形式で視覚的に表示することで、トレーダーはチャートを頻繁に切り替えることなく、潜在的な相場転換点を把握できます。 ダイバージェンスは、強気（上昇）または弱気（下降）方向への勢いの変化を示すことがあります。たとえば、価格が新高値を付けたにもかかわらず、MACDがそれに応じたより高い高値を示さない場合、これは弱気ダイバージェンスです。一方、価格がより低い安値を形成する一方でMACDがより高い安値を示す場合は、強気ダイバージェンスといえます。 インジケーターの表では、各通貨ペア（例：EURUSD、GBPUSD）が左側に縦方向にリストされ、選択した時間足（例：M5、H1、D1）が上部に横方向に配置されます。シンプルなドットはダイバージェンスが検出されていないことを示し、「UP」または「DN」（下向き）が表示されると、潜在的なトレードシグナルが強調されます。緑色の「UP」は買いチャンス、赤色の「DN」は売りチャンスを示唆します。シグナル検出時には、設定に応
The First Red MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
インディケータ
「The First Red」インジケーターは、ダリウシュ・ダルゴ（Dariusz Dargo）が考案した戦略に基づき、「The First Red」戦略および「Second Red」、「First Green」、「Second Green」などの拡張条件を満たすローソク足をチャート上で特定してマークするために設計されています。この戦略は、局所的な極値の分析とMACDオシレーターのシグナルを中心に展開されています。 第一の赤いローソク足（First Red Candle）：   ローソク足が局所的な最高値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムが下降方向に転じたときに「First Red」としてマークされます。 チャート上のシンボル：ローソク足の上に赤い下向きの矢印。 第二の赤いローソク足（Second Red Candle）：   「First Red」に続く第二の下降ローソク足で、方向転換を確認します。 チャート上のシンボル：ローソク足の上に赤い数字「2」。 第一の緑のローソク足（First Green Candle）：   ローソク足が局所的な最安値を形成し、MACDヒストグラムが上昇方向
MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
インディケータ
This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On th
