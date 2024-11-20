The First Red MT5

1. Introduction

The “First Red” Indicator is a tool designed to pinpoint dynamic market turning points by combining local price extremes with signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator. Based on Dariusz Dargo’s original concept, it marks specific candles on your chart that meet the conditions of the “First Red” setup or its related variants—“Second Red,” “First Green,” and “Second Green.” These classifications let traders see at a glance when momentum may be shifting.

2. Core Concepts

Local Extremes

A candle is considered a local maximum if its High is greater than the Highs of surrounding bars, and a local minimum if its Low is lower than the Lows of surrounding bars. The indicator uses a look back window to confirm that a candle’s price truly stands out above or below its neighbours.

MACD Integration

The MACD histogram helps verify whether momentum is turning bullish or bearish:

  • Bearish turn: MACD values transition from rising to falling.
  • Bullish turn: MACD values transition from falling to rising.

3. Signal Definitions

  1. First Red

    • Local Maximum + MACD Flip downward on the Same Candle
    • The candle itself forms a local maximum and simultaneously causes the MACD to shift from rising to falling at its Close.
    • Chart Symbol: A red number “1” above the candle.

  2. Second Red

    • Local Maximum on the Previous Candle + MACD Flip on the Next Candle
    • The previous candle established a local maximum, but the MACD did not flip downward at that time.
    • The next candle (which is lower than the previous peak) does cause the MACD to turn bearish.
    • Chart Symbol: A red number “2” above the candle.

  3. First Green

    • Local Minimum + MACD Flip upward on the Same Candle
    • The candle itself creates a local minimum and simultaneously causes the MACD to shift from falling to rising at its Close.
    • Chart Symbol: A green number “1” below the candle.

  4. Second Green

    • Local Minimum on the Previous Candle + MACD Flip on the Next Candle
    • The previous candle established a local minimum, but the MACD did not flip upward at that time.
    • The next candle (which is higher than the previous trough) does cause the MACD to turn bullish.
    • Chart Symbol: A green number “2” below the candle.

4. Indicator Settings

MACD_Strength

  • Purpose
    Sets the number of consecutive bars the MACD must move in a single direction before a reversal signal is recognized.
  • Logic
    • For a bearish signal (red markers), the MACD must have been continuously rising for the specified number of bars (i.e., MACD_Strength) before it flips downward.
    • For a bullish signal (green markers), the MACD must have been continuously falling for MACD_Strength bars before it flips upward.
  • Interpretation
    A larger MACD_Strength value filters out weaker moves by requiring a stronger, more sustained MACD trend prior to suggesting a reversal.

Candle_Extreme_Strength

  • Purpose
    Defines how many bars must be checked to confirm that the current candle is truly a local maximum or minimum.
  • Logic
    • The indicator looks for the highest High or lowest Low within the last Candle_Extreme_Strength bars.
    • If the candle in question is the highest within that window, it’s a local top; if it’s the lowest, it’s a local bottom.
  • Interpretation
    A higher Candle_Extreme_Strength places a stricter requirement on what qualifies as an extreme, generally indicating a more significant potential turning point.

5. Why Two Types of Signals?

  • First Signals
    The same bar both creates the price extreme and triggers the MACD direction change.
  • Second Signals
    The local extreme occurs on one bar, but the MACD flip occurs on the following bar.

The “First” signals, which occur on the very candle that forms a local extreme and flips the MACD, are considered slightly stronger than the “Second” signals, which appear just one candle later. However, both “First” and “Second” signals provide robust indications of a potential market reversal.

By contrast, if the MACD change occurs multiple candles after the local extremum, the resulting signals are delayed and—according to Dariusz Dargo—are not recommended for opening new positions. These later signals often lag the actual turning point and may not offer the same trading advantage.

6. Indicator Features

  • Visual Clarity
    Marks candles directly on the chart with numerical labels (“1” or “2”), making it simple to identify potential turning points.
  • MACD-Based Confirmation
    Uses the MACD oscillator to filter out weaker signals and confirm true momentum shifts.
  • Customization
    Adjust number sizes, colours, and label placement to suit your personal trading style or chart theme.

7. Conclusion

The “First Red” Indicator offers a structured approach to spotting key market reversals using a blend of local price extremes and MACD signals. By distinguishing between “First” and “Second” candles, traders can decide whether they prefer early signals (labelled “1”) or further confirmation (labelled “2”). Fine-tune the MACD_Strength and Candle_Extreme_Strength settings to match your risk tolerance and style, and apply this indicator to any market or timeframe for a clearer picture of potential turning points.


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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