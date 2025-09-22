Integrated Dashboard Scanner

Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0)

Short Description

Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring six distinct analysis modules, including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a major architectural overhaul, the scanner delivers unmatched performance and a flawless user experience on any monitor. Receive instant visual alerts for price patterns, divergences, and market-moving events, then jump to the relevant chart with a single click.

Key Features

  • Time-saving: One panel covers the whole market—no more manual chart switching.

  • Comprehensive analysis: Six fully-configurable scanning modules, including an Economic News Calendar and Momentum Scanner.

  • Unmatched Stability & Performance: The data sync engine has been rebuilt from the ground up. The indicator now proactively requests historical data, leading to significantly faster initialization. The per-cell architecture means a single problematic data feed will never freeze or slow down the dashboard.

  • DPI-Aware Interface (New in v3.0): The dashboard is now fully DPI-aware. It automatically detects your Windows display scaling and perfectly adjusts the entire UI, ensuring a crisp, correctly proportioned display on high-resolution monitors (e.g., 4K).

  • Instant reaction: One click switches the target chart to the correct symbol and timeframe.

  • Full customization: Adjust symbols, indicator parameters, panel style, and alert channels.

  • Rock-Solid Stability: Each dashboard instance runs with a unique ID, eliminating conflicts when using multiple scanners on the same terminal.

  • Intelligent Performance & Auto-Recovery: The scanner uses an asynchronous-style, per-cell data initialization. If a cell fails to sync, it simply waits and will automatically recover and resume scanning once data is available, without requiring a manual reload.

  • Well-tested for large-scale monitoring: Proven in real-time with 32 symbols × 12 timeframes (384 charts) and supports even more instruments and timeframes depending on your setup.

  • Live & Strategy Tester ready: Works smoothly in both environments.

  • Advanced alerts: Supports on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications; signals are automatically consolidated to avoid spam.

Scanning Modules Overview

  • Economic News Calendar
    Stay ahead of market-moving events with a fully integrated news module.

    • Automatic Event Scanning: Fetches upcoming economic events directly from the MQL5 calendar and displays them in a dedicated, on-screen panel.

    • Instrument Highlighting: The main dashboard grid will automatically highlight symbols that are about to be impacted by a news release, with a user-defined time window (e.g., 30 minutes before).

    • Customizable Filtering: Filter news by impact (Low, Medium, High) and control how many hours into the future the scanner should look for events.

  • Momentum Scanner
    Identify instruments with explosive price movement using a professional-grade momentum analysis module.

    • ATR-Normalized Momentum: Measures momentum as a factor of the Average True Range (ATR), providing a standardized value that can be compared across different symbols and timeframes.

    • Customizable Thresholds: Define your own thresholds for "Strong" and "Weak" momentum to precisely filter for the market conditions you want to trade.

    • At-a-glance Readings: The dashboard displays the calculated momentum value directly, allowing you to instantly gauge the strength of the current price move.

  • IB/OB Breakouts & Formations
    Detects Inside Bar and Outside Bar price patterns forming at key swing levels, then signals breakouts.

    • The "Period to define Swing High/Low" parameter (default 31) requires the mother bar to be the highest high or lowest low within the last 31 bars (or your chosen value).

    • Breakouts are classified visually as either continuation or reversal.

  • MACD Divergence & Convergence
    Monitors for both bullish and bearish signals:

    • Divergence: Classic signal where price makes a new extreme but MACD does not, indicating potential reversal.

    • Convergence: Confirms trend strength when both price and MACD make higher highs/lows (bullish) or lower highs/lows (bearish).

    • You can enable/disable Divergence and Convergence signals independently and set unique colors for each.

    • The "Max Past Swings to Check" parameter (default 6) focuses the search on more recent and relevant setups.

  • MACD Pivot
    Identifies possible trend exhaustion and turning points by detecting MACD pivots after a defined sequence.

    • The "Min Bars in Trend Before Pivot" parameter (default 5) specifies the number of consecutive rising/falling MACD histogram bars required before a pivot qualifies as significant.

    • Helps you spot the earliest loss of momentum in impulsive moves.

  • MACD Bias
    Shows trend strength and direction at a glance using MACD’s current state.

    • Get granular control by choosing to display any combination of the four bias states (e.g., only show "Rising & Below Zero" and "Falling & Above Zero").

    • Background color instantly shows the selected bias conditions.

How to Use – Quick Setup

  1. Initial settings: Enter your desired symbols into the  InpSymbolList_FX  and/or  InpSymbolList_Other  fields, and your chosen timeframes in  TimeframeList .

  2. Target chart:

    • Open a blank chart and copy its Chart ID from the “Experts” log tab (Ctrl+T).

    • Paste this number into the  Target_ChartID  input in the indicator's settings.

    • Fully customize the target chart: load your favorite template, add other indicators. Whenever you click a dashboard signal, only the symbol and timeframe will change—your layout remains intact.

  3. Signal analysis: Simply click any dashboard button to jump instantly to the detected setup.

Important Note

The indicator does not draw extra objects (such as divergence lines) and does not execute trades. Alerts are primarily visual (icon, color, red border). Push and e-mail notifications are optional—configure them in the ALERTS section.

Advanced Features

  • An optional red border clearly marks each new, unviewed signal.

  • Robust Input Validation: The indicator checks all critical user inputs for logical errors upon loading, preventing unexpected behavior from misconfigured settings.

  • After clicking a signal, the indicator places an object with the signal comment on the target chart – making it easily accessible for your EA or trading automation.

  • Three-Phase Operation (New in v3.0): A seamless startup sequence featuring a non-blocking UI build, a rapid proactive data sync, followed by adaptive live scanning.

  • All new signals from the current scan cycle are consolidated into a single notification to avoid alert noise.

Full Control Over Settings

  • General: Set scan frequency and manage two separate symbol lists for better organization.

  • Modules: Enable or disable any of the six scanning modules.

  • Parameters: Fine-tune all logic, including MACD periods, IB/OB conditions, and the Momentum and News Calendar settings.

  • Panel: Choose between Light and Dark color modes, or set custom colors. Adjust position, fonts, and the "syncing" state color.

  • Alerts: Fully configure on-screen, push, and e-mail notifications as you prefer.

All scanner modules within Integrated Dashboard Scanner are designed to work in harmony, following the principles and framework of Dariusz Dargo’s trading strategy.

If you are able to open and monitor 384 charts at once—one for every symbol and timeframe—you probably don't need this scanner at all. For everyone else, the Integrated Dashboard Scanner lets you control the whole market with a single, clear panel.

Take command of the market with the Integrated Dashboard Scanner and reclaim hours of manual chart watching!

Önerilen ürünler
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
SyntheticaFX Boom and Crash Multi Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Göstergeler
The SyntheticaFX Boom & Crash Multi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced trading tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by detecting potential spikes and analyzing market trends across various timeframes. This indicator is specifically tailored for the Crash and Boom indices, providing timely alerts and essential trend information to help you make informed trading decisions. Key Features: 1. Spike Detection:     - Identifies potential spikes on the following indices and timeframe
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Upper and Lower Reversal - Tersine dönme anlarının erken tahminine yönelik sistem. Üst ve alt fiyat hareket kanallarının sınırlarında fiyat dönüm noktalarını bulmanızı sağlar. Gösterge asla sinyal oklarının konumunu yeniden renklendirmez veya değiştirmez. Kırmızı oklar alış sinyali, Mavi oklar ise satış sinyalidir. Herhangi bir zaman dilimine ve ticaret aracına göre ayarlanır Gösterge yeniden çizilmez, yalnızca mum kapandığında çalışır. Sinyaller için çeşitli uyarı türleri vardır Göstergenin k
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Göstergeler
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Göstergeler
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro: See the Market's True Momentum Unlock a new level of market insight with the Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro, an advanced momentum indicator designed for the discerning trader who demands more than what traditional oscillators can offer. Are you tired of the lag, false signals, and whipsaws produced by standard momentum indicators? The Dynamic Velocity Oscillator Pro was built to solve this problem. It moves beyond simple price change calculations to measure the
Trending Volatility System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System , girişler için sinyaller sağlayan bir ticaret sistemidir. Volatilite sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve nokta sinyallerinin yanı sıra, yeniden çizme veya gecikme olmadan trendden çıkış sinyallerini de verir. Trend göstergesi orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi oynaklıktaki değişikliklere dayanır ve piyasaya girişleri gösterir. Gösterge çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli ticaret araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
Göstergeler
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
Entry Market Position MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator has a unique support and resistance calculation program, which is a unique trading system. Index characteristics Imagine if you can accurately determine the important trading support and resistance areas and points in advance, how will your trading improve? Based on a unique calculation method, the indicator analyzes the trend, analyzes the current support and resistance, and obtains the current important support resistance and single direction, the calculated stop profit and sto
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator on MetaTrader 5 The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator applies a mathematical model to outline precise horizontal levels that represent balance points within market pricing on the MetaTrader 5 platform. These plotted levels range from +2/8 down to -2/8, each carrying a specific function within the market framework. Acting as adaptive zones, they often serve as potential turning points, active support/resistance lines, or indicators of overbought and oversold market
FREE
Binary Absorption
Bogdan Kupinsky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свечей одного цвета (тренда) до образования паттерна. Присутствует панель для отображения точности си
Volatility Scanner Multi TF
Federico Quintieri
Göstergeler
The volatility scanner indicator is a tool that helps traders identify and analyze  volatility in all the market timeframes for the current chart. This way you can find potentially profitable trades on every timeframe for the current symbol. What It Does? Scan all timeframes to find a volatility contraction. Color the button yellow if there is a volatility squeeze at that timeframe. Clicking on the button instantly changes timeframe. How To Use It? Just put it on the chart and click on the yel
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
Alien Scalper MTF
Gianfranco Piccolo
Göstergeler
Rivoluziona il Tuo Trading con l'Indicatore di Segnali Scalping su Timeframe Multipli   Scopri il segreto del successo nel trading con il nostro esclusivo indicatore di SEGNALI scalping su timeframe multipli. Questo strumento avanzato è progettato per trovare segnali efficienti e precisi, aiutandoti a massimizzare i profitti e a ridurre i rischi associati al trading veloce L'indicatore di segnali Alien Scalper MTF è uno strumento di analisi tecnica altamente efficace, progettato per identificare
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
Göstergeler
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Powerful Hidden Cross Signal
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
The latest most requested Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line is now on MT5! Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place yo
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Göstergeler
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Buy Sell Storm
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple, Blue arrow to buy , Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the Period parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any questions
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Göstergeler
Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Hareketli Ortalama Göstergesi Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Hareketli Ortalama Göstergesi ile piyasa trendlerini daha derinlemesine anlayın. Bu güçlü MQL5 aracı, beş farklı zaman diliminden hareketli ortalamaları tek bir grafik üzerinde aynı anda görselleştirmenizi sağlar. Çalışma alanınızı birden fazla gösterge örneğiyle doldurmadan, fiyat dinamikleri hakkında çeşitli perspektiflerden kapsamlı içgörüler elde edin. Temel Özellikler: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Tek bir grafik üzerinde far
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Göstergeler
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Trend boyunca pozisyon açmak için yön sinyalleri veren Scalping göstergesi. Gösterge, Forex ve ikili opsiyonlar için kullanılabilecek eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma sistemi, birbirini takip eden birkaç çubuktaki yoğun fiyat hareketlerini tanımanıza olanak tanır. Gösterge, oklar için çeşitli uyarı türleri sağlar. Tüm alım satım enstrümanları ve zaman dilimleri üzerinde çalışır (M5 veya Üzeri önerilir). Ticaret için nasıl kullanılır Sarı bir çubu
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
"Black Horse" göstergesinin amacı, fiyat hareketleri ile VWAP göstergesi arasındaki sapmaları belirlemektir. Potansiyel yanlış sapmaları filtrelemek ve yüksek kaliteli, doğru uyarıları göstermek için filtreleri kullanır. Ayı sapmaları, mumun üzerindeki kırmızı noktalarla gösterilirken, boğa sapmaları mumun altındaki yeşil noktalarla temsil edilir. Temel sapma filtresi, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve gözden geçirme dönemi içindeki önceki mumların fiyat hareketine odaklanmaktadır. Sapmalar, gö
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Grafik analiz için gösterge. Ana Japon şamdan kalıplarını grafikte işaretler. Şu anda, tüccar için aşağıdaki kalıp seti mevcuttur:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cro
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
"The First Red" göstergesi, Dariusz Dargo tarafından oluşturulan stratejiye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu gösterge, "The First Red" stratejisi ve "Second Red," "First Green" ve "Second Green" gibi genişletme koşullarını karşılayan mumları grafik üzerinde belirlemek ve işaretlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Strateji, yerel aşırılıkların ve MACD osilatöründen gelen sinyallerin analizine odaklanır. İlk Kırmızı Mum (First Red Candle):   Bir mum, yerel bir maksimum oluşturduğunda ve MACD histogramı dü
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, birden fazla döviz çiftini ve zaman dilimini aynı anda izlemek için verimli bir yöntem sunar. Fiyat ile MACD arasındaki uyumsuzlukları net ve anlaşılır bir tabloda görsel olarak sergileyerek, yatırımcıların grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını tespit etmelerine imkân tanır. Diverjanslar, yükseliş veya düşüş eğilimi değişimlerini işaret edebilir. Örneğin, fiyat yeni bir zirve yaparken MACD bunu daha yüksek bir zirve ile doğrulam
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
Supply Demand FVG
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout MT5 Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
Symbol
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Yardımcı programlar
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
FREE
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
The First Red MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
"The First Red" göstergesi, Dariusz Dargo tarafından oluşturulan stratejiye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu gösterge, "The First Red" stratejisi ve "Second Red," "First Green" ve "Second Green" gibi genişletme koşullarını karşılayan mumları grafik üzerinde belirlemek ve işaretlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Strateji, yerel aşırılıkların ve MACD osilatöründen gelen sinyallerin analizine odaklanır. İlk Kırmızı Mum (First Red Candle):   Bir mum, yerel bir maksimum oluşturduğunda ve MACD histogramı dü
MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Göstergeler
This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt