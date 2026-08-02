Day Trader V2

  • Experts
  • Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    5 (1)
    🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
    Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
    I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
    ✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
    ✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
    9 products
  • Version: 2.27
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Day Trader EA

Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs.

The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically.

Trading Modes

Normal Mode

Opens a direct market position.

Examples: BUY SELL

Stop Mode

Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP

Limit Mode

Opens a market position and a pending limit order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY LIMIT SELL + SELL LIMIT

Hedge Mode

Opens a market position together with an opposite pending stop order.

Examples: BUY + SELL STOP SELL + BUY STOP

For Stop, Limit and Hedge modes, traders can adjust:

·         Pending Order Lot Multiplier

·         Grid Distance

·         Position Expansion Structure

Automatic Market Presets

The EA automatically detects:

·         Forex Majors

·         Forex Minors

·         Gold

·         Silver

·         Oil

·         Stock Indices

Each market uses its own internal risk, volatility and trade management profile.

Risk Management

Risk Percentage

Defines how much account balance is risked per trade.

Example:

Risk = 1%

The EA calculates lot size automatically according to account conditions and Stop Loss distance.

Maximum Lot Size

Example:

MaxLot = 1.00

The EA will never exceed this value.

If:

MaxLot = 0

the EA uses the calculated lot size without additional restrictions.

TP1 Money Management

The EA includes a dynamic TP1 system.

TP1MoneyPer001Lot

Defines the profit target for every 0.01 lot.

Example:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 1.00

Results:

0.01 lot = 1 USD

0.10 lot = 10 USD

0.50 lot = 50 USD

before TP1 activation.

Dynamic TP1

When:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 0

the EA automatically calculates TP1 levels using internal presets and volatility analysis.

Users may also enter custom values for more aggressive or conservative profit management.

Trade Management

The EA includes:

·         Volatility-Based Stop Loss

·         Partial Profit Taking (TP1)

·         Break-Even Protection

·         Runner Position Management

·         Dynamic Risk Control

Recommended Settings

Most users only need to configure:

·         Trading Mode

·         Risk Percentage

·         Maximum Lot Size

·         TP1MoneyPer001Lot

All other parameters are optimized through the EA’s internal preset architecture.

Risk & Legal Disclaimer

CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.

 


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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