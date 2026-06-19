PnL Monitor

PnL Monitor for MT5

Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart.

PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel.

Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window.

Key Features

• Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-coded:

·         Green for profit

·         Red for loss

·         Orange for break-even • Floating panel follows the latest candle. • Automatic ATR-based positioning option. • Customizable colors, fonts, panel size and screen offsets. • Clean and lightweight design with minimal resource usage. • Automatically hides when no position is open for the symbol.

Perfect For

• Manual traders • Swing traders • Day traders • Scalpers • Traders using Expert Advisors • Multi-chart monitoring setups

Benefits

PnL Monitor allows you to instantly see the performance of your active position without checking the Trade tab. The floating panel remains visible on the chart, helping you stay focused on price action while keeping your current profit or loss in view.

No complicated settings. No unnecessary indicators. Just a clear and efficient profit monitor for MetaTrader 5.

Compatible with all MT5 symbols: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Oil, Cryptocurrencies and CFDs.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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