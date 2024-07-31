Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management

Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium

Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system.

The objective is simple:

Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically.

Intelligent Trend Detection

The EA does not rely on a single indicator.

Before opening a position, multiple filters are evaluated together:

• EMA 21

• EMA 50

• EMA 200

• RSI Momentum

• ATR Volatility

• Pullback Confirmation

Instead of chasing strong candles, the system patiently waits for price to retrace toward the moving averages before entering in the direction of the prevailing trend.

This approach helps reduce late entries while improving overall trade quality.

Four Trading Modes

The Expert Advisor supports four independent trading styles.

Normal Strategy

Designed for trend-following trades.

Features:

• Single market entry

• TP1 Partial Close

• Positive Break Even

• Dynamic Runner

• ATR Trailing Stop

This mode is ideal for capturing larger directional movements while protecting accumulated profit.

Limit Strategy

Places additional Limit Orders during pullbacks.

Ideal for traders who prefer averaging into positions while maintaining a predefined basket profit target.

Stop Strategy

Uses Stop Orders to participate in breakout movements after confirmation.

Suitable for volatile market conditions.

Hedge Strategy

Automatically combines Market Orders with opposite Stop Orders.

Example:

BUY → SELL STOP

SELL → BUY STOP

This allows the system to react automatically if the market reverses unexpectedly.

Preset-Based Smart Configuration

One of the strongest features of Hedge and Grid EA is its preset architecture.

Instead of forcing users to optimize dozens of parameters manually, the EA automatically applies optimized settings according to the selected market.

Built-in presets include:

• Forex

• Gold

• Silver

• Oil

• Stock Indices

Each preset automatically adjusts:

• ATR Multipliers

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• TP1 Target

• Break Even Trigger

• Break Even Offset

Advanced users may still customize these values whenever desired.

TP1 + Break Even + Runner

Version 11.38 introduces an optimized trade management workflow.

Step 1

The EA reaches the predefined TP1 profit target and closes part of the position.

Step 2

When the remaining position reaches the Break Even trigger, the Stop Loss is moved into a positive profit area.

Step 3

The remaining Runner position continues using the ATR Dynamic Trailing Stop, allowing profitable trades to develop naturally while protecting gains.

This workflow is available only in Normal Strategy mode.

Grid, Stop and Hedge strategies continue using their dedicated basket management logic.

Basket Profit Management

For Limit, Stop and Hedge strategies, the EA monitors the total floating profit of all positions.

When the predefined Basket Profit Target is reached:

• All related positions are closed together.

This provides structured management for multiple-position trading.

Dynamic Risk Management

The EA includes several built-in protection mechanisms:

• Risk Based Lot Calculation

• Automatic Volume Normalization

• Maximum Lot Protection

• Dynamic ATR Stop Loss

• Dynamic ATR Take Profit

• Broker Filling Mode Detection

• Automatic Account Currency Detection

These functions allow the EA to adapt automatically to different brokers and account types.

Real-Time Information Panel

The integrated panel displays all important trading information in real time.

Including:

• Current Trend

• Strategy Mode

• Active Positions

• Lot Information

• TP1 Target

• Break Even Target

• Runner Status

• Profit Information

• Trading Reason

• Next Expected Action

This makes it easy to understand every decision taken by the Expert Advisor.

Recommended Usage

• Timeframe: M5 or higher

• Works with Forex, Gold, Silver, Oil and Index CFDs

• VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

• Use moderate risk settings appropriate for your account size

Important Notice

Hedge and Grid EA is an automated trading tool designed to assist traders in executing predefined strategies.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions, account settings and risk management.

Thank you for choosing Hedge and Grid EA.

If you enjoy using the product, your review and feedback help support future improvements and continued development.