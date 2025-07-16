Scalp Master Pro EA: Precision Scalping and Advanced Risk Control for EURUSD M15

Scalp Master Pro EA is designed for traders seeking consistent performance, structured risk management, and high-quality trade setups on the EURUSD M15 timeframe. It combines two complementary strategies with strong protection features to support stable results over time.

Dual Strategy Framework

This EA includes two integrated trading approaches, allowing flexibility in different market conditions:

Mean Reversion Mode: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify price exhaustion and potential reversal zones. This approach aims to capture market pullbacks and short-term corrections.

Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify price exhaustion and potential reversal zones. This approach aims to capture market pullbacks and short-term corrections. Trend Following Mode: Utilizes fast/slow moving average crossovers, RSI confirmation, and candlestick signals to participate in sustained directional movements.

If you find this EA helpful, please consider leaving a positive review. Your feedback is appreciated.

Risk Management Features

Scalp Master Pro EA includes several built-in mechanisms intended to support long-term capital preservation:

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size according to the defined risk percentage and stop loss distance.

Automatically adjusts lot size according to the defined risk percentage and stop loss distance. Fixed Lot Option: Allows trading with a fixed volume when preferred.

Allows trading with a fixed volume when preferred. Daily Loss Protection: Stops trading for the day if the predefined loss limit is reached.

Stops trading for the day if the predefined loss limit is reached. Maximum Margin Usage Control: Helps maintain safe margin levels by limiting position allocation when market exposure becomes high.

Higher Timeframe Confirmation

The EA can reference higher timeframe trends (for example, M30) to validate trade direction. This helps improve entry accuracy by aligning trades with larger market structure.

Optional Trade Management Tools

Several optimization functions can be enabled to tailor profit protection and exit behavior:

Breakeven Adjustment: Moves the stop loss to breakeven once a specified profit threshold is reached.

Moves the stop loss to breakeven once a specified profit threshold is reached. ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Adjusts the trailing stop dynamically based on volatility.

Adjusts the trailing stop dynamically based on volatility. Partial Take Profit: Allows scaling out of positions at predefined profit levels.

Market Filtering Tools

Scalp Master Pro EA includes filters to avoid unfavorable trading conditions:

Custom Trading Hours: Configure which hours and days the EA is allowed to trade.

Configure which hours and days the EA is allowed to trade. News Filter (Planned): A future enhancement intended to avoid high-impact economic releases.

A future enhancement intended to avoid high-impact economic releases. Spread Filter: Blocks new trades when the spread exceeds a user-defined limit.

Backtest Summary (EURUSD M15)

The EA has been tested on EURUSD M15 under realistic trading conditions:

Backtest Period: 2025.01.01 – 2025.07.16

2025.01.01 – 2025.07.16 Initial Deposit: 6,000 USD

6,000 USD Leverage: 1:30

1:30 Risk Per Trade: 1.25%

1.25% Modeling Quality: 100% Real Ticks

100% Real Ticks Total Net Profit: 1,178.05 USD

1,178.05 USD Average Monthly Profit: Approximately 170.19 USD

Approximately 170.19 USD Profit Factor: 6.47

6.47 Maximum Balance Drawdown: 1.34% (92.97 USD)

1.34% (92.97 USD) Maximum Equity Drawdown: 1.84% (121.28 USD)

For accurate backtesting, ensure the parameter EnableTradeManagement in the DEBUG section is activated.

Who This EA Is Suitable For