Iconic Gold AI

ICONIC GOLD AI+ | COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE

ICONIC GOLD AI+ is an automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, running on the M10 timeframe. At its core sits the COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE — a full deployment of the SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 architecture used across the ICONIC FX product line. The system combines a differentiable plastic neural network with a 3x3 phenotypic MAP Elites archive, Hindsight Experience Replay, GL fractional long memory channels, and Riemannian geodesic niche blending. Every trade carries a hard stop loss placed before entry. No grid. No martingale. No exceptions.

System Philosophy

ICONIC GOLD AI+ does not chase constant market participation. Before any pending order is placed, the engine runs a layered assessment covering trend structure, volatility state, session context, spread, cooldown status, news filter, and the current output of the COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE. Every layer must clear simultaneously. If any single condition fails, the EA waits. Inactivity is a deliberate system output, not a malfunction.

Gold behaves differently from Forex majors and indices. Rapid directional moves, sudden spread expansion, and shifting liquidity structure are part of the XAUUSD character. ICONIC GOLD AI+ was engineered specifically for this instrument and should not be deployed on other symbols unless a future version explicitly supports them.

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M10
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

The COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE

The COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE is the decision and learning layer of ICONIC GOLD AI+. It is not a price predictor. It is a differentiable plastic network that updates its weights continuously through live trade feedback and adjusts lot sizing, stop loss padding, and take profit expansion within configured bounds — all in real time, all in RAM.

Differentiable Plasticity via Hebbian Neuromodulation

Every synapse carries three components: a base weight, a plasticity coefficient, and a Hebbian trace. The effective weight used in every forward pass is computed as:

W_effective = W_base + alpha_plastic × Hebbian_trace

The base weight is the stable, evolutionarily preserved component. The plasticity coefficient scales how much the co activation trace modulates the base. This architecture allows fast synaptic adaptation within the lifetime of a single trade and structural learning across trades via updates to base weights and plasticity coefficients. Hebbian traces are ephemeral — they reset on every hot swap and trade entry and are never serialized to disk.

3x3 MAP Elites Archive

The engine does not operate from a single fixed brain. It maintains an in RAM archive of nine phenotypic elites organized as a 3x3 grid across two behavioral axes:

  • Axis 1 — Volatility: ATR normalized regime — Low, Medium, High
  • Axis 2 — Trend linearity: Higher timeframe R squared score — Low, Medium, High

Each of the nine niche slots holds the best performing elite genome for that specific regime combination, ranked by realized Sharpe ratio. When market conditions shift between regimes, the engine performs an instant hot swap: the working brain is replaced by a value copy of the niche elite best suited to current conditions. The outgoing brain is promoted into the archive if its Sharpe score outperforms the incumbent. Hebbian traces are cleared on every swap and promotion, preserving only trained base weights and plasticity coefficients in the elite store.

Fuzzy Niche Blending

Hard niche boundaries create oscillation — a market sitting exactly on a volatility threshold would switch brains back and forth with every bar. The engine resolves this with triangular fuzzy membership. The working brain output is a bilinear blend of the two or four nearest niche elites, weighted by proximity on both axes simultaneously. Regime transitions are smooth instead of binary.

Riemannian Metric Tensor

The volatility and trend axes are correlated. Equal Euclidean distances along each axis do not represent equal behavioral distances in the current regime. The engine estimates a live 2x2 covariance metric tensor from an exponentially weighted running estimate of the streaming axis pair and computes niche distances and blending weights under this geodesic metric. Shrinkage toward isotropy is applied to keep the tensor invertible in sparse data regimes.

Epigenetic Methylation Gate

During choppy, low structure conditions and during periods of accelerating drawdown, Hebbian plasticity on the input to hidden layer is gated down by a methylation coefficient in the range [0, 1]. This prevents the network from absorbing noisy co activation traces when the market environment is unreliable. The gate releases when structural conditions return. Output synapses are not methylated. The current methylation level is displayed on the GUI HUD.

Hindsight Experience Replay

After a losing trade, the engine checks whether price offered any meaningful favorable excursion during the trade. If the maximum favorable excursion exceeded 0.10R, the loss is relabeled as a bounded positive reward proportional to what price actually offered. The update then corrects exit timing and take profit policy rather than penalizing the entry decision. If the favorable excursion was below 0.10R, the trade is kept as a genuine negative reward — the entry itself was poor. Strict relabeling mode with a literal +1.0 reward substitution is available but disabled by default due to overfitting risk.

GL Fractional Long Memory Channels

A standard first difference discards all historical memory beyond the previous bar. The COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE adds three fractional differentiation channels computed at order 0.45 using GL binomial weights. This order renders the log price series stationary while retaining multi week structural memory in the feature stream — achieving what neither raw price nor a first difference can provide. The three channels capture fractional momentum of raw log price, EMA smoothed log price, and structural velocity. All three are normalized by the current ATR volatility unit and compressed through tanh before the network forward pass. Values are cached per H1 bar to eliminate redundant computation within each bar.

V7 Engine Upgrades

  • Online Welford normalization: Running per channel mean and variance statistics are maintained using the Welford algorithm and updated once per H1 bar. All 11 input features are standardized before the forward pass. Statistics are frozen during an open trade so the entry time feature vector and the post close learning step share an identical normalization basis.
  • Experience replay buffer: Real trade experiences including the feature vector, reward signal, and control errors are stored in an in RAM circular buffer. After each live trade, a random batch of past experiences is replayed at reduced learning rate to stabilize persistent weights against catastrophic forgetting.
  • Sortino reward shaping: Reward magnitude is scaled by a Sortino style factor derived from the running downside deviation of realized R returns. Clean, low downside regimes amplify reward slightly. High downside periods compress it. The sign and direction of the reward are never altered by this scaling.
  • Statistical drift detection: A change point detector monitors mean absolute feature activation per bar. On detecting a distributional shift that falls outside the 3x3 niche structure, the learning rate is temporarily boosted and a drift flag is raised on the HUD. Trade blocking is not applied on drift detection — confirmed across the ICONIC FX product line, as excessive filtering reduces trade frequency without compensating benefit.
  • Confidence calibration: Ten reliability buckets map predicted engine confidence to empirically observed win rates. After a minimum of 8 samples accumulate per bucket, the raw predicted confidence is blended 60/40 toward the empirical hit rate. During warm up, raw values pass through unmodified.

Five Execution Stances

The network produces three continuous sigmoid outputs that control lot coefficient, stop loss padding, and take profit expansion. These map to one of five discrete execution stances, displayed on the HUD and written into every trade comment.

  • SKIP: Engine veto. No pending order placed. The quality gate or confidence threshold rejected current conditions.
  • DEFENSIVE: Reduced execution parameters. Active on low confidence or after consecutive losses. The EA participates at a smaller risk footprint.
  • NEUTRAL: Standard parameters. Conditions are acceptable with no strong directional signal from the engine.
  • CONFIDENT: Elevated lot coefficient and expanded take profit within configured limits. The engine classifies the current niche as favorable.
  • AGGRESSIVE: Maximum parameters within the configured ceiling. Reserved for the strongest internal signal classifications.

Feature Architecture

The network processes 11 input features. Eight are regime state signals from the current market and account context. Three are GL fractional long memory channels.

  • Trend active (binary, EMA direction)
  • Trend strong (binary, EMA slope direction over configurable bars)
  • Volatility regime (ATR ratio vs 10-bar average, normalized)
  • Trading session (European or American)
  • Day bias (current equity relative to session opening equity)
  • Drawdown fraction (current intraday drawdown, scaled)
  • ATR expanding (binary, current ATR vs 5-bar average)
  • Spread quality (normalized to configured maximum)
  • GL channel A: fractional momentum of raw log price
  • GL channel B: fractional momentum of EMA smoothed log price
  • GL channel C: fractional structural velocity

The three sigmoid outputs are continuous control signals: lot coefficient [0.1 to 1.5], stop loss pad multiplier [0.8 to 1.6], and take profit expansion [1.0 to 2.5]. These scale the base risk configuration multiplicatively rather than replacing it.

Pending Order Logic

ICONIC GOLD AI+ does not use market orders. It arms pending stop orders at structurally relevant levels, only after the quality gate and engine stance clear together. Four level types are supported:

  • Current day high and low: Primary breakout reference from the active daily candle.
  • Previous day high and low: Structural reference from the prior session. A 25-point offset is applied automatically to prevent overlap with current day levels.
  • Support and resistance: Highest high and lowest low across a configurable H1 lookback (default 120 bars). Only placed when the level passes clean breakout and free space validation.
  • Order blocks: Reference to the high and low of a recent H1 candle at a configurable offset. Only placed when breakout and free space conditions are satisfied.

Pending orders are deleted automatically when the trend direction changes, when a news lock window activates, when spread conditions become unacceptable, or when the daily trade limit is reached. A configurable refresh timer (default 60 minutes) reevaluates and replaces outdated orders. Stale orders are never left in the market across regime changes or session boundaries.

Market Context and Quality Gate

Every placement attempt passes through a layered quality gate. All of the following must clear simultaneously:

  • Trend must be active — EMA direction confirmed, not flat
  • Trading session must be within the configured hours (default 01:00 to 23:00)
  • Spread must be within the configured maximum (default 25 points)
  • Choppy low ATR range conditions without expansion are rejected
  • Engine confidence must meet or exceed the dynamic minimum threshold

The confidence threshold rises dynamically after consecutive losses: +0.05 after one loss, +0.10 after two, with a ceiling applied. Cooldown after a closed trade multiplies by 2x, 3x, and 5x based on the consecutive loss count. A forced rearm timer prevents the confidence gate from locking the EA indefinitely — if confidence stays below the critical floor for the configured maximum lock duration (default 60 minutes), the EA switches to DEFENSIVE stance and resumes placement.

Risk Control

  • Percentage based lot sizing on current equity (default 1.5% per trade)
  • AI lot coefficient [0.1x to 1.5x] from the engine sigmoid output
  • AI stop loss pad multiplier [0.8x to 1.6x]
  • AI take profit expansion [1.0x to 2.5x]
  • Drawdown based lot reduction: 15% at 1.5% drawdown, 30% at 3%, 50% at 5%
  • Volatility based risk adjustment: reduced in high ATR regimes, slightly increased in low ATR
  • Dynamic cooldown multiplier after consecutive losses
  • Maximum trades per day (default 18)
  • Maximum spread filter (default 25 points)
  • Hard stop loss on every trade, placed before entry

The final lot size is the product of the base equity risk, the AI lot coefficient, the drawdown factor, and the volatility factor — then normalized to the broker minimum lot step. Higher configured risk parameters increase drawdown exposure proportionally. Test settings thoroughly on demo before live deployment.

Daily Profit Target

ICONIC GOLD AI+ includes a configurable daily profit target. When the threshold is reached, the EA stops opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day. All open positions continue to be managed normally — trailing and breakeven mechanics stay active after the target is hit. The daily accumulator resets at midnight using a live counter that updates directly in the trade transaction callback, ensuring the target triggers without delay. The target can be set as a fixed USD amount or as a percentage of the session opening equity. Default is 5% of equity.

Trade Management

  • Stop loss: Placed before entry at the configured point distance, scaled by the AI stop loss pad multiplier.
  • Take profit: Set to the minimum of the ATR based target and the TP to SL ratio, then scaled by the AI take profit expansion multiplier. Capped at the configured maximum (default 1200 points).
  • Breakeven: Stop loss moves to entry plus one point once the trade moves a configurable fraction of the initial SL distance in the favorable direction (default 35% of SL).
  • Trailing stop: Activates after a configurable favorable movement threshold (default 200 points). Moves in one direction only, stepping by the configured increment (default 100 points).

News Filter

ICONIC GOLD AI+ reads USD economic calendar data directly from the native MetaTrader 5 calendar engine. No WebRequest configuration is required. The EA queries events with a configurable look ahead window (default 48 hours) and refreshes the event list at a configurable interval (default every 30 minutes). During active lock windows, all pending orders are deleted and no new setups are placed. The next scheduled event name and time are displayed on the GUI HUD.

  • High impact USD events — enabled by default
  • Medium impact USD events — optional
  • Configurable buffer period before news events (default: 30 minutes)
  • Configurable buffer period after news events (default: 15 minutes)

GUI and Chart Display

The EA renders a real time animated HUD on the chart. Displayed information includes the current engine stance, confidence percentage, methylation level, drift flag status, today's trade count, session PnL, cumulative EA PnL, active drawdown, next news event, and the internal quality gate reason when a setup is blocked. Trade levels including entry, stop loss, and take profit are drawn as colored lines with labels as long as a position is open. All visual elements are fully configurable through input parameters.

Brain Persistence

The trained network state — base weights, plasticity coefficients, niche Sharpe scores, Welford normalization statistics, Sortino running stats, and confidence calibration buckets — is saved to a binary file in the MetaTrader 5 common folder (default filename: ICONIC_GOLD_S6.bin). Saves are deferred and throttled: writing occurs in the background timer, never during active trade execution. The save interval is configurable (default every 4 hours, also triggered after each closed trade). The archive is reloaded on EA restart, allowing the trained state to persist across terminal sessions. The archive can be wiped via input parameter when a clean start is preferred.

Recovery Mode

An optional recovery mode is available and is disabled by default. When enabled, a losing trade activates a lot multiplier on subsequent entries for a configurable number of follow up trades. This mode increases exposure and drawdown risk during losing sequences. Test thoroughly on demo before enabling it on a live account. Default parameters: multiplier 2.0, maximum recovery trades 2.

Before Live Deployment

Complete the following steps before attaching ICONIC GOLD AI+ to a live account:

  • Run a Strategy Tester check to confirm the EA attaches and places the validation order correctly, then set Market_Validation_Mode to FALSE before going live
  • Test on a demo account under real broker conditions for a meaningful period
  • Verify the XAUUSD symbol name, suffix, contract size, minimum lot, and tick value at your broker
  • Confirm average spread and execution quality on XAUUSD
  • Confirm the M10 timeframe is selected
  • Review all risk inputs before changing defaults
  • Use a VPS for stable, continuous operation
  • Monitor the first trading sessions closely
  • Avoid changing multiple advanced settings simultaneously

Risk Disclaimer

Trading XAUUSD and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Automated trading does not remove market risk. Historical backtests, forward tests, live monitoring results, and product descriptions do not guarantee future performance. Results depend on market conditions, broker specifications, spread, slippage, execution quality, leverage, contract size, VPS stability, and user configuration. Use a demo account first. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose entirely.

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5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
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Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
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Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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4.47 (17)
Experts
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3.97 (35)
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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