Swift Gold MT5

SwiftGold — because speed and precision make profit
High-Volatility Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5)

SwiftGold is an advanced automated trading robot developed for fast and aggressive scalping on the gold market (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 5. Built for moments of high market volatility, SwiftGold seeks to capture maximum profit in the shortest time possible — without using grid strategies or Martingale systems. Stop loss is dynamic, depending on volatility. Set file in the "comments".

Key Features:

  • Fully automated trading;
  • Instant market order execution;
  • Dynamic stop-loss system for adaptive risk control;
  • Smart trailing stop;
  • Designed to trade during high volatility;
  • No grid, no Martingale;
  • Optimized for the M1 timeframe;
  • Best used on XAUUSD (gold), but can be attached to any chart;
  • Spread filter and slippage protection;

Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: from $100
  • Account: ECN, RAW, ZEROSPREAD, Razor;
  • Symbol: XAUUSD;

Input Parameters:

  • Lots— fixed trade volume;
  • Autolot— enable automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk— risk level for autolot;
  • UTC — terminal time zone;
  • Magic — unique trade identifier;
  • TrailingStop — enable trailing stop;
  • StopLoss  dinamic stoploss;
  • Volatility Buy / Sell — bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades; 
  • Volatility Buy / Sell forUSA— bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades on USA session;
  • Slippage — allowed slippage;
  • MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for trading;
  • TrailingStopInPoints — trailing stop size in points;
  • TrailingStopStart — level at which trailing stop activates;
  • Friday_evening_trading  Friday evening trading;
