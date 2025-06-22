Crossing Trigger V1 EA

This Expert Advisor is based on our proprietary algorithm designed for indicators with intersecting lines. It is part of the Crossing Trigger EA series, each version utilizing this algorithm with various types of such indicators. In this version, the EA uses a modified version of the classic Stochastic Indicator and our proprietary Extreme TMA Channel Indicator. The algorithm offers a wide range of customizable settings, allowing you to model your own unique strategies.

The downloadable version can be used with any currency pair, although we recommend applying it on the H4 timeframe.

This EA’s strategy relies on several key settings tailored for crossing-line indicators:

  • When TMA Filter is set to true, positions are opened based on the price’s position relative to the median of the TMA channel at the moment the Stochastic Indicator lines cross.

  • To minimize market "noise" and reduce false signals, we recommend using the SLEEP function for Stochastic entry signals.

During flat market periods, Stochastic signals may become unreliable. To address this, our strategy uses the SLEEP function only for opening positions. For exit signals, we set the SLEEP value to 600, which is an intentionally unrealistic condition that effectively disables it.

Instead, position closing is based on crossing the opposite boundary of the TMA channel.

We enable the Open Additional Positions by Distance setting, using the following recommended parameters:

  • Distance for additional positions: 600 pips

  • Multiplicator: 6.0

These settings help average the entry price when the market moves against the initial position.

In the TMA Channel Indicator settings, you can experiment with the ATR_Mult parameter, which controls the channel width. In our testing, a value of 3.0 provides optimal results for most currency pairs on H4.

The remaining parameters allow for advanced customization and should be adjusted based on individual trading strategies and backtesting results.

Interface and Panel Options

The downloaded version includes our mono-panel, which is optimized for a black terminal background.
If you require a multi-currency panel (also designed for black backgrounds, as shown in the provided images), or a mono-panel with different color schemes, feel free to contact us.


You can also purchase our versatile ProfRoboTrading Channel EA, in wich you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140233?source=Site+Market+MT4+New+Search+Rating006%3aprofrobotrading



