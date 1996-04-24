Trade Manager Bruno Automate your Manual Trades

The Trade Manager Bruno automates your manual trades.

Note: The parameters are set for brokers with two decimal places. If your broker uses three decimal places, don't forget to update them for proper functionality.

  • Is your position still open and you need to step away from the computer? No problem! The Trade Manager will handle all your orders automatically.
  • Want to set a pending order to average your price if the market moves against your position? Now you can! Once triggered, the Trade Manager will automatically calculate the average price and adjust the new take profit accordingly.
  • With easy access, adjust the take profit of your orders by simply editing the new take profit value in pips on the panel. After making the change, click "Save" and then "Reset TP." The Trade Manager will set a combined take profit for all orders to the new desired value.
  • Place pending orders on the chart at specific points using BUY LIMIT or SELL LIMIT orders. Once triggered, the Trade Manager will automatically apply your desired take profit.
  • Even better, want to add more pending orders? You can! If a new order is triggered and the price moves against you, rest easy—when another pending order activates, the Trade Manager will automatically average the price based on the predetermined take profit and close everything together.
  • Use the "BUY" and "SELL" buttons to execute immediate market orders.
  • The "TP on Pending" button allows you to place a pending order on the chart with its take profit already set—perfect for the first pending order to be triggered. For subsequent orders, to keep the chart cleaner with fewer lines, you can disable this option, and pending orders will appear without a take profit line, making the chart less cluttered. Note that the first order must have a take profit set so the Trade Manager can follow it, averaging the price of all orders and updating the take profit with each new triggered order.
  • The "Close All" button closes and cancels any active or pending orders.
  • Set the maximum daily loss percentage within the EA parameters.
  • Trailing Stop: if left true, it will only work on the first open position. Any other open position after the first, the Trade Manager disables trailing and follows the average TP of open orders.
Recommended products
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
TrendLimit
Sergey Shigorin
Experts
TrendLimit - trading robot for the EURUSD currency pair on the M1 timeframe . Trades with or against the trend. Sets profit and loss limits. Changes limits. Parameters: AgainstTrend. If true, trades against the trend, otherwise trades with the trend. StopLoss. Sets a loss limit in points. If 0, there is no limit. TrailingStop. If true, when the price moves towards profit, it moves the loss limit in this direction. TakeProfit. Sets a profit limit in points. If 0, there is no limit. TrailingTake.
Niki Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch My portfolio . I am giving this expert advisor for FREE. The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nikkei and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai ,
FREE
EA Smile 3 MT5
Luis Enrique Ricales
Experts
Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). Input parameters Take Profit   - Take Profit; Trailing Stop   - trailing; Trailing Step   - trailing step; Lots   - lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION:   Risk   must be equal to zero!); Risk   - lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!); Difference   - offsets from the channel borders; Expert Every Ti
FREE
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
5 (1)
Experts
Milano BTC: Precision Bitcoin Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 89$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Milano BTC is a powerful and disciplined Expert Advisor (EA) crafted exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on years of proven technical analysis methods, Milano BTC avoids untested AI gimmicks, focusing instead on transparent, time-honored strategies that deliver consistency in volatile crypt
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Experts
Signal Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Chat for discussions and questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Starting Price: $99 Price Increment: The price will increase monthly by $100 in case of good monthly performance (10% or more). Works on standard account (no ECN needed). It was optimized on a small amount of data (8 months of 2024), but the backtest shows great results on a long backtest run using real ticks.  How the Strategy Works: The strategy leverage
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Portfolio Superman MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Portfolio Ufo MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
Utilities
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Golden Tiger EA
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
5 (2)
Experts
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects the previous day range, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters. This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with a trailing stop loss to help manage your trades! Live Signal  |  Set Files   Current price will be increased soon. Limited time price at $69.99USD. Key Features:
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER  can use your various terminals (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) for manual trading, and then automatically processed by EA. Mobile trading can use EA's various grid modes, scalp mode, hedging arbitrage mode and independent order mode to open positions manually, EA can automatically set stop loss for mobile opening. And use your mobile phone to open a grid, scalp, and hedge orders. EA can set up fully automatic trading, set up automatic and mobile phone
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Quantum Dow Jones
Marco Brugali
3 (2)
Experts
Quantum Dow Jones Quantum Dow Jones Settings Symbol: US30 Timeframe: 5M Lots: Lots Average Trade Profit Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD) Net Profit in 2 Years 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 Overview The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action tec
FREE
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
SL Limiter Pro
Carlito Manaloto Jr
Utilities
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
Experts
SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system built to trade across multiple high-volatility markets . It is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD . The EA works by identifying key highs and lows, placing pending stop orders at strategic breakout levels, and using smart trailing stop logic to manage trades efficiently. It’s built for disciplined, trend-following execution - with a strong focus on risk contro
UR Basket MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Utilities
UR Basket MT5   The best you can do is to protect your orders from turning into losses. You can now relax and let UR Basket take care of it. Advantages of using UR Basket: All parameters are dynamically changeable in the graphic panel on your chart - You DON'T need to restart the EA to change the parameters or recall what settings you used! You can track your orders through:  - Magic Number  - EA Comment  - Both of the above  - All of your trades at once UR Basket can track your profits through
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and overso
Otter Scalper
Esteban Thevenon
Experts
Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss. As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissi
Genius Trades Pro
Loncey Duwarkah
Experts
Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep! 100% profit. Live running proof link (  24/7 Bitcoin & Gold: Buy/Sell (Supply / Demand) Signals Live ) on our highly successful YouTube channel. Alternatively, please email us "cloud.pc@outlook.com" directly. 3. Built on Google Gemini AI. One Step Setup:  Any Index Symbol/
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Breakout and False Breakout with GRID EA
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Breakout & False-Breakout with Grid is the EA build with one single shot and multi-trade based on Support & Resistant Breakout or False-Breakout. First Trade: Off/On first trade First Trade Mode: 1. False-Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a False-Breakout                            2. Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a True-Breakout Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade Series Trade Mode: 1. Dual_BUY_SELL_Series: Sequences trades will be open both BUY or SELL
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Utilities
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
Auto SLTP with alert
Phuc Trung Tran
Experts
Auto SLTP with Alert   Take control of your trading with automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and volume management! The   Auto SLTP with Alert   Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to streamline your trading by automatically managing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for both market and pending orders, while monitoring position volumes to prevent overexposure. With a user-friendly chart interface, this EA provides real-time volume status and customizable alerts, ensuring you stay informed abo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (547)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (139)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures How to use : 1. You need to add your API key and secret in Input field of this utility. When you create your API, make sure you enable Futures to trade Futures 3.  You need to a
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADING KEYBOARD An advanced tool for agile and precise trading in the financial markets. Designed for traders who trade instruments such as the DAX, XAU/USD, Forex, and other markets (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), this keypad allows you to execute trades with a single click and with multiple professional configurations. The "Daily Scalping Keypad" allows you to open, close, and protect trades with a single click, ideal for trading on M1/M5 without wasting time. It includes buttons for hed
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Utilities
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced! Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy. The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision. Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timef
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilities
This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
More from author
Three Strategy Robot
Bruno Werneck Vieira
Experts
This expert advisor operates with three different, fully configurable strategies. Each strategy has its own take profit , stop loss , and trailing stop , which can be adjusted individually. First Strategy This strategy is based on the closing of a candlestick crossing the moving average, which by default is set to 20 periods . This is also configurable! It can operate independently without the other strategies by simply disabling them in the menu. Second Strategy This strategy adds a grid system
Advanced Account Monitoring
Bruno Werneck Vieira
Utilities
Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions: Account and Robot Monitoring The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Ex
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review