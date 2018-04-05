Three Strategy Robot

This expert advisor operates with three different, fully configurable strategies.

Each strategy has its own take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop, which can be adjusted individually.

First Strategy

This strategy is based on the closing of a candlestick crossing the moving average, which by default is set to 20 periods. This is also configurable!
It can operate independently without the other strategies by simply disabling them in the menu.

Second Strategy

This strategy adds a grid system to the first strategy, allowing for faster recovery if the trade starts moving against you.
In this strategy, you can configure:

  • The distance in points between each order.
  • The maximum number of open orders.
  • Whether to use a lot multiplier. If you do not want to multiply, simply set the value to 1.

Third Strategy

This strategy opens a trade when the price touches the 200-period moving average, expecting a retracement right after the first touch.
In this strategy, you can select:

  • Lot size.
  • Take profit.
  • Stop loss.
  • Trailing stop.
    This strategy considers only the first touch of the day on the moving average, opening just one trade per day.

The expert advisor comes pre-configured with the settings used in the results shown below, optimized for gold (XAU/USD) on the H1 timeframe.

Remember: Past results do not guarantee the same performance in the future.

This set was developed for a broker with two-decimal pricing on gold. If your broker uses three decimals, adjust the parameters accordingly.


