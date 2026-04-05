CFTC R Dashboard

COT Dashboard Live — the most complete COT tool for MetaTrader 5. Real-time CFTC data, 49 instruments, built-in Divergence Advisor. No CSV files. No manual updates. No subscriptions. Attach to any chart and the data loads automatically.

After purchasing the membership, please contact me via MQL for the full document with guides and strategies for CFCT R.

After purchasing the membership, please contact me via MQL for the full document with guides and strategies for CFCT R.

═══ WHY COT DATA? ═══

The CFTC Commitments of Traders report reveals positions of hedge funds, institutional traders, and large speculators — the players who move markets. Knowing where smart money is positioned gives you a powerful edge before entering any trade.





═══ 49 INSTRUMENTS IN 9 CATEGORIES ═══

Metals: Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum, Palladium

Energy: WTI, Brent, Natural Gas, Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline

Grains: Corn, Wheat (Chicago & KC), Soybeans, Soy Oil, Soy Meal, Oats

Softs: Cotton, Sugar, Coffee, Cocoa, Orange Juice

Livestock: Live Cattle, Lean Hogs, Feeder Cattle

Currencies: EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, MXN, BRL, ZAR, USD Index (DXY), EURGBP

Indices: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, Russell 2000, Nikkei 225, VIX

Bonds: US 2-Year, 5-Year, 10-Year, 30-Year Treasury

Crypto: Bitcoin





═══ DASHBOARD FEATURES ═══

- Live data from the official CFTC Socrata API — auto-refreshes every 6 hours

- Smart auto-detection: shows both sides of your pair (e.g., EUR + DXY on EURUSD)

- Non-commercial Longs, Shorts, NET positions, and weekly changes (CHG.L / CHG.S)

- RANK% — net position percentile across all loaded history

- FLIP — long vs short bias indicator | BIAS — Bull / Bear / Neutral

- Above-average change highlighting: colored boxes appear when weekly changes exceed the historical average

- Click any date to project that week's High/Low zone on the chart as a rectangle

- Scroll through up to 52 weeks of history with +/- buttons

- Custom broker symbol keywords — works with any broker worldwide

- Category toggles and fully customizable display order

- Clean grouped settings panel with per-instrument CFTC name labels





═══ DIVERGENCE ADVISOR (BUILT-IN) ═══

Automatically detects when price diverges from smart money positioning — a powerful signal that often precedes major reversals.





Bullish Divergence: price falling but speculators adding net longs — potential reversal UP

Bearish Divergence: price rising but speculators reducing net longs — potential reversal DOWN





Checks 3-week, 6-week, and 8-week lookback periods. Handles quote-side instruments (e.g., DXY on EURUSD) with inverse logic automatically. Shows signal type, price change %, net change, and plain-English interpretation.





═══ ONE-TIME SETUP (30 SECONDS) ═══

1. Tools > Options > Expert Advisors

2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

4. Drag EA onto any chart — data loads instantly



No API keys. No third-party services. No external files. Just pure CFTC data on your chart.



For a complete guid please contact me via MQL5.