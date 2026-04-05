CFTC R Dashboard

  • Utilities
  • Cosmin Imbrea
    Cosmin Imbrea

    Cosmin Imbrea

    Algorithmic trading developer and active market participant with a focus on forex, commodities, and futures. Designs and builds Expert Advisors, indicators, and dashboards for MetaTrader 5, Sierra Chart — emphasizing Supply/Demand zone detection, institutional positioning, and Commitments of Traders
  • Version: 11.10
  • Updated: 25 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
COT Dashboard Live — the most complete COT tool for MetaTrader 5. Real-time CFTC data, 49 instruments, built-in Divergence Advisor. No CSV files. No manual updates. No subscriptions. Attach to any chart and the data loads automatically.
After purchasing the membership, please contact me via MQL for the full document with guides and strategies for CFCT R.
After purchasing the membership, please contact me via MQL for the full document with guides and strategies for CFCT R.
     ═══ WHY COT DATA? ═══
The CFTC Commitments of Traders report reveals positions of hedge funds, institutional traders, and large speculators — the players who move markets. Knowing where smart money is positioned gives you a powerful edge before entering any trade.

═══ 49 INSTRUMENTS IN 9 CATEGORIES ═══
Metals: Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum, Palladium
Energy: WTI, Brent, Natural Gas, Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline
Grains: Corn, Wheat (Chicago & KC), Soybeans, Soy Oil, Soy Meal, Oats
Softs: Cotton, Sugar, Coffee, Cocoa, Orange Juice
Livestock: Live Cattle, Lean Hogs, Feeder Cattle
Currencies: EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, MXN, BRL, ZAR, USD Index (DXY), EURGBP
Indices: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, Russell 2000, Nikkei 225, VIX
Bonds: US 2-Year, 5-Year, 10-Year, 30-Year Treasury
Crypto: Bitcoin

═══ DASHBOARD FEATURES ═══
- Live data from the official CFTC Socrata API — auto-refreshes every 6 hours
- Smart auto-detection: shows both sides of your pair (e.g., EUR + DXY on EURUSD)
- Non-commercial Longs, Shorts, NET positions, and weekly changes (CHG.L / CHG.S)
- RANK% — net position percentile across all loaded history
- FLIP — long vs short bias indicator | BIAS — Bull / Bear / Neutral
- Above-average change highlighting: colored boxes appear when weekly changes exceed the historical average
- Click any date to project that week's High/Low zone on the chart as a rectangle
- Scroll through up to 52 weeks of history with +/- buttons
- Custom broker symbol keywords — works with any broker worldwide
- Category toggles and fully customizable display order
- Clean grouped settings panel with per-instrument CFTC name labels

═══ DIVERGENCE ADVISOR (BUILT-IN) ═══
Automatically detects when price diverges from smart money positioning — a powerful signal that often precedes major reversals.

Bullish Divergence: price falling but speculators adding net longs — potential reversal UP
Bearish Divergence: price rising but speculators reducing net longs — potential reversal DOWN

Checks 3-week, 6-week, and 8-week lookback periods. Handles quote-side instruments (e.g., DXY on EURUSD) with inverse logic automatically. Shows signal type, price change %, net change, and plain-English interpretation.

═══ ONE-TIME SETUP (30 SECONDS) ═══
1. Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
4. Drag EA onto any chart — data loads instantly

 No API keys. No third-party services. No external files. Just pure CFTC data on your chart.


For a complete guid please contact me via MQL5.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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COT Dashboard Preview
Cosmin Imbrea
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COT Dashboard Basic — see what the smart money is doing, directly on your MT5 chart. Live CFTC Commitments of Traders data with zero manual work. This version includes 3 instruments (EUR, USD Index, Gold) with 4 weeks of history. Perfect for testing the dashboard and understanding how COT data works before upgrading. WHAT YOU GET - Live data from the official CFTC API — auto-refreshes automatically - 3 instruments: EUR, DXY (US Dollar Index), Gold - 4 weeks of historical data per inst
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