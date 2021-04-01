Extend Extreme Line

Previous High and Previous Low in the charts usually forms an area of interest for trading on the chart.

Price usually move quickly then stall around these areas.

This indicator identify Bars which are highest or lowest of the surrounding bars and extend a line out to visualize it.

  • Extend line for how many bars: Define how many bars to extend the bars to the right of the extreme bar.
  • Width of Extreme: Define how many bars it should be the highest/lowest to the left and right of the bar
  • Keep line for how many bars after broken: Define how many bars the line should be kept once it has been broken by another high or low


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Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
inp_timeframe: Set Timeframe of indicator MA Parameters: (Same as standard moving average indicator) inp_MA_period, inp_MA_shift, inp_MA_method, inp_MA_price: Moving Average Period, Moving Average Shift, Moving Average Method, Moving Average Price Please take note that using a MA_shift of 0 will result in a different result when the indicator is reloaded for higher time frame This indicator only accepts shift>0 This is due to the indicator showing the current time moving average and atr at the c
Anchored VWAP Channel
Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
place a vwap line starting from the line placed on the chart parameters: tick_mode: enable to use ticks instead of bars. this uses a lot more cpu processing power prefix: prefix to add for line created by indicator line_color: set the color of the line created line_style: set the line style of the line created applied_price: set the price of bar to use of the bar std_dev_ratio: set the multiplier for the std dev channel
Fractals MTF
Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator Description for MQL5 Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of your chart's current timeframe. Gain insights from higher timeframes for informed trading decisions. Customizable Parameters: Timeframe: Choose the timeframe on which Fractals will be calculated (e.g., Daily, H4, etc.). Number of Bars: Specify the number of bars considered around a potential Fractal for c
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