Extend Extreme Line

Previous High and Previous Low in the charts usually forms an area of interest for trading on the chart.

Price usually move quickly then stall around these areas.

This indicator identify Bars which are highest or lowest of the surrounding bars and extend a line out to visualize it.

Extend line for how many bars: Define how many bars to extend the bars to the right of the extreme bar.

Width of Extreme: Define how many bars it should be the highest/lowest to the left and right of the bar

Keep line for how many bars after broken: Define how many bars the line should be kept once it has been broken by another high or low



