TradeGuard Mentor is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to help traders enhance their discipline and minimize costly mistakes. This advanced trading tool acts as your personal assistant, ensuring every trade aligns with optimal risk management principles. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, TradeGuard Mentor offers essential insights and warnings to keep you on the path to success.

Who Should Use This EA?

TradeGuard Mentor is ideal for traders who want to develop better habits and maintain consistent trading performance. It’s perfect for those looking to automate routine tasks while receiving real-time feedback to stay disciplined.

Benefits:

Save Time and Reduce Stress: Eliminate the hassle of manual trade execution with automated insights.

Make Smarter Decisions: Gain confidence with actionable alerts and real-time feedback.

Maintain Discipline: Stay focused and avoid psychological biases that can harm trading performance.

A First-of-Its-Kind Trading Assistant

TradeGuard Mentor is the first Expert Advisor to provide real-time advice while helping traders avoid psychological biases and adhere to sound risk management practices. It assists traders by guiding them toward better trading habits and decision-making, ensuring long-term success in the markets.

As a Gift: Profitable Strategy Included

As a special bonus, we've included a profitable strategy for trading indices. This built-in algorithm allows you to test and trade automatically with market-tested strategies for greater efficiency and profitability.

Innovative Features to Help You Succeed

TradeGuard Mentor analyzes your trade history, open trades, and symbols from your watchlist, offering continuous insights. More features will be added in the future to keep evolving with the markets.

Key Features: Brief Descriptions

Time Server and Candle Time to Close: Displays the server time and countdown until the current candle closes, helping you make timely decisions.

Display Daily High-Impact News Warning: Alerts you about upcoming high-impact news events to avoid trading during volatile conditions.

Check Trading Activity (High-Risk Trades, Risk-Reward): Warns you if you engage in high-risk trades or if your risk-reward ratio is suboptimal.

Check for Overtrading: Monitors your trading activity and alerts you when you're at risk of overtrading.

Check Drawdown: Tracks your account drawdown and alerts you when it reaches critical levels, encouraging prudent risk management.

Check for High Spread: Display a warning if the spread exceeds 'x times' the average spread for a symbol.

Check for Consecutive Losses: Identifies losing streaks and advises you to pause and review your strategy.

Check for Average Opening Trades: Calculates your average number of open trades and alerts you if you exceed this threshold, indicating potential over-leverage.

Check Correlated Symbols: Detects trades on highly correlated instruments and warns you about doubling your risk unintentionally.
















