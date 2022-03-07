Boleta Long Short contas Netting e Hedge

This is Boleta Long & Short NT-HDG, an Expert Advisor created with the function that will make operations carried out in Long & Short much easier.





> With just one click it is possible to mount a position in two assets simultaneously, further accelerating your actions right after the decision has been made.





> With it, it is also possible to operate in Hedge accounts, being able to set up positions in the same asset, for those who have strategies for this purpose.





> Can be used in multiple markets and assets.





> In the new version, the automatic closing of a position based on the transaction value, Stop Gain and Financial Stop Loss was added.