Boleta Long Short contas Netting e Hedge
- Utilities
- Hilario Henrique Silva Ribeiro
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 15 March 2022
- Activations: 5
This is Boleta Long & Short NT-HDG, an Expert Advisor created with the function that will make operations carried out in Long & Short much easier.
> With just one click it is possible to mount a position in two assets simultaneously, further accelerating your actions right after the decision has been made.
> With it, it is also possible to operate in Hedge accounts, being able to set up positions in the same asset, for those who have strategies for this purpose.
> Can be used in multiple markets and assets.
> In the new version, the automatic closing of a position based on the transaction value, Stop Gain and Financial Stop Loss was added.
Consegui conversar com o Hilário!
deu certo, funcionou a boleta!
estou operando com ações... fez a compra e fechamento no ponto!
há um painel que aparece mostrando valores de lucro/perda o que ajuda a visualização