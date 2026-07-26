R29GoldTrendProEA

GoldTrendPro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD. It identifies high-probability pullback opportunities by combining EMA21 momentum re-entry with EMA50 trend confirmation on the H4 timeframe, while executing trades on M15.

Advanced risk management includes ATR-based dynamic position sizing, an equity protection kill switch, and a daily drawdown limit with automatic reset to help maintain disciplined exposure.

Tested on 19 months of real tick data (January 2024 – August 2025), the strategy delivered:

  • Profit Factor: 1.15
  • Total Trades: 506
  • Maximum Drawdown: 23.96%

GoldTrendPro is optimized for XAUUSD only, requires no external .set files, and comes with production-ready default settings. Fully compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers.


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FOREXHUNTER EA - Multi-Pair Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Professional MT5 Trading System Version 1.00 | (c) 2026  OVERVIEW  ForexHunter is a professional, fully-automated multi-pair trading system that scans 7 instruments across Forex majors, Gold, and JPY crosses - simultaneously. Instead of relying on a single strategy or a single currency pair, ForexHunter deploys FIVE distinct trading strategies and automatically assigns the optimal strategy to each instrument based on its market charact
FREE
GoldEdgeSignalIndicator
Christian Muzungu
Indicators
GoldEdge Signal Indicator  Description Professional signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) based on a validated trend-pullback strategy. Draws BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with calculated SL/TP levels, a real-time dashboard, and popup alerts. Validated edge: PF 1.44 / Sharpe 3.87 / Max DD 3.95% (12-month backtest, real ticks).  What It Does - BUY/SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart at signal bars - Entry, SL, and TP horizontal lines for the last signal (visual trade setup) - Live dashboard sho
FREE
SimpleTradeCopier
Christian Muzungu
Utilities
Contrarian traders who've found a strategy that works better inverted — buys become sells, and vice versa Getting up and running (5 steps, no headaches) 1. Drop the EA into MT5 Copy SimpleTradeCopier.ex5 into <your MT5 terminal>\MQL5\Experts\. Then in MT5, open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and drag SimpleTradeCopier onto any chart — it doesn't matter which one. 2. Set up your MASTER account This is the account whose trades you want to copy from. In the EA's inputs: InpMode = STC_MASTER ← this account
FableNQ
Christian Muzungu
Experts
FableNQ — MT5 EA for NAS100 Instrument : NAS100/US100 (M5) Logic : builds a range from M5 opening prices during the Asian session, then enters long if price breaks above that range at the London open Direction : long only (short disabled) Frequency : max 1 trade per session Trade management : ATR-based SL, moves to BE at +1R, then ATR x1.5 trailing, position left running (no forced close at end of window) Risk : % of capital per trade (capped at 1.5%), new entries blocked after -3% intraday, ful
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