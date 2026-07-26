R29GoldTrendProEA

GoldTrendPro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD. It identifies high-probability pullback opportunities by combining EMA21 momentum re-entry with EMA50 trend confirmation on the H4 timeframe, while executing trades on M15.

Advanced risk management includes ATR-based dynamic position sizing, an equity protection kill switch, and a daily drawdown limit with automatic reset to help maintain disciplined exposure.

Tested on 19 months of real tick data (January 2024 – August 2025), the strategy delivered:

Profit Factor: 1.15

1.15 Total Trades: 506

506 Maximum Drawdown: 23.96%

GoldTrendPro is optimized for XAUUSD only, requires no external .set files, and comes with production-ready default settings. Fully compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers.