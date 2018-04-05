GSFX Vortex Gold Trader

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Be one of the first 100 people to get GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER at a special launch price! Secure your copy now and take advantage of this incredible deal before the price goes up.

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Don't miss out—get your edge in Gold trading today!


GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER
Maximize your Gold trading potential with GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER, designed for precision and optimal performance.

  • Powerful Bollinger Bands Strategy: Uses Bollinger Bands and standard deviation to identify market volatility and reversal.
  • Best on Tight Spreads: Optimized for brokers with low spreads, such as Eightcap, for maximum efficiency and profitability.
  • Avoid High-Impact News: It's recommended to disable trading during high-impact news events to avoid unpredictable market swings.
  • Ideal for Trending Markets: This EA shines when the market is trending, ensuring you capture major moves with precision.
  • Reliable Performance: With a maximum drawdown of 35%, it maintains a solid balance between risk and reward.

Elevate your Gold trading with GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER!


Key Features:

  • Fully Automated Trading: Set it up once and let the EA trade for you with zero manual intervention.
  • Customizable Risk Management: Tailor risk settings to your preferences by adjusting lot sizes, risk percentages, and drawdown limits.
  • Smart Stop-Loss & Take-Profit System: Automated stop-loss and take-profit levels ensure every trade is protected.
  • Market-Adaptive Algorithm: Dynamically responds to market conditions using advanced Bollinger Bands and standard deviation techniques.

Compatibility:

  • Platform: Developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and specifically optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Time Frame: Operates on the 1-minute timeframe, making it ideal for fast-paced market conditions.
  • Broker: Best suited for brokers like Eightcap, offering tight spreads for enhanced performance.
  • Account Type: Designed to work most effectively with low-spread accounts.
  • Account Balance: Minimum Balance is $100 but best for over $200

Performance Insights:

  • Extensively Backtested: The EA has been rigorously tested on real historical data to ensure reliability and accuracy.
  • Optimal Trading Hours: Maximize performance during high-liquidity periods, such as the London and New York trading sessions.
  • Drawdown Protection: Features a built-in drawdown limit of 35%, safeguarding your capital and reducing risk exposure.

Recommendations:

  • Avoid High-Impact News: The EA is not designed to trade during major news events, so it’s best to pause it manually to avoid excessive volatility.
  • VPS Recommended: Ensure continuous operation by running the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), particularly during key market hours.
  • Leverage: I recommend leverage between 1:200 -- 1:500
  • Lot Size: $100 use 0.01 and for each $200 in profit increase lot size by 0.01

Support & Updates:

  • Lifetime Support: Enjoy ongoing technical support and free updates to keep your EA performing at its best.

By offering a full range of features, compatibility options, and ongoing support, GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER is designed to provide both experienced and novice traders with a reliable, high-performing solution for Gold trading.


Important Disclaimer:

GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in navigating the markets, but it's essential to remember that no trading system guarantees profits. The markets are inherently risky, and while this EA has been optimized for performance, there will always be a level of unpredictability.

  • Not a Get-Rich-Quick Scheme: Trading involves risk, and this EA should not be seen as a shortcut to wealth.
  • Trade Responsibly: It’s crucial that you only invest funds you can afford to lose, as there are no guarantees of consistent profitability.
  • Risk Management: Always implement proper risk management strategies and avoid over-leveraging your account.

By using GSFX VORTEX GOLD TRADER, you acknowledge the inherent risks of trading and agree to trade responsibly.




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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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