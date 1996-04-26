Equity Closer
- Utilities
- Tai Fung Pontus To
- Version: 1.0
The Equity Closer Bot is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders manage their account equity levels automatically. It monitors the account's equity in real-time and closes all open trades when the equity reaches user-defined thresholds. This bot is ideal for traders who want to enforce strict risk management rules, protect their account from excessive losses, or lock in profits at specific equity levels.
Key Features
-
Dual Equity Thresholds:
-
Below Equity Close: Closes all trades if the account equity falls below a specified level.
-
Above Equity Close: Closes all trades if the account equity rises above a specified level.
-
-
Flexible Configuration:
-
Set independent equity levels for both below and above scenarios.
-
Deactivate either feature by setting the respective level to 0 .
-
-
Real-Time Monitoring:
-
Continuously monitors the account equity and takes action instantly when the thresholds are breached.
-
-
Fully Automated:
-
Works 24/5 without manual intervention, ensuring timely execution of trades.
-
-
Customizable:
-
Easy-to-use input parameters allow traders to adjust the bot to their specific risk management needs.
-