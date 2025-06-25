DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro
- Experts
- John Samuel Ifegwu
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 July 2025
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro: USD Reversal Detection on the Daily Timeframe
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro is designed for identifying potential reversal conditions in USD-major currency pairs. It operates on the Daily (D1) timeframe and uses the USD Influence Reversal Strategy (UIRS), a macro-technical method that evaluates U.S. Dollar strength or weakness across multiple related symbols.
The EA focuses on systematic signal detection, structured execution, and configurable risk parameters suitable for traders who prefer swing or position-style setups.
Core Trading Logic
-
DXY Sentiment Engine: The EA evaluates U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) tendencies and cross-checks them with up to nine USD-major pairs. This helps identify correlation shifts and momentum transitions.
-
Level-Based Rejection Confirmation: Price action around support or resistance zones is assessed using ATR-adjusted buffers to filter potential reversal signals.
-
Execution System: Includes ATR-based Stop Loss, breakeven functions, partial exit logic, and adjustable risk-to-reward targeting.
-
Dynamic Position Sizing: Position size is calculated based on account equity, selected risk percentage, and available margin.
If this EA is useful in your trading, your positive review is appreciated.
Default Trading Configuration
-
Timeframe: Daily (D1)
-
Primary USD Pairs: NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD
-
Trading Hours: 03:00 – 21:00 (Server Time)
-
Max Trades Per Symbol: 1 per day
-
Default Risk Per Trade: 1.0% (adjustable)
-
Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:1.6
-
Optional Features: Trailing Stop, Partial Take Profit
-
Drawdown Protection: Configurable auto-close on reaching a predefined loss threshold
-
Lot Sizing: Based on equity and margin availability
Backtest Performance Summary (EURUSD)
-
Broker: IC Markets SC (MT5 Build 5135)
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Period: January 1 – July 20, 2025
-
Initial Deposit: $200
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Data Quality: 99% real ticks
|Metric
|Result
|Total Net Profit
|$125.73
|Profit Factor
|2.67
|Win Rate
|80.65%
|Sharpe Ratio
|1.98
|Recovery Factor
|1.82
|Max Equity Drawdown
|20.8%
|Total Trades
|31
|Largest Profit Trade
|$19.71
|Largest Loss Trade
|-$15.15
Important for Replication: To reproduce this backtest configuration accurately in MetaTrader 5, ensure:
-
EnableBE_Trail_ST_In_DebugMode = true
-
BypassTestingModeInDebug = true
Strategy Characteristics & Safety
-
Reversal-based trading approach
-
Optimized for the Daily timeframe
-
Supports multi-currency execution
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No arbitrage
Capital Protection Features:
-
ATR-based Stop Loss with volatility buffer
-
Configurable maximum loss per trade and per day
-
Automated drawdown cutoff
-
Breakeven and partial close logic
-
One-trade-per-day-per-symbol limitation
Ideal Use Cases
-
Risk-managed account growth: Designed for structured exposure to USD-related movements.
-
Swing or positional trading: Suitable for traders who prefer fewer but more filtered trades.
-
USD volatility strategies: Useful for traders focusing on macro-driven price movements.
-
Diversified trading systems: Can be combined with other non-correlated strategies.
Getting Started
-
Recommended Broker: Exness (supports all 9 USD pairs and provides suitable execution conditions)
-
Minimum Capital: $80+
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
-
Account Type: Hedging (netting accounts are not supported)
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro provides structured reversal detection, configurable risk control, and multi-pair analysis for traders who focus on USD-driven market movements.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating