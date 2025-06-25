DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro: USD Reversal Detection on the Daily Timeframe

DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro is designed for identifying potential reversal conditions in USD-major currency pairs. It operates on the Daily (D1) timeframe and uses the USD Influence Reversal Strategy (UIRS), a macro-technical method that evaluates U.S. Dollar strength or weakness across multiple related symbols.

The EA focuses on systematic signal detection, structured execution, and configurable risk parameters suitable for traders who prefer swing or position-style setups.

Core Trading Logic

DXY Sentiment Engine: The EA evaluates U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) tendencies and cross-checks them with up to nine USD-major pairs. This helps identify correlation shifts and momentum transitions.

Level-Based Rejection Confirmation: Price action around support or resistance zones is assessed using ATR-adjusted buffers to filter potential reversal signals.

Execution System: Includes ATR-based Stop Loss, breakeven functions, partial exit logic, and adjustable risk-to-reward targeting.

Dynamic Position Sizing: Position size is calculated based on account equity, selected risk percentage, and available margin.

Default Trading Configuration

Timeframe: Daily (D1)

Primary USD Pairs: NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD

Trading Hours: 03:00 – 21:00 (Server Time)

Max Trades Per Symbol: 1 per day

Default Risk Per Trade: 1.0% (adjustable)

Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:1.6

Optional Features: Trailing Stop, Partial Take Profit

Drawdown Protection: Configurable auto-close on reaching a predefined loss threshold

Lot Sizing: Based on equity and margin availability

Backtest Performance Summary (EURUSD)

Broker: IC Markets SC (MT5 Build 5135)

Symbol: EURUSD

Period: January 1 – July 20, 2025

Initial Deposit: $200

Leverage: 1:500

Data Quality: 99% real ticks

Metric Result Total Net Profit $125.73 Profit Factor 2.67 Win Rate 80.65% Sharpe Ratio 1.98 Recovery Factor 1.82 Max Equity Drawdown 20.8% Total Trades 31 Largest Profit Trade $19.71 Largest Loss Trade -$15.15

Important for Replication: To reproduce this backtest configuration accurately in MetaTrader 5, ensure:

EnableBE_Trail_ST_In_DebugMode = true

BypassTestingModeInDebug = true

Strategy Characteristics & Safety

Reversal-based trading approach

Optimized for the Daily timeframe

Supports multi-currency execution

No martingale

No grid

No arbitrage

Capital Protection Features:

ATR-based Stop Loss with volatility buffer

Configurable maximum loss per trade and per day

Automated drawdown cutoff

Breakeven and partial close logic

One-trade-per-day-per-symbol limitation

Ideal Use Cases

Risk-managed account growth: Designed for structured exposure to USD-related movements.

Swing or positional trading: Suitable for traders who prefer fewer but more filtered trades.

USD volatility strategies: Useful for traders focusing on macro-driven price movements.

Diversified trading systems: Can be combined with other non-correlated strategies.

Getting Started

Recommended Broker: Exness (supports all 9 USD pairs and provides suitable execution conditions)

Minimum Capital: $80+

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Account Type: Hedging (netting accounts are not supported)

DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro provides structured reversal detection, configurable risk control, and multi-pair analysis for traders who focus on USD-driven market movements.