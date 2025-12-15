Kemet Pro Gold Scaping

5

 KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR

An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily 

for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform

============================================


🔧 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

💠 Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

💠 Primary Symbol : XAUUSD

✓ Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol)

✗ Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols

💠 Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized

💠 Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

💠 Account: Type ( ECN )  RAW Spread

💠 Leverage: 1:200 (preferred) up to 1:500 maximum

💠 Minimum Deposit: 250 USD

💠 Initial Lot Size : 0.01

💠 Maximum Allowed Spread: 20 points

💠 Operation:  One symbol per chart

💠 VPS Recommended for stable and continuous execution


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

🔸 The Expert Advisor is optimized for XAUUSD only.

🔸 Performance on other gold-related symbols may be lower.

🔸 Trading results depend on broker conditions, spread,  and execution quality.

🔸 Live trading results may differ from historical data.

🔸 Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended  before live use.

⚠️ This EA does not enter random trades. It may enter only one trade per day,
 or none at all. Trades are executed only when all programmed conditions are met.
◆ This is a selective, quality-focused strategy - not a high-frequency trading system.


Reviews 6
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala
205
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala 2025.12.22 21:19 
 

Kemet Pro Scalping EA has exceeded my expectations. The strategy is well-optimized, drawdown is controlled, and trade entries are very accurate. It works best on low-spread brokers and runs flawlessly on VPS. Great support and regular updates make it even better. Definitely worth using for automated scalping.Thanks for you..

MohamedRashadMohamed
14
MohamedRashadMohamed 2025.12.19 11:22 
 

very thank you mr ibrahim

Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.12.15 21:02 
 

El EA ha superado de forma sobresaliente mis estrictas pruebas de robustez por lo que he decidido incorporarlo a mi portfolio real para evaluar su rendimiento en un entorno en vivo.Es un robot con una estrategia muy bien diseñada y construido de forma sólida para un mercado tan volátil y complicado como es el del oro.Por otro lado,Su autor destaca por una enorme profesionalidad,dedicación y compromiso tanto con su producto como con sus clientes y quiero agradecerle que haya compartido el robot con la comunidad de manera tan generosa.En la sección de discusión dejo una captura de un backtest realizado del último año en mi cuenta real. Creo que el EA tiene un gran potencial y pasado un tiempo compartiré mis impresiones acerca de su comportamiento.

