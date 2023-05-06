Close All Button EA

4

Introducing the MQL5 utility button - the ultimate solution for effortless trade management! With just one click, you can instantly close all open positions, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient than ever before.


This innovative tool is designed with simplicity in mind, ensuring that it's easy to use for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a beginner, the MQL5 utility button offers a hassle-free way to manage your trades with unparalleled ease.

Not only does the button simplify the process of closing all open positions, but it also saves you valuable time. No more need to manually close each position one by one - the MQL5 utility button does it all for you, in just a matter of seconds.

So why wait? Download the MQL5 utility button today and take your trading to the next level. Simple, efficient, and ready to use - it's the perfect tool for traders looking to streamline their trade management process.


Reviews 7
Rotrader001
20
Rotrader001 2025.04.10 01:08 
 

Works very well. good tool.

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2025.03.30 05:39 
 

Works well, thx

Peter Scott
260
Peter Scott 2024.11.30 07:29 
 

Does exactly what it says. Ideal when you want to close all your positions manually.

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Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Introducing Scalpie, your ultimate scalping companion in the world of trading. Designed to harness the power of Relative Strength Index (RSI), Scalpie is more than just an expert advisor; it's your strategic ally for navigating the markets with precision and confidence. Tailored for hedged accounts, Scalpie incorporates sophisticated stop loss and take profit mechanisms to safeguard your investments while maximizing potential gains. Whether you're trading major forex pairs, minor currencies, c
Infinity Scalper EA MT5
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
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TCJ
16
TCJ 2026.03.01 17:38 
 

Dommage, ne fonctionne pas.

Liu Ying Pei
2056
Liu Ying Pei 2025.11.19 05:43 
 

I click close all buy, but close all positions!?

Rotrader001
20
Rotrader001 2025.04.10 01:08 
 

Works very well. good tool.

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2025.03.30 05:39 
 

Works well, thx

Peter Scott
260
Peter Scott 2024.11.30 07:29 
 

Does exactly what it says. Ideal when you want to close all your positions manually.

Eltan Allahyarli
385
Eltan Allahyarli 2024.11.18 10:47 
 

Simple EA, but does what it promises.

tamang
73
tamang 2024.05.14 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abraham Theuri Wangui
3736
Reply from developer Abraham Theuri Wangui 2024.05.31 16:34
Thank you @tamang
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