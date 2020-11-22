Money and Trade Manager

If you want to try the Demo Version, please use this one: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58262

Features:

  • easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines
  • automatic Volume calculation
  • fixed risk, set by the trader
  • Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol)
  • Creation of pending orders with one click
  • Direct feedback through responsive buttons

Made for all your needs:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Crypto
  • Gold, Silver, Platinum
  • Working with all account-currencies

Reasons why this is the perfect Money Management Tool:

  • No need to calculate position size ever again
  • timeframe change mid use is supported -> Assistance-lines can be set more precisely in smaller/bigger timeframes
  • very easy to use, fool proof
  • You can fully focus on the actual setups
  • Clean, resizable interface
  • quick and easy resizing makes usage of multiple separate indicator windows possible
  • usable on multiple symbols and charts at once
  • thoroughly tested
  • Active Support

How to load the MM:

  1. go to your MQL5 folder and put the ea into MQL5\Experts
  2. Enable Algo-Trading in Metatrader 5 (top left corner)
  3. Select a chart and run the ea file (in the top left corner, click on the tab "view" and enable "Navigator", search for the ea in the opened window and double-click on it, then it will automatically load in)
  4. ???
  5. Profit

How to use the features:

  • Normal trades: create the red Assistance-lines (the one without "pending order" in the button text), move them where you want stoploss and take profit, then click either buy or sell
  • Pending Orders: create the purple pending order Assistance-lines. Move the outer ones where you want stoploss and takeprofit and the middle one where your entry price should be at. Then click the type of pending order you would like.
  • Close all buy positions: Click on "close buy" (this will close all buy-positions for this symbol)
  • Close all sell positions: Click on "close sell" (this will close all sell-positions for this symbol)


!!!Please note that this Manager does not work in the demo Version, because it is not made for the strategy tester!!!

I'm sorry for the bad screenshot quality, it is limited to 640x480 by mql5.com

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Money and Trade Manager Demo
Tobias Michael Kerner
Utilities
This is the demo Version of Money and Trade Manager, which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58163# The Demo is limited to EUR/USD , but otherwise fully functional. Features: easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines automatic Volume calculation fixed risk, set by the trader Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol) Creation of pending orders with one click Direct feedback throug
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hinterda
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hinterda 2020.11.24 15:43 
 

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