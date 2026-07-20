Just One Click Trade

Just One Click Trade

Free demo version 

Is a manual trading panel for MT5. Drag the Entry / SL / TP lines right on the chart — lot size is calculated automatically for your risk (% or $). Partial close, partial TP, BE, position list with live P/L, Swap accounting, commission display, early closure based on direction or result, hotkeys for every action. Not a robot — a tool for traders who trade by hand and want to do it faster.

Features


Risk Management
  • Automatic lot size calculation — by % of balance or a fixed money amount
  • Switch between modes with a single click
  • Exact Risk Match Option: You can round up or down a lot size with a specified risk (enabled in the settings)

  • SWAP accounting by position (You can turn it off in the settings)

  • Displaying the transaction fee on the SL line ( Please note that if there is no commission data for the instrument yet, this parameter may not be displayed )

Interactive Trade Placement
  • Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart
  • The TP line shows the potential profit and risk/reward ratio (RR) right on the chart
  • The Stop Loss line shows the potential loss amount instantly
  • Supports both market and pending orders (Limit/Stop)
Position Management
  • A list of all open positions on the symbol with live P/L updates
  • One-click partial close — pick a lot, the EA calculates the rest
  • Partial take-profit simulation – you can set several price levels for partial closure, which are executed automatically when reached (taking the spread into account)
  • Break-even (BE) – with a single click
    (Important: Partial TP and BE levels only work when the terminal and the expert advisor are running; please bear this in mind when trading)
  • Modify the Take Profit of an already open trade with one click or a hotkey
  • Quick Close by Direction or Result
  • Close all positions on the symbol with a single button
Hotkeys
  • W — market order
  • Q — pending order
  • T — modify Take Profit of the selected/most recent trade
  • F — close all positions on the symbol (It has protection against accidental presses)
  • D — delete all partial levels
  • Z — show/hide the main panel
  • X — show/hide the position panel
  • Esc — Undo your last action

(All hotkeys can be reassigned in settings and hidden from the buttons. The EA is also fully customizable: element colors, panel sizes, and more.)

How to Use
  1. Set your risk: choose percentage (%) or currency ($) mode.
  2. Choose the order type: Market or Limit.
  3. Set your Stop Loss: the tool automatically detects direction — if the stop is below the current price, it opens a long; if above, a short.
  4. Set the Entry price, if you chose Limit.
  5. If you chose Market, the order executes instantly at the current price right after the stop loss is set.
  6. Done — your trade is live!



Trading Panel, Risk Management, Risk Manager, Manual Trading, Trade Manager, MT5, Expert Advisor, MetaTrader 5, Trading Tool, Trader Utility, Lot Calculation, Risk Calculator, Position Size, Partial Close, Stop Loss, One Click, Trade Placement, Risk Reward, Risk Reward Ratio, Risk Per Trade, Risk Management, Fast Execution, Manual Trading, Scalping

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Just On Time
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This minimalist indicator enables you to switch between timeframes using hotkeys, while displaying the symbol and the time remaining until the candle closes. You can customise the layout, font size and colours. JustOnTime is a simple yet indispensable indicator It displays the current symbol and timeframe 7 customisable slots: enter the timeframe and the key you want to assign to it (e.g. ‘H4’ → ‘4’) Default hotkeys: 1 → M5, 2 → M15, 3 → H1, 4 → H4, 5 → D1, 6 → W1, 7 → MN1 Shows a real-time
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