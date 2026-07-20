Just One Click Trade Free demo version Is a manual trading panel for MT5. Drag the Entry / SL / TP lines right on the chart — lot size is calculated automatically for your risk (% or $). Partial close, partial TP, BE, position list with live P/L, Swap accounting, commission display, early closure based on direction or result, hotkeys for every action. Not a robot — a tool for traders who trade by hand and want to do it faster.





Features





Risk Management

Automatic lot size calculation — by % of balance or a fixed money amount

Switch between modes with a single click

Exact Risk Match Option: You can round up or down a lot size with a specified risk (enabled in the settings)

SWAP accounting by position (You can turn it off in the settings)

Displaying the transaction fee on the SL line ( Please note that if there is no commission data for the instrument yet, this parameter may not be displayed )

Interactive Trade Placement

Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart

The TP line shows the potential profit and risk/reward ratio (RR) right on the chart

The Stop Loss line shows the potential loss amount instantly

Supports both market and pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Position Management

A list of all open positions on the symbol with live P/L updates

One-click partial close — pick a lot, the EA calculates the rest

Partial take-profit simulation – you can set several price levels for partial closure, which are executed automatically when reached (taking the spread into account)

Break-even (BE) – with a single click

(Important: Partial TP and BE levels only work when the terminal and the expert advisor are running; please bear this in mind when trading)

Modify the Take Profit of an already open trade with one click or a hotkey

Quick Close by Direction or Result

Close all positions on the symbol with a single button

Hotkeys

W — market order

Q — pending order

T — modify Take Profit of the selected/most recent trade

F — close all positions on the symbol (It has protection against accidental presses)

D — delete all partial levels

delete all partial levels Z — show/hide the main panel

X — show/hide the position panel

Esc — U ndo your last action



(All hotkeys can be reassigned in settings and hidden from the buttons. The EA is also fully customizable: element colors, panel sizes, and more.)





How to Use