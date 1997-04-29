Auto Break Even Utility MT5

Auto Break-Even Utility MT5

Visualize Your Break-Even Levels Instantly!

Auto Break-Even Utility MT5 is a powerful and straightforward tool designed for traders who want to monitor their break-even points with clarity. This utility does not move stop-loss levels or manage trades but instead provides a real-time visual representation of where your break-even levels lie for both buy and sell positions.

Why Use Auto Break-Even Utility MT5? When trading multiple positions, it can be difficult to determine the exact price level at which you break even. Auto Break-Even Utility MT5 eliminates this confusion by automatically calculating and displaying break-even lines on your chart. This allows you to quickly assess your risk and profitability levels with a single glance.

How It Works:

  1. Scans Open Positions – The utility continuously monitors all active trades for the selected symbol.
  2. Break-Even Calculation – It calculates the weighted average entry price based on trade volume.
  3. Chart Display – It draws horizontal lines representing the break-even points for buy and sell positions separately.
  4. Real-Time Updates – The utility automatically updates the break-even lines whenever a new position is opened or closed.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Automatic Break-Even Line Display – No manual calculations needed! The tool updates in real time.
  • Separate Buy & Sell Lines – Instantly see break-even levels for long and short positions.
  • Customizable Appearance – Adjust line colors and thickness to match your trading style.
  • Essential Trading Info Display – Shows account number, broker name, server, and symbol.
  • Non-Intrusive & Lightweight – Runs efficiently without interfering with other indicators or EAs.
  • Works with Any Asset – Use it for forex pairs, indices, stocks, and commodities.

Get Auto Break-Even Utility MT5 Now! Download today and enhance your trade analysis with clear break-even visualization!

Need Support? If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via direct message. I'm always happy to assist!

Discover More Trading Tools! Visit my MQL5 Profile to explore more expert advisors, indicators, and utilities that enhance your trading experience!


