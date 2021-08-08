Indicators Data Extractor
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 27 October 2025
This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4.
You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).
No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly.
The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files.
MetaTrader 5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155676
How it works
Report Tab :
- Select the Indicators and open the tool, click on refresh if you add other indicators.
- Select the Symbol, Timeframe and indicator.
- To download 100 bars, click on Export.
Download Tab:
- Select the Symbols to download: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
- Select the Timeframes: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
- Select the Indicators Buffer: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
- Select the export delimiter : Comma, Semicolon or Tab
- Put the number of bars to download: Minimum 1 and 100000 Maximum.
- Put the Refresh Time for scheduling the download. For example, if you put 5 then the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the last number of bars provided before, 0 means that the file will be exported one time.
- You can include the OHLCV in the by selecting the checkbox.
- Click on "Start Export" and the file will be downloaded, and press "Stop Export" if you need to stop schedule.
outil indispensable pour l'analyse technique