Indicators Data Extractor

5

 

This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4.

You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly.

The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files.

MetaTrader 5 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155676

How it works


Report Tab :

  1. Select the Indicators and open the tool, click on refresh if you add other indicators.
  2. Select the Symbol, Timeframe and indicator.
  3. To download 100 bars, click on Export.

Download Tab:

  1. Select the Symbols to download: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  2. Select the Timeframes: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  3. Select the Indicators Buffer: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  4. Select the export delimiter : Comma, Semicolon or Tab
  5. Put the number of bars to download: Minimum 1 and 100000 Maximum.
  6. Put the Refresh Time for scheduling the download. For example, if you put 5 then the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the last number of bars provided before, 0 means that the file will be exported one time.
  7. You can include the OHLCV in the by selecting the checkbox.
  8. Click on "Start Export" and the file will be downloaded, and press "Stop Export" if you need to stop schedule.

Reviews 2
JAM T
990
JAM T 2024.09.05 07:54 
 

outil indispensable pour l'analyse technique

sammy_tovar
19
sammy_tovar 2022.12.29 22:31 
 

5 Star all the way, once I figured out how to use it, it's amazing and super valuable!

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JAM T
990
JAM T 2024.09.05 07:54 
 

outil indispensable pour l'analyse technique

Mounir Cheikh
5752
Reply from developer Mounir Cheikh 2024.09.05 09:33
Merci beaucoup pour votre review et très heureux que l'outil soit utile pour vous
sammy_tovar
19
sammy_tovar 2022.12.29 22:31 
 

5 Star all the way, once I figured out how to use it, it's amazing and super valuable!

Mounir Cheikh
5752
Reply from developer Mounir Cheikh 2022.12.29 22:34
Thank you for the review.
Reply to review